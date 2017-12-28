National Instruments Update Service Message: Service Expired or Not Found

There are several reasons why you are receiving a National Instruments Update Service message stating that your service has expired or is not found (see image).

Your software service has expired. To download NI software using the NI Update Service, you must have a valid service contract. To renew your service contract, visit the Upgrade Advisor.

You renewed your service recently, but this information is not yet updated in the National Instruments systems. To confirm that your service contract was renewed, contact National Instruments Customer Service.

The serial number that you entered is not tied to a service contract in the National Instruments systems. To confirm that the serial number you entered is correct, refer to the Certificate of Ownership you received with your software. You can also find your serial number using your NI License Manager on your computer. If you cannot locate your serial number, contact National Instruments Customer Service.







If you continue to experience difficulties using the NI Update Service or have additional questions, contact National Instruments. For more information on the National Instruments software services program, visit the NI services Web page.