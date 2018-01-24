LabVIEW NXG Feature Trajectory for Object-Oriented Programming

NI will continue investing in staging features for the object-oriented programming experience in future product releases. LabVIEW NXG 2.0 adds class functionality intended for simple class-based applications, but we realize in this release there is not yet support for some features which many architectures require.

The vision is that you will be able to create a G Type with varying capabilities ranging from the ability to add members and properties to defining access scope, encapsulation, and inheritance, depending on what you need for a particular type. Defining and managing the relationship of a data structure and the methods allowed to act upon that data is a common goal and we’ll implement the intermediary steps over time.

Figure 1. Breadth of functionality contained in a G Type, spanning from a simple type definition to a full class.

Other nearer term features we anticipate providing to support building larger object-oriented applications include a hierarchy viewer, improved member list editing, community access scope, and custom wire and icon editing. Improvements over basic debugging capabilities will be added over time as well as improved documentation and getting started material.

UML editing and class generation capabilities are currently under development by an NI Alliance Partner.

Longer term investment areas will focus on enabling componentized plug-in architectures in conjunction with the ability to export your class hierarchy across binary libraries, providing Actor Framework support, and by-reference classes.

Evaluate the Latest Capabilities

To test out the latest state of object-oriented programming in LabVIEW NXG, join the NI Software Technology Preview and provide your feedback.