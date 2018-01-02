Getting Started with NI VLM: Obtaining a License File for Server

1. Introduction

A volume license file must be obtained from National Instruments installed on your license server in order to use Volume License Manager. To get this license file, you must contact a National Instruments Agreements representative with the following information:

License Server Computer Name Computer ID or MAC Address



2. For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1



See Finding Server Name and Computer ID in NI Volume License Manager

Alternatively, use the Command Prompt with the following commands. Click Start, type cmd, and press Enter. This will bring up your Command Prompt.

To obtain the License Server Computer Name:

Type %computername% and press Enter.

To obtain the MAC Address:

Type ipconfig/all and press Enter. look for the heading Ethernet adapter Local Area Connection. Under that heading you will find the MAC address listed as the physical address.

Send the Server Name and the Computer ID or MAC address to a National Instruments agreements representative at agreements@ni.com to obtain your volume license file.

3. For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier



To obtain your License Server Computer Name and Computer ID:

Open NI Volume License Manager Select Options >> Display Computer Information

Now, send your License Server Computer Name and Computer ID to agreements@ni.com to obtain your volume license file.



Next Step: Installing the License File

4. Additional Information



You can only manage one volume license file in NI VLM at a time. If you need to merge multiple Volume License Agreements, email agreements@ni.com to get a single volume license file.

You can only use the volume license file and run VLM on the computer from which the Computer ID was generated. Using the Computer ID as a key ensures that your volume license file cannot be copied and used on another server.

5. Additional Resources