Getting Started with NI VLM: Installing the License File

Depending on which version of VLM you have installed, there are different methods to install your license file.

1. For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1

Please see the NI Volume License Manager 3.1 Help for Installing Agreement License Files

2. For VLM 2.1 and 2.1.1

Once you have received a volume license file from NI, launch NI VLM, and use one of the two following methods to install the new license file:

Select the Options»Install License File menu item (or press <F8> ), and select the license file to install.

menu item (or press ), and select the license file to install. Drag and drop the license file anywhere into the NI VLM window.

NI VLM will then update its list to reflect the additions included in the new license file.

For more information, please see the NI Volume License Manager Help which is also available here.



Configuring Server Settings

Obtaining a License File for Server

3. Additional Resources