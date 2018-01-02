Getting Started with NI VLM: Creating a Disconnected or Home License

1. Introduction

Machines that are not connected to the network can still gain access to software in the VLA through a disconnected license. To create a disconnected license, launch Volume License Manager (VLM) and ensure that the user or computer is added to NI VLM and that all software permissions have been assigned. Use the following methods to create a disconnected license depending on what version of VLM you have.

2. For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1

Follow the NI Volume License Manager Help steps for Managing Disconnected License Files







NI's license agreement states that you are allowed to install one seat of the software on one work computer as well as one home computer. Since many home computers will not have network access to the license server, create a home use license for these computers. To create a Home License, follow the directions in NI Volume License Manager Help to create the file and then install the license file on their home machine.

3. For VLM 2.1.1

In VLM, right-click on the computer or user and select Disconnect. Choose whether or not the disconnected license file should expire, and then save the file. To use the disconnected license file, transfer the license file to the client computer and simply drag and drop it into the client’s NI License Manager.

Note: If you would like to disconnect more than one license files, use the shift and control keys to select multiple computers/users for disconnection, right-click and choose Disconnect.

NI's license agreement states that you are allowed to install one seat of the software on one work computer as well as one home computer. Since many home computers will not have network access to the license server, create a home use license for these computers. After you obtain the computer ID of the home computer, right-click on the client computer whose user who requires a home license and choose Create License for Home User. Then install the home license file on the home computer using NI License Manager.

