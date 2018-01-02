Getting Started with NI VLM: Configuring Server Settings

There are several items to consider when configuring your server settings:

1. Configure NI VLM Ports



Change or unblock the ports on the server that hosts your National Instruments licenses and on end user computers if you are running other license servers on this computer or if you have a firewall enabled.

For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1



NI VLM 3.0 & 3.1 Preferences - Main Licensing Port

For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the General tab. Enter the port you want to use in the License Server Port option. The default port number is 27000. Ports range from 1-64000, inclusive. Enter the port you want to use in the Background Process Port option. This port does not need to be changed unless you have a conflict or a firewall on the license server. The default port number is randomly selected by the license server and ranges from 1-64000, inclusive.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Main Licensing Port

2. Enable the Usage Log



Enable or disable the usage log. The usage log contains usage information of NI VLM-controlled software, such as check-in and check-out events, along with relevant client information.

For VLM 3.1

Select the Reports tab and choose the type of report you'd like to generate.



NI VLM 3.1 Reports Tab

For VLM 3.0

Select the Tools»Preferences menu item. Select the General tab. Under Miscellaneous Settings, you have the option to Enable Usage Log. By default, this is enabled.



NI VLM 3.0 Preferences - Usage Log



For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the General tab. Select the Enable Usage Log checkbox. (It will be disabled if the license file is expired.)



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Usage Log

3. Set Administrator Information



Enter administrator information, including name, phone, email, and URL. This information is included in any installers you create with the Create Volume License Installer wizard. The email address you specify here is used when you email disconnected licenses to end users.

For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1



NI VLM 3.0 & 3.1 Preferences - Administrator Information

For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the Administrator tab. Complete the Name, Phone, Email, and URL fields.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Administrator Information

4. Set Overdraft Policies



Enable the ability to add new licenses to your Volume License Agreement (VLA).



For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1



NI VLM 3.0 & 3.1 Preferences - Overdraft



For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the Policies tab. Check Allow Overdraft if you want to allow overdraft. This setting applies to all products in your license file, except when specified. Note: This setting does not apply to products in your volume license agreement that use concurrent licenses. Check Enable Pay-As-You-Go if you want to enable pay-as-you-go. This setting reminds you when you overdraft to send an email to agreements@ni.com in order to cover the overdraft by purchasing the corresponding licenses.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Overdraft

5. Enable Technical Support for End Users



Check this box to add end user information to the Activity Compliance Log. Only end users included the Activity Compliance Log are eligible to contact NI for technical support.



For VLM 3.1

This setting is automatically enabled.



For VLM 3.0

Select the Tools»Preferences menu item. Select the General tab. Under Miscellaneous Settings, ensure that Include client information in activity compliance log is checked.



NI VLM 3.0 Preferences - Miscellaneous Settings



For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the Policies tab. Ensure that Include Owner Information in Activity Compliance Log for Technical Support is checked.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Policies

6. Configure Custom Fields



Configure custom fields to store information about end users and computers.

For VLM 3.0 and VLM 3.1



NI VLM 3.0 & 3.1 Preferences - Custom Fields

For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the Custom Fields tab. Add, Delete, or Rename fields as desired. Highlight any field and click Require to select whether the field is required or optional. Note: All fields are optional when you add a computer or user from within NI VLM, regardless of this setting.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Custom Fields

7. Configure Email Server Settings



Enable the ability to email disconnected license files from within NI VLM through an SMTP server on which you have an account.

For VLM 3.1



NI VLM 3.1 Preferences - Email Server

For VLM 3.0

Select the Tools»Preferences menu item. Select the Email Server tab. Enter the SMTP server address in the Outgoing Mail Server Information box. You can optionally specify a port number, for example, smtp.example.com:465 . If your SMTP server requires SSL encryption, check This server requires an encrypted connection (SSL). The default port is 25 if you are not using SSL encryption. If you are using SSL encryption, the default port is 465. If the SMTP server requires authentication, enter in the Login Information box the user name and password you use on your SMTP server. If you want to receive a copy of every email sent from within NI VLM, check Carbon copy the administrator on every email sent by NI VLM in the Options section.



NI VLM 3.0 Preferences - Email Server

For VLM 2.1.1 and earlier

Select the Options»Preferences menu item. Select the Email Server tab. Enter the SMTP server address in the Outgoing Mail Server Information box. You can optionally specify a port number, for example, smtp.example.com:465 . If your SMTP server requires SSL encryption, check This server requires an encrypted connection (SSL). The default port is 25 if you are not using SSL encryption. If you are using SSL encryption, the default port is 465. If the SMTP server requires authentication, enter in the Login Information box the user name and password you use on your SMTP server. If you want to receive a copy of every email sent from within NI VLM, check Copy the administrator on every email sent by NI VLM in the Options section.



NI VLM 2.1.1 Preferences - Email Server

