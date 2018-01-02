Getting Started and Setting Up NI Volume License Manager (VLM)

This article will show you how to set up NI Volume License Manager (VLM) to manage and activate the licenses on your Volume License Agreement (VLA). It will also explain how NI VLM works, and how can you can get started using it.

1. Introduction

NI VLM helps you manage and administer your National Instruments software licenses. NI VLM is included at no cost to any customer who has a VLA with five or more development seats of software for the same product. For further description of NI VLM, see Volume License Program for Software.

The computer that hosts NI VLM is referred to as the license server and the end-users' computers are referred to as the client computers. The license computer hosts the NI VLM, which the company's license administrator operates; the client computers contact the server computer to check for permission from NI VLM before launching the software.

The license administrator does not need any particular knowledge of licensing or National Instruments software because NI VLM makes managing the licenses easy. You can follow along in NI Volume License Manager Help, or use this document to guide you through the setup and configuration of NI VLM. Follow the steps listed below to reach a state where your NI VLM and client software are operational.

For technical assistance or questions, please refer to our support website at ni.com/support where you will find related articles and where you can also request to email or speak with an Applications Engineer. If you have questions regarding your agreement, then contact your NI Sales Representative or email agreements@ni.com.

Back to Top

2. Additional Resources