Getting Started with NI VLM: Generating an Activity Compliance or VLA Log

1. Introduction
The Activity Compliance Log or VLA log in NI VLM contains usage information to prove your licensing compliance. You also use it to enable technical support for end users. To generate the Activity Compliance Log, complete the following steps:
Note: The Activity Compliance Log has been replaced by the VLA Log in NI VLM 3.1.
2. Generating a Log For VLM 3.1
- Follow the directions in the Volume License Manager 3.1 Help for Sending a VLA Log to NI.
3. Generating a Log For VLM 3.0
- Follow the directions in the Volume License Manager 3.0 Help for Sending an Activity Compliance Log to NI
- Review NI Volume License Manager (VLM) Compliance Log is Inaccurate if your log is inaccurate.
4. Generating a Log For VLM 2.1
- Ensure that Include Owner Information in Activity Compliance Log for Technical Support is checked on the Policies tab in the NI VLM Preferences (Options»Preferences menu item).
- Select the Options»Save Activity Compliance Log menu item.
- Select a location where you want to save the Activity Compliance Log and click OK.
- Create an email addressed to agreements@ni.com with the subject line I want to send my end user information to NI so my end users are eligible for technical support.
- Navigate to where you saved the Activity Compliance Log and attach the log to your email.
