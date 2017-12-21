NI Monitoring Device Hardware for NI InsightCM™

NI Monitoring Devices, such as Condition Monitoring Systems (CMS) and Motor Current Signature Analysis (MCSA) systems, are NI CompactRIO-based systems that are composed the following hardware and software components: CompactRIO controller, NI C Series I/O modules installed in the chassis, and NI InsightCM Device software application image. NI InsightCM supports a sub-set of the CompactRIO hardware platform when using the standard product. This document details the supported hardware for the standard product. Additional CompactRIO hardware support can be added using the NI InsightCM SDK.

1. Controllers

NI Monitoring Devices run NI InsightCM device software, referred to as application images. Each device type has a specific application image, and application images cause the device to perform operations such as acquiring data, collecting files, and communicating with NI InsightCM Server. The application image names refer to the device type and are used in this document to indicate the target monitoring type.

Application InsightCM Application Image Controller Condition Monitoring CMS-9036 cRIO-9036 CMS-9068 cRIO-9068 CMS-9065 cRIO-9065 MCSA MMS-9068 cRIO-9068 MMS-9065 cRIO-9065 EMSA EMSA-9068 cRIO-9068 EMSA-9065 cRIO-9065 Thermal Imaging IR-3120 IC-3120

Table 1. Supported CompactRIO Controllers

2. Vibration and General Condition Monitoring Modules

The CMS-9036, CMS-9068, and CMS-9065 are general purpose condition monitoring devices.



The CMS-9036 is the high-performance device option. It only supports dynamic signal acquisition (DSA) modules in all 8 slots, and requires that module slots 1 and 2 are filled. Module 1 must use a NI-9232 for tachometer reading, and modules slots 2-8 can be either NI-9232 or NI-9230. The CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) is a variant image of the CMS-9036 that disables IEPE on all channels. The CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) supports the NI-9229 in module slots 2-8.



The CMS-9068 and CMS-9065 are the standard CMS devices. These devices support DSA modules for waveform acquisition and single-point, static modules for process, static, and digital inputs. The module configuration for these devices require specific module layouts in the chassis. Refer to the Device and Software Types Help topic for more information. See Frequently Asked Questions about Sample Rates and Durations for more information about single point, static module acquisition.

Module Description Sampling Comment NI 9230 3-channel DSA +/- 30 V, IEPE 12.8 kS/s/channel NI 9232 3-channel DSA +/- 30 V, IEPE 102.4 kS/s/channel NI 9229 4-channel DSA +/- 60 V 51.2 kS/s/channel CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) Support Only

Table 2. Supported DSA Modules

Module Description Accessories Static Voltage NI 9205 16-channel, differential, ±10 V NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) NI 9207 8-channel, ±10 V (also with 8-channel current, 4-20 mA) NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) NI 9229 High-isolation, 4-channel differential, ±60V NI 9971 (optional strain relief) NI 9239 High-isolation, 4-channel differential, ±10V NI 9971 (optional strain relief) Current NI 9207 8-channel, 4-20 mA (also with 8-channel voltage, ±10V) NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) NI 9208 16-channel, 4-20 mA NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) Temperature NI 9211 4-channel, thermocouple NI 9932 (optional strain relief) NI 9213 16-channel, thermocouple NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9940 (optional strain relief) NI 9214 16-channel, high-accuracy thermocouple NI 9216 8-channel, PT100 RTD NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) NI 9217 4-channel, PT100 RTD NI 9939 (optional strain relief) NI 9226 8-channel, PT1000 RTD NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) Digital Input NI 9425 32-channel, sinking (contact closure) NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) NI 9426 32-channel, sourcing (contact closure) NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub) Miscellaneous NI 9219 4-channel universal support for V, mA, Ω, open contact, thermocouple, and RTD NI 9972 (optional strain relief)

Table 3. Supported Static Modules

3. MCSA Modules

The MMS-9068 and MMS-9065 are the motor current signature analysis devices. These devices offer monitoring of multiple two-phase or three-phase AC induction electric motors on a single voltage bus using MCSA. Both device types are functionally equivalent but differ in the number of slots available for C Series modules (MMS-9068 has 8 slots, and MMS-9065 has 4 slots). The MCSA devices require that module slots 1 and 2 are filled. Module 1 must use a NI-9242 for voltage bus measurement, and other modules slots are NI 9239 for current measurement on specific motors. Module slots must be filled in ascending order, but not all slots need to be filled.

Module Description Sampling NI 9242 3-channel, 250 Vrms Potential Transducer Input 5 kS/s/channel (Fixed) NI 9239 4-channel, +/- 10 V Current Transducer Input 5 kS/s/channel (Fixed)

Table 4. Supported MSCA Modules

4. EMSA Modules

The EMSA-9068 and EMSA-9065 are the electromagnetic signature analysis devices. These devices offer monitoring of energized assets such as transformers and generators using EMSA. Both systems are functionally equivalent but differ in the number of slots available for C Series modules. Module slots must be filled in ascending order, but not all slots need to be filled. NI 9770 is used to monitor the ground wire using high frequency current transformers. Choose an appropriate number of modules to monitoring the number of assets.

Module Description Sampling NI 9770 1-channel, High Frequency Current Transducer 320 kS/s, 30 kHz to 100 MHz

Table 5. Supported EMSA Modules

5. Thermal Imaging Cameras

The IR-3210 is the thermal imaging device. It offers non-invasive temperature monitoring of wide areas using thermal cameras. These systems are commonly used to monitor substations, but could also be used to monitor switchgear, breakers, and motors. Each IR-3120 supports up to two thermal cameras, and you can define multiple regions of interest to monitor for each camera.

Module Description Comment Ax5 Series FLIR IR Camera Contact your Sales Engineer for more information

Table 6. Supported Thermal Cameras