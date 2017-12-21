NI Monitoring Device Hardware for NI InsightCM™

1. Controllers
NI Monitoring Devices run NI InsightCM device software, referred to as application images. Each device type has a specific application image, and application images cause the device to perform operations such as acquiring data, collecting files, and communicating with NI InsightCM Server. The application image names refer to the device type and are used in this document to indicate the target monitoring type.
|Application
|InsightCM Application Image
|Controller
|Condition Monitoring
|CMS-9036
|cRIO-9036
|CMS-9068
|cRIO-9068
|CMS-9065
|cRIO-9065
|MCSA
|MMS-9068
|cRIO-9068
|MMS-9065
|cRIO-9065
|EMSA
|EMSA-9068
|cRIO-9068
|EMSA-9065
|cRIO-9065
|Thermal Imaging
|IR-3120
|IC-3120
Table 1. Supported CompactRIO Controllers
2. Vibration and General Condition Monitoring Modules
The CMS-9036, CMS-9068, and CMS-9065 are general purpose condition monitoring devices.
The CMS-9036 is the high-performance device option. It only supports dynamic signal acquisition (DSA) modules in all 8 slots, and requires that module slots 1 and 2 are filled. Module 1 must use a NI-9232 for tachometer reading, and modules slots 2-8 can be either NI-9232 or NI-9230. The CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) is a variant image of the CMS-9036 that disables IEPE on all channels. The CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) supports the NI-9229 in module slots 2-8.
The CMS-9068 and CMS-9065 are the standard CMS devices. These devices support DSA modules for waveform acquisition and single-point, static modules for process, static, and digital inputs. The module configuration for these devices require specific module layouts in the chassis. Refer to the Device and Software Types Help topic for more information. See Frequently Asked Questions about Sample Rates and Durations for more information about single point, static module acquisition.
|Module
|Description
|Sampling
|Comment
|NI 9230
|3-channel DSA +/- 30 V, IEPE
|12.8 kS/s/channel
|NI 9232
|3-channel DSA +/- 30 V, IEPE
|102.4 kS/s/channel
|NI 9229
|4-channel DSA +/- 60 V
|51.2 kS/s/channel
|CMS-9036 (IEPE Disabled) Support Only
Table 2. Supported DSA Modules
|Module
|Description
|Accessories
|Static Voltage
|NI 9205
|16-channel, differential, ±10 V
|NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|NI 9207
|8-channel, ±10 V (also with 8-channel current, 4-20 mA)
|NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|NI 9229
|High-isolation, 4-channel differential, ±60V
|NI 9971 (optional strain relief)
|NI 9239
|High-isolation, 4-channel differential, ±10V
|NI 9971 (optional strain relief)
|Current
|NI 9207
|8-channel, 4-20 mA (also with 8-channel voltage, ±10V)
|NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|NI 9208
|16-channel, 4-20 mA
|NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|Temperature
|NI 9211
|4-channel, thermocouple
|NI 9932 (optional strain relief)
|NI 9213
|16-channel, thermocouple
|NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9940 (optional strain relief)
|NI 9214
|16-channel, high-accuracy thermocouple
|NI 9216
|8-channel, PT100 RTD
|NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|NI 9217
|4-channel, PT100 RTD
|NI 9939 (optional strain relief)
|NI 9226
|8-channel, PT1000 RTD
|NI 9940 (spring terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|Digital Input
|NI 9425
|32-channel, sinking (contact closure)
|NI 9940 (sprint terminals optional strain relief), NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|NI 9426
|32-channel, sourcing (contact closure)
|NI 9923 (front mount D-Sub)
|Miscellaneous
|NI 9219
|4-channel universal support for V, mA, Ω, open contact, thermocouple, and RTD
|NI 9972 (optional strain relief)
Table 3. Supported Static Modules
3. MCSA Modules
The MMS-9068 and MMS-9065 are the motor current signature analysis devices. These devices offer monitoring of multiple two-phase or three-phase AC induction electric motors on a single voltage bus using MCSA. Both device types are functionally equivalent but differ in the number of slots available for C Series modules (MMS-9068 has 8 slots, and MMS-9065 has 4 slots). The MCSA devices require that module slots 1 and 2 are filled. Module 1 must use a NI-9242 for voltage bus measurement, and other modules slots are NI 9239 for current measurement on specific motors. Module slots must be filled in ascending order, but not all slots need to be filled.
|Module
|Description
|Sampling
|NI 9242
|3-channel, 250 Vrms Potential Transducer Input
|5 kS/s/channel (Fixed)
|NI 9239
|4-channel, +/- 10 V Current Transducer Input
|5 kS/s/channel (Fixed)
Table 4. Supported MSCA Modules
4. EMSA Modules
The EMSA-9068 and EMSA-9065 are the electromagnetic signature analysis devices. These devices offer monitoring of energized assets such as transformers and generators using EMSA. Both systems are functionally equivalent but differ in the number of slots available for C Series modules. Module slots must be filled in ascending order, but not all slots need to be filled. NI 9770 is used to monitor the ground wire using high frequency current transformers. Choose an appropriate number of modules to monitoring the number of assets.
|Module
|Description
|Sampling
|NI 9770
|1-channel, High Frequency Current Transducer
|320 kS/s, 30 kHz to 100 MHz
Table 5. Supported EMSA Modules
5. Thermal Imaging Cameras
The IR-3210 is the thermal imaging device. It offers non-invasive temperature monitoring of wide areas using thermal cameras. These systems are commonly used to monitor substations, but could also be used to monitor switchgear, breakers, and motors. Each IR-3120 supports up to two thermal cameras, and you can define multiple regions of interest to monitor for each camera.
|Module
|Description
|Comment
|Ax5 Series
|FLIR IR Camera
|Contact your Sales Engineer for more information
Table 6. Supported Thermal Cameras