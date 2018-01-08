Signal Insertion Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide
It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:
- Find your module or device in the Device List.
- Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
- Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.
2. Device List
Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.
Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.
Group 1: Signal (or Fault) Insertion Devices and Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2510
|DIN 160-pin
|PXI-2512
|D-Sub 8-pin
|PXI-2514
|D-Sub 8-pin
|PXI-2515
|VHDCI 68-pin
BNC
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXIe-2512
|D-Sub 8-pin
|PXIe-2514
|D-Sub 8-pin
|PXIe-2515
|VHDCI 68-pin
BNC
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below.
Group 1: Signal (or Fault) Insertion Devices and Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|Custom
Connectivity
|2510
|68xFIU
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire
|N/A
|N/A
|2512, 2514
|7xFIU
|N/A
|DB8F-40A to 8-Pin D-Sub
DB8F-40A to Bare Wire
|N/A
|N/A
|2515
|32xFIU
|N/A
|SHC68-C68-D4
SCH68-C68-D5
|CB-2162
SMB-2163
|N/A
|BNC to Bare Wire
|N/A
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Signal Insertion Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.
|Model or Accessory
|Note
|2515
|
5. Glossary of Terms Used
- Bayonet Neill–Concelman (BNC) - Simply known in industry by its acronym, BNC is a quick connect/disconnect for coaxial cables to assist in noise reduction. In this configuration, a signal is carried down the spline (or pin) of the BNC cable, and the COM(AI-), GND or SENSE is carried down the shielding of the BNC cable. Click here for an example.
- DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
- D-Sub (DSUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
- Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
- Very-High-Density Cable Interconnect (VHDCI) - An improvement on the SCSI 68-pin connector featuring .8 mm pin spacing, allowing a smaller footprint and fewer bent pins during connection. Click here for an example.
6. Ordering Information
When purchasing a NI Signal (or Fault) Insertion Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.
You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.
