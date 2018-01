Finding Important Troubleshooting Files for Volume Licensing Issues

Overview

This document will help you troubleshoot issues with files used in volume licensing. You may be seeing issues with activating your Volume License, having trouble with your Volume License Server, or you may need to find your lmgrd log file, configuration file, options file, data file, and/or license file.

Table of Contents

