NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 Bug Fixes

Publish Date: Dec 21, 2017 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

The following items are a subset of issues fixed in NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 since NI CompactRIO Device Drivers May 2017. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed in NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 with LabVIEW 2017 SP1.

 

ID Fixed Issue

629132

LabVIEW FPGA VI fails compilation with error "Environment Variable Not Set; ... your variable is undefined" when compiling for an sbRIO using a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC).  This only occurs if unused RMC I/O lines are deleted from the LabVIEW Project.

642073

When using Host Memory Buffer and FPGA Interactive mode, the Real-Time process can encounter an exception and restart. 

660557

When using a Host Memory Buffer and a Host to Target DMA FIFO simultaneously, the Host Memory Buffer's Retrieve method on FPGA can incorrectly return data sent by the FIFO. This does not effect the FIFO's data in any way.

673340

When using a NI 9205 module in a cRIO-9039 or cRIO-9034 FPGA VI, bitfile compilation can fail with a timing violation of a non-diagram component.

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit