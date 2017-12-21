NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 Bug Fixes

|ID
|Fixed Issue
|
629132
LabVIEW FPGA VI fails compilation with error "Environment Variable Not Set; ... your variable is undefined" when compiling for an sbRIO using a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC). This only occurs if unused RMC I/O lines are deleted from the LabVIEW Project.
642073
When using Host Memory Buffer and FPGA Interactive mode, the Real-Time process can encounter an exception and restart.
660557
When using a Host Memory Buffer and a Host to Target DMA FIFO simultaneously, the Host Memory Buffer's Retrieve method on FPGA can incorrectly return data sent by the FIFO. This does not effect the FIFO's data in any way.
673340
When using a NI 9205 module in a cRIO-9039 or cRIO-9034 FPGA VI, bitfile compilation can fail with a timing violation of a non-diagram component.