NI CompactRIO Device Drivers December 2017 Bug Fixes

LabVIEW FPGA VI fails compilation with error "Environment Variable Not Set; ... your variable is undefined" when compiling for an sbRIO using a RIO Mezzanine Card (RMC). This only occurs if unused RMC I/O lines are deleted from the LabVIEW Project.

When using Host Memory Buffer and FPGA Interactive mode, the Real-Time process can encounter an exception and restart.

660557