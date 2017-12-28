NI-TimeSync 17.5 Known Issues

Physically disconnecting and reconnecting an Ethernet cable from a cRIO-903x (Sync), cRIO-904x or an IC-317x participating in an IEEE 802.1AS protocol can cause synchronization issues. Devices might not be able to synchronize to each other over an IEEE 802.1AS network. A full power cycle of a device eliminates these issues. For more information please go to ni.com/info use info code 8021ASEthDisconnect

Workaround: It is highly recommended to always power cycle controllers anytime physically reconfiguring Ethernet cabling.



