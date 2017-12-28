NI-TimeSync 17.5 Known Issues

Known Issues by Date
The following items are known issues in NI-TimeSync 17.5 sorted by Date.
|ID
|Known Issue
|246727
|Changing the priority in NI MAX or the Web-based Configuration & Monitoring Utility may leave ni-rt.ini in an inconsistent state.
Workaround: N/A
|477434
|The NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in fails to synchronize properly when used with a secondary network adapter on PharLap ETS and VxWorks targets.
Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use the primary network adapter when using the NI-TimeSync Software-Based 1588 plug-in.
|493251
|Running an ARM-based Linux Real-Time target as a 1588 master may degrade synchronization.
Workaround: National Instruments recommends that you only use ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time as 1588 slaves. ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time are slave only by default.
|652137
|Disabling/re-enabling an Ethernet port on a cRIO-903x (Sync) or an IC-317x in NI-MAX or in the command line will cause synchronization issues unless the system is rebooted. Issues might appear as undefined static time offsets, asynchronous FPGA times or the Time Source I/O reporting “None”. Never disable eth0 on the cRIO-9035x (Sync) or eth1 on IC-317x, this will cause all synchronization to halt.
Workaround: N/A
|652959 & 675763
|
Physically disconnecting and reconnecting an Ethernet cable from a cRIO-903x (Sync), cRIO-904x or an IC-317x participating in an IEEE 802.1AS protocol can cause synchronization issues. Devices might not be able to synchronize to each other over an IEEE 802.1AS network. A full power cycle of a device eliminates these issues. For more information please go to ni.com/info use info code
Workaround: It is highly recommended to always power cycle controllers anytime physically reconfiguring Ethernet cabling.
