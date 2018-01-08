Programmable Resistor Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Publish Date: Jan 08, 2018 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI Programmable Resistor Switch models PXI or PXI Express (PXIe) device with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

PXI Programmable Resistor Modules replicate the behavior of resistance‐based devices by controlling a series of relays that varies resistance across each channel. The ability quickly and accurately vary resistance, with resolution down to 0.25Ω, makes these devices well‐suited for simulating environmental conditions in hardware‐in‐the‐loop (HIL) validation.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Glossary of Terms Used
  5. Ordering Information
  6. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
  3. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

Back to Top

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: Programmable Resistor Device And Modules

Identify your Programmable Resistor device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type
PXI-2720 D-Sub 37-pin
PXI-2722 D-Sub 37-pin
PXIe-2725 D-Sub 37-pin
PXIe-2727 D-Sub 37-pin


Back to Top

3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. 

 

Group 1: Programmable Resistor Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible Programmable Resistor cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block		 Custom
Connectivity
2720, 2722, 2725, 2727 Independent N/A SH37F-37M CB-37F-HVD TB-37F-37SC
TB-37F-37CP

 

Back to Top

4. Glossary of Terms Used

  • D-Sub (DSUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin  Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.

 

Back to Top

5. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Programmable Resistor Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.

You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.


Back to Top

6. Additional Resources

 

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit