Programmable Resistor Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

Find your module or device in the Device List. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.



Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

Group 1: Programmable Resistor Device And Modules

Identify your Programmable Resistor device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type PXI-2720 D-Sub 37-pin PXI-2722 D-Sub 37-pin PXIe-2725 D-Sub 37-pin PXIe-2727 D-Sub 37-pin





3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below.

Group 1: Programmable Resistor Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible Programmable Resistor cables and accessories. Module or

Device Topology Front Mounted Terminal

Block Cable Remote Terminal

Block Custom

Connectivity 2720, 2722, 2725, 2727 Independent N/A SH37F-37M CB-37F-HVD TB-37F-37SC

TB-37F-37CP

4. Glossary of Terms Used

D-Sub (DSUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example. Front Mounted Terminal Block - An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example. Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.

5. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Programmable Resistor Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.



You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.





6. Additional Resources