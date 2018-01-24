LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Features for TestStand

LabVIEW NXG 2.0 provides the following additional features for TestStand users: creating G Linked Libraries (GLLs), creating multimode nodes and overloads, and building source distributions.

1. Creating G Linked Libraries

A G Linked Library (GLL) is the binary form of a LabVIEW NXG library. A GLL is pre-compiled and can dynamically load when an application launches. TestStand allows you to configure test steps to run a particular VI that is exported from a GLL. This means that technicians can take GLLs developed by other people and integrate the GLLs into their test sequence without installing LabVIEW NXG. The only thing they need to install is the LabVIEW NXG Run-Time Engine.

In the Create Library dialog box, select GLL as the sub-type to create a GLL. Refer to Libraries in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Manual for concepts and procedures about creating libraries.

GLLs in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 have the following limitations:

You cannot export classes out of GLLs.

If multiple GLLs or executables depend on one source library, LabVIEW NXG loads only a single instance of the source library at run time. You must ensure all GLLs and executables in an application are built with the same version of the source library to avoid potential run-time errors.

Back to Top

2. Creating Multimode Nodes and Overloads

A multimode node provides different ways of performing the same function. Functionality and output types can vary depending on which function mode you choose. Use the Multimode Element document to create a multimode node. In LabVIEW NXG, select File>>New>>Multimode Element to create a Multimode Element document.

An overloaded node allows you to pass different data types to the same function. Use the Overload group option on the Document tab to add a node to an overload group.

Overloads in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 have the following limitation:

Changes to members of an overloaded node group may not cause callers to automatically switch to a member that is a better fit. You must manually rewire the inputs at the call to get the function to switch.

Back to Top

3. Building Source Distributions

Use source distributions to package a collection of source files. Source distributions are useful if you want to send code to other developers to use in LabVIEW NXG.

To create a source distribution, click File>>New>>Distribution in LabVIEW NXG and set Type to Source Distribution on the Document tab. Refer to Distributing Applications and Libraries in LabVIEW NXG 2.0 Manual for detailed steps to build distributions.

Building source distributions has the following limitations in LabVIEW NXG 2.0:

Mass saving during a source distribution build is not supported.

Source distributions need to be installed in the \LabVIEW NXG 2.0\Addons\ folder. Other folders on disk are not supported.

When you build a source distribution into a package installer, NI recommends that you remove LabVIEW NXG from the dependencies list to avoid including LabVIEW NXG files in the package installer output.