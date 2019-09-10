NI InsightCM™ Technical Support - Troubleshooting

Publish Date: Sep 10, 2019 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Return to NI InsightCM™ Technical Support Home

To troubleshoot an InsightCM issue, determine which component(s) of the system are likely the root cause. The below image shows the overall architecture of an NI InsightCM installation. 

Figure 1. NI InsightCM System Architecture

Once you have determined which system component(s) are at fault, use the below resources to search for previously encountered issues, questions and known bug fixes related to your issue. 

 

                       

                                                 Discussion Forums              KnowledgeBase          Release Documentation       

 

If you are unable to resolve the issue, generate a Technical Support Report for the InsightCM server (if using NI InsightCM 3.1 or later), create a brief summary of your issue, and contact NI Support.

 

    

                                                                            1. Technical Report           2. Contact Support

 

 

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit