NI InsightCM™ Technical Support - Troubleshooting

To troubleshoot an InsightCM issue, determine which component(s) of the system are likely the root cause. The below image shows the overall architecture of an NI InsightCM installation.

Figure 1. NI InsightCM System Architecture

Once you have determined which system component(s) are at fault, use the below resources to search for previously encountered issues, questions and known bug fixes related to your issue.

If you are unable to resolve the issue, generate a Technical Support Report for the InsightCM server (if using NI InsightCM 3.1 or later), create a brief summary of your issue, and contact NI Support.

