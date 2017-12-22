TestStand Wireless Test Module 1.4 and Wireless Test System Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



The following items are known issues in WTM 1.4 and/or the WTS Software.

ID Known Issue

677718 In WTM, the Uninstall from TestStand menu option is grayed out in the context menu.



If you install a plugin type source code into TestStand, you cannot uninstall it using the Uninstall from TestStand menu option as it is grayed out in the context menu.



Workaround: Select Uninstall from the menu bar to uninstall the plugin.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

644173 In WTM, some error messages do not clearly state the cause of failure for test sequence execution.



During the execution of test sequences, some error messages are misleading and do not clearly state the real cause for execution failure. Some of these cases are listed below.

The following error may occur if a trigger timeout happens on the WTS.

"Unflatten From String (...) Memory or data structure corrupt"

"Unflatten From String (...) Memory or data structure corrupt" The following error may occur if the WTS personality that corresponds to the executed WTM test step is not activated on the WTS.

"To More Specific Class (...) Bad type cast. LabVIEW cannot treat the run-time value..." Workaround: N/A



Reported Version: 1.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/20/2017

648781 In the WTM Plugin Manager, the WTM plugin version number is incorrectly incremented.



In some cases, the plugin version number is not incremented correctly if the Plugin Manager is instantiated more than once. The Plugin Manager has a local version of the plugin database and when instantiated multiple times, the local versions may become out of sync.



Workaround: Avoid instantiating multiple versions of the Plugin Manager.



Reported Version: 1.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/20/2017

527869 WTM only allows installation in the default installation path.



The WTM installer provides the option to change the installation path from the suggested location. However, if you select a non-default location, WTM no longer works as expected.



Workaround: Do not change the default WTM installation path.



Reported Version: 1.0.1 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 11/05/2015

675405 In WTS Software, the instrument is unresponsive after sending a misformatted string using raw sockets.



The string must be sent using one of the following ways: Without plings With '' (single plings) With "" (double plings) If you use a pling in the beginning of the string, you must also use the same pling in the end of the string. If you do not use the same string format and use raw sockets as communication method, the client can no longer communicate with the instrument.



Workaround: Use the same pling at the beginning and end of the strings. For example: CONFigure:REFerence "INTERNAL",1 CONFigure:REFerence INTERNAL,1 CONFigure:REFerence'INTERNAL',1 Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

675813 In WTS Software, the generation state does not update in the UI when using finite generation.



When using finite generation, the generation state status remains on after the generation has finished. The timing chart shows the correct state of the generation.



Workaround:You must manually set the generation state to OFF.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

675972 In WTS Software, executing sequence commands on the PXIe-5840 can make the instrument unresponsive.



The PXIe-5840 does not support sequence mode, and accidentally sending any sequence commands can make the instrument unresponsive as some of the internal errors are not handled.



Workaround: Do not send sequence commands. If you send sequence commands, restart WTS Software.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

675973 In WTS Software, WLAN noise compensation does not work correctly with parallel SISO.



When using WLAN noise compensation, each chain is expected to use the specific noise compensation file. In the parallel SISO case, these are not properly aligned.



Workaround: Do not enable noise compensation when using parallel SISO.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

677407 In WTS Software, the PXIe-5840 has a high LO leakage that causes measurement degradation when using Bluetooth.



When using Bluetooth with the PXIe-5840, the LO leakage is strong enough to degrade the measurements. The numbers may be fine for production test, but for characterization they may not be suitable.



Workaround: Contact your NI representative to request a fix.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

679188 In WTS Software, auto broadcasting might not work as expected on the WTS-01, WTS-04, and WTS-05.



When using the auto broadcasting feature on the WTS-01, WTS-04, or the WTS-05, clients might be joined across different switch banks when using the same broadcasting context. Since the RF switch used in the WTS does not support this, only one of the switch banks outputs the RF signal.



Workaround: When you create a broadcasting context, ensure to only add clients which use an RF port on the same switch bank.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

679212 In WTS Software, auto broadcasting might fail during the first few signal generations.



When executing scenarios with auto broadcasting enabled, clients might not be joined or might throw an error during the first one to two signal generations, depending on how the signal is generated. This is related to the first time execution speed of some commands after the clients are initially joined by calling the SYSTem:RFSG:CONCurrency:TESTrun Start command, and also depends on the configured join time.



Workaround: Perform either of the following options as a workaround. Execute the test plan for each virtual instrument alone once before using the auto broadcasting functionality. The auto broadcasting commands may be in the test plan during this single execution but they should not find another client to join with. Increase the join time. Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

677464 In WTS Software, the WTS Instrument Interface terminates when the software restarts or is shutdown.



The WTS Instrument Interface requires a data connection to the WTS Software. When the connection to the WTS Software is lost, either because the instrument restarts or the software is terminated, all connected local and remote instances of the WTS Instrument Interface are terminated.



Workaround: Disconnect all instances of the WTS Instrument Interface before issuing a restart command.



Reported Version: 1.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 12/18/2017

651101 WTS Software does not work with other regional settings other than English-US.



SCPI and VISA support only using a period (.) as a decimal point and comma (,) to separate parameters and lists. WTS Software malfunctions and becomes unusable if you use any other settings.



Workaround: Ensure you are using (.) as the decimal symbol value, and (,) as the list separator value in Regional Settings»Additional Settings.



Reported Version: 1.3 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 6/20/2017