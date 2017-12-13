Detect Your CompactRIO System using LabVIEW

Complete the following steps to discover your CompactRIO System in a LabVIEW project.
- Create a new project in LabVIEW by selecting File»Create Project...or open an existing project underneath.
Figure 1. Create a new LabVIEW project.
- Right-click the project root in the Project Explorer window and select New»Targets and Devices from the shortcut menu to display the Add Targets and Devices dialog box.
- Select the appropriate device from the Targets and Devices list.
Note If you cannot find the appropriate device, you may not have configured it for your network using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Launch MAX and refer to the Remote Systems help. Select Help»Help Topics»Remote Systems to open the Remote Systems help file.
- Click the OK button.
- If the Select Programming Mode dialog box appears, select LabVIEW FPGA Interface or Scan Interface as appropriate.
- Click the Continue button.
- If the Discover C Series Modules? dialog box appears, click the Discover button.
- Right-click a module in the Project Explorer window and select Properties from the shortcut menu to configure module-specific settings.
- Repeat steps 2 through 8 to add an expansion chassis or additional expansion chassis to the project.
Additional Resources
