NI-RFmx Demod 2.4 Known Issues

This document contains a list of known issues for NI-RFmx Demod 2.4.

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:



Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.

Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.

Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.

Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.

Reported Version - The earliest version of NI-RFSG in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of NI-RFSG than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.

Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.

Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).

Known Issues by Severity



671352 — DPD Performance degradation with LTE multi-carrier waveforms that has single resource block configured





ID Known Issue 671352

DPD Performance degradation with LTE multi-carrier waveforms that has single resource block configured. Reported Version: 2.4 Resolved Version: N/A Added:

