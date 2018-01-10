Firmware Information for NI FieldDAQ Devices

NI FieldDAQ (FD) devices deliver TSN technology for the convenience of simplified distribution to rugged environments. Use this page to find and install the latest firmware for your FieldDAQ devices.

1. Introduction

FieldDAQ devices use an onboard processor and firmware to facilitate TSN network communication. From time to time, this firmware may be updated to improve performance or correct issues with previous firmware versions. Although firmware will be backward-compatible in many cases (newer firmware can be used with older NI-DAQmx versions), it is possible that you may need to upgrade your firmware version in order to use your FieldDAQ device with newer versions of NI-DAQmx.

The latest version of FieldDAQ firmware for each device is listed in Table 1.

Current FieldDAQ Devices Firmware Devices Firmware Version Compatible NI-DAQmx Versions FD-11603 17.6.0 NI-DAQmx 17.6 or Later FD-11613 17.6.0 FD-11637 17.6.0

2. Determining Your Firmware Version

To determine what version of firmware is on your FieldDAQ device, complete the following steps.

Note: Both of these methods require Microsoft Silverlight installation.

Using NI Network Browser (does not require NI-DAQmx to be installed)

Launch NI Network Browser (available for download here). Locate your FieldDAQ device and click on its IP address. Select the Firmware Updater tab and locate the current firmware version.

Note: If you know your device's IP address or host name, you can access the web configuration by directly typing the address or name into your web browser. The NI Network Browser only searches for devices on your local subnet.

Using Measurement & Automation Explorer (requires NI-DAQmx)

Launch Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX). Expand Devices and Interfaces and locate your device under Network Devices. Select the device and view the Firmware tab. Locate the current firmware version.

3. Upgrading Your Firmware Version

If you need to upgrade the firmware on your device, you should complete the following steps. You must keep the device plugged in and powered on throughout the firmware upgrade process. Failure to do so may corrupt the firmware on your device. FieldDAQ maintains a backup copy of the firmware in case the firmware updates fails for any reason, or the main copy of the firmware is corrupted.

Note: Both of the methods require Microsoft Silverlight installation.

Using NI Network Browser (does not require NI-DAQmx to be installed)

Download the appropriate firmware file from the link in Table 1. Launch NI Network Browser (available for download here). Locate your FieldDAQ device and click on its IP address. Select the Firmware Updater tab. In the Select a file to upload field, browse to the firmware file that you downloaded in step 1. Select Update Firmware.

Note: If you know your device's IP address or host name, you can access the web configuration by directly typing the address or name into your web browser. The NI Network Browser only searches for devices on your local subnet.

Using Measurement & Automation Explorer (requires NI-DAQmx)

Download the appropriate firmware file from the link in Table 1 above. Launch NI MAX. Expand Devices and Interfaces and locate your device under Network Devices. Select the FieldDAQ device and view the Settings tab. Select Update Firmware. Browse to the firmware file downloaded in step 1 and click Open.

4. Older Versions of Firmware

Older versions of FieldDAQ firmware can be found at ni.com/downloads.

5. Additional Information