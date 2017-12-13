Connect Your CompactRIO System to a PC

1. Connecting to Power
Before wiring power, ensure that all DIP switches are in the OFF position. All DIP switches are in the OFF position when the chassis is shipped from NI. The default state for CompactRIO controllers with software switches instead of hardware DIP switches is OFF. These software DIP switches will be available later in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) under the System Settings tab.
Figure 1. Hardware DIP Switches for cRIO-9022 Controller
Figure 2. Software DIP Switches in MAX for cRIO-9068 Controller
Complete the following steps to connect a power supply to the controller:
- Ensure the power supply is not energized (in other words, not plugged into a power source) before connecting any wires.
- Remove the power connector from the front of your CompactRIO controller by loosening the two captive screws that hold it in place.
- Connect the positive lead of the power supply to the V terminal and the negative lead to the C terminal on the power connector that was shipped with your CompactRIO Controller. If you have a connector with more than two pins, connect the positive lead to either the V1 or V2 terminal, and connect the negative lead to either of the C terminals (these C terminals are internally connected to each other).
- Tighten the leads in the connector by turning the captive screws on the side of the connector and ensure the wires are snugly in place. See the following table for information on replacement power connectors for each CompactRIO Controller.
Note: N/A= Not Applicable
CompactRIO Controller Model Number Number of Pins Power Connector Replacement Part Number
cRIO-9082
cRIO-9081
4
4-pos Screw Terminal
P/N: 782582-01
cRIO-9068
cRIO-9067
cRIO-9066
cRIO-9065
cRIO-9064
cRIO-9063
cRIO-9076
cRIO-9075
cRIO-9149
cRIO-9147
cRIO-9146
2
2-pos Screw Terminal
P/N: 780702-01
cRIO-9101
cRIO-9102
cRIO-9103
cRIO-9104
cRIO-9111
cRIO-9112
cRIO-9113
cRIO-9114
cRIO-9116
cRIO-9118
N/A N/A
cRIO-9012
cRIO-9014
cRIO-9022
cRIO-9023
cRIO-9024
cRIO-9025
cRIO-9154
cRIO-9155
cRIO-9157
cRIO-9159
4
NI-9978 4-pos Screw Terminal
P/N: 196938-01
cRIO-9030
cRIO-9031
cRIO-9033
cRIO-9035
cRIO-9036
cRIO-9038
4
4-pos Screw Terminal
P/N: 783529-01
cRIO-9072
cRIO-9073
cRIO-9074
cRIO-9144
cRIO-9148
4
4-pos Screw Terminal
P/N: 765049-011
- Reattach the power connector to your CompactRIO controller.
Figure 3. cRIO-9063 Controller Front Panel
For best practices with Electromagnetic Compliance (EMC) and grounding power to your target, check your target's Getting Started manual.
2. Installing C Series Modules
Complete the following steps to install a C Series Module in the chassis:
- Make sure that nothing is connected to the module before inserting into the chassis. Because C Series Modules are hot swappable, the chassis can be powered on when you install modules if the system is in a nonhazardous location.
- Align the C Series Module with a module slot in the chassis. The module slots are labeled from left to right starting with the number one.
- Squeeze the latches and insert the module into the module slot.
- Press firmly on the connector side of the C Series Module until the latches lock the module into place.
- Repeat these steps to install additional C Series Modules.
Figure 4. Inserting a C Series Module into a CompactRIO Chassis
3. Connecting via USB or Ethernet
Starting with the NI LabVIEW 2014 Real-Time Module, you can easily connect your CompactRIO Controller to a PC using a USB connection. Only CompactRIO Controllers running NI Linux Real-Time will support the USB connection. For more information, see Which Real-Time Targets Support Ethernet over USB? page. The USB device port is useful for configuring the target before deployment, debugging, viewing a console, or recovering the target if it goes offline. NI recommends using the USB connection when configuring for first use to avoid common networking problems.
To connect directly to a computer, connect one end of the USB cable provided with the hardware to a USB port on the target and connect the other end to a USB port on the PC. This USB connection is emulated as an Ethernet device. An automatic DHCP network is created over the USB device port, which allows for system updates apart from the physical Ethernet connection. The DHCP server assigns new target IP addresses from block 172.22.11.*. Once it's powered on, the target will show in MAX under Devices and Interfaces and Remote Systems.
Figure 5. Available network settings for a cRIO-9033 target with two physical Ethernet ports and one USB device port.
When it is time to deploy an application, a physical Ethernet port provides a more robust, distributed solution with higher throughput. To connect to an Ethernet network (hub, router, or local Network Interface Card), use a standard Category 5 (CAT-5) or better, shielded, twisted-pair Ethernet cable. Be sure to connect the Ethernet cable to the lowest numbered port on the controller to avoid networking issues. Lights will start blinking on the Ethernet port once communication is established, and the target will show in MAX under Remote Systems only.
Next, you must detect your CompactRIO system using Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
