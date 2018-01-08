Matrix Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

Find your module or device in the Device List. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.



Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

Group 1: 250x,252x and 253x Matrix Device And Modules





Group 2: 2532B Matrix Devices and Modules





Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type Notes PXIe-2737 DIN 160-pin PXIe-2738 DIN 160-pin PXIe-2739 DIN 160-pin





3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination. Some select devices can require all three accessories, devices that require all three accessories can be found in the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 1: 250x, 252x and 253x Matrix Devices And Modules



1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 2: 2532B Devices and Modules



1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Matrix Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.





Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module. Model or Accessory Note 2532B To connect to this module multiple accessories are needed. The 2532B requires that a Front Mounted Terminal Block is connected directly to the module, and then one of the recommended cable kits is used to connect from the Front Mounted Terminal Block, to another module or a remote terminal block. For more information on how to connect accessories to the 2532B please see the Installation Instructions for your Front Mounted Terminal Block. TB-2634 Use of the TB-2634 with the PXI/PXIe-2529 requires a 3rd party ribbon cable that cannot be purchased through National Instruments. More information and manufacturer part numbers for a compatible 3rd party cable can be found in the TB-2534 Installation Instructions. TB-2645B Using the SCB-264x with the TB-2645B has limitations and requires special configuration to access all lines directly. Please see TB-2645B and SCB-264x Incompatible - Cannot Access Second Ribbon Cable for directions on how to configure these devices. 2501, 2503. 2530B While the PXI-2501, PXI-2503 and PXI-2530B modules are commonly categorized as multiplexers, they can be configured as both multiplexers and matrices. The Matrix compatibility can be found above and the Multiplexer compatibility can be found on the Multiplexer Compatibility Guide.













5. Glossary of Terms Used





6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Matrix Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.



You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.





7. Additional Resources