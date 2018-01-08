Matrix Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI Matrix models PXI or PXI Express (PXIe) device with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

PXI Matrix Switch Modules are organized into rows and columns and provide maximum flexibility for switching systems by allowing you to connect any channel to any other channel.

Note: This page does not include RF Matrix Switches. To find compatibility information for NI RF Matrix Switches see the RF Switch Module Compatibility Guide.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
  5. Glossary of Terms Used
  6. Ordering Information
  7. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
  3. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter.
  4. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

 

 

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: 250x,252x and 253x Matrix Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2501 SCSI 68-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2503 SCSI 68-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2529 HDI 100-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2530B1 LFH 160-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2531 Custom  
PXI-2533 SCSI 68-pin  
PXI-2534 SCSI 68-pin  
PXI-2535 VHDCI 68-pin  
PXI-2536 VHDCI 68-pin  
PXIe-2531 Custom  


Group 2: 2532B Matrix Devices and Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2532B1 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXIe-2532B1 Custom Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List


Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXIe-2737 DIN 160-pin  
PXIe-2738 DIN 160-pin  
PXIe-2739 DIN 160-pin  

 


3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination. Some select devices can require all three accessories, devices that require all three accessories can be found in the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 1: 250x, 252x and 253x Matrix Devices And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 252x and 253x Matrix cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2501, 2503 4x6 TB-2606 SH68-68-S TBX-68
TBX-68S
2529 4x32 TB-2634
TB-2636		 N/A N/A
8x16 TB-2635 N/A N/A
4x16 N/A N/A N/A
2530B1 4x32
4x16		 TB-2631B LFH160 to 50-Pin D-Sub (2530B) TBX-50
TBX-50B
8x16 TB-2632B
2531 4x128 TB-2648 SHC68-68 TBX-68
4x64 TB-2649
8x64 TB-2650
8x32 TB-2651
2533 4x64 TB-2633 SH68-68-S TBX-68
2534 8x32 TB-2637
2535 4x135 N/A SHC68-C68-S N/A
SHC68-68 CB-68LP
CB-68LPR
2536 8x68 N/A SHC68-C68-S N/A
SHC68-68 CB-68LP
CB-68LPR


1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 2: 2532B Devices and Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 252x and 253x Matrix cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2532B1 4x128 TB-2640B
TB-2640B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
8x64 TB-2641B
TB-2641B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
16x32 TB-2642B
TB-2642B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
4x64 TB-2643B
TB-2643B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
8x32 TB-2644B
TB-2644B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
16x16 TB-2645B
TB-2645B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
4x32 TB-2646B
TB-2646B 100 Ohm		 Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V) SCB-264X
Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)		 N/A
2x16 N/A N/A N/A


1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 273x Matrix cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block
2737 4x64 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B
N/A 160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire		 N/A
2738 8x32 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B
N/A 160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire		 N/A
2739 16x16 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B
N/A 160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire		 N/A

 

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Matrix Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.


Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module.
Model or Accessory Note
2532B
  • To connect to this module multiple accessories are needed. The 2532B requires that a Front Mounted Terminal Block is connected directly to the module, and then one of the recommended cable kits is used to connect from the Front Mounted Terminal Block, to another module or a remote terminal block. For more information on how to connect accessories to the 2532B please see the Installation Instructions for your Front Mounted Terminal Block.
TB-2634
  • Use of the TB-2634 with the PXI/PXIe-2529 requires a 3rd party ribbon cable that cannot be purchased through National Instruments. More information and manufacturer part numbers for a compatible 3rd party cable can be found in the TB-2534 Installation Instructions.
TB-2645B
2501, 2503. 2530B
  • While the PXI-2501, PXI-2503 and PXI-2530B modules are commonly categorized as multiplexers, they can be configured as both multiplexers and matrices. The Matrix compatibility can be found above and the Multiplexer compatibility can be found on the Multiplexer Compatibility Guide.




5. Glossary of Terms Used

  • DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector-  Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
  • D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin  Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • LFH- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on 160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
  • Ribbon Cable - A low-cost unshielded cable solution. Click here for an example.
  • SCSI 0.050 D-Type -  Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Very-High-Density Cable Interconnect (VHDCI) - An improvement on the SCSI 68-pin connector featuring .8 mm pin spacing, allowing a smaller footprint and fewer bent pins during connection. Click here for an example.


