Matrix Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide
It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:
- Find your module or device in the Device List.
- Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
- Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter.
- Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.
2. Device List
Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.
Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.
Group 1: 250x,252x and 253x Matrix Device And Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2501
|SCSI 68-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXI-2503
|SCSI 68-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXI-2529
|HDI 100-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXI-2530B1
|LFH 160-pin
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXI-2531
|Custom
|PXI-2533
|SCSI 68-pin
|PXI-2534
|SCSI 68-pin
|PXI-2535
|VHDCI 68-pin
|PXI-2536
|VHDCI 68-pin
|PXIe-2531
|Custom
Group 2: 2532B Matrix Devices and Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXI-2532B1
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
|PXIe-2532B1
|Custom
|Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules
|Model
|Connector Type
|Notes
|PXIe-2737
|DIN 160-pin
|PXIe-2738
|DIN 160-pin
|PXIe-2739
|DIN 160-pin
3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination. Some select devices can require all three accessories, devices that require all three accessories can be found in the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Group 1: 250x, 252x and 253x Matrix Devices And Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2501, 2503
|4x6
|TB-2606
|SH68-68-S
|TBX-68
TBX-68S
|2529
|4x32
|TB-2634
TB-2636
|N/A
|N/A
|8x16
|TB-2635
|N/A
|N/A
|4x16
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2530B1
|4x32
4x16
|TB-2631B
|LFH160 to 50-Pin D-Sub (2530B)
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|8x16
|TB-2632B
|2531
|4x128
|TB-2648
|SHC68-68
|TBX-68
|4x64
|TB-2649
|8x64
|TB-2650
|8x32
|TB-2651
|2533
|4x64
|TB-2633
|SH68-68-S
|TBX-68
|2534
|8x32
|TB-2637
|2535
|4x135
|N/A
|SHC68-C68-S
|N/A
|SHC68-68
|CB-68LP
CB-68LPR
|2536
|8x68
|N/A
|SHC68-C68-S
|N/A
|SHC68-68
|CB-68LP
CB-68LPR
1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Group 2: 2532B Devices and Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2532B1
|4x128
|TB-2640B
TB-2640B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|8x64
|TB-2641B
TB-2641B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|16x32
|TB-2642B
TB-2642B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|4x64
|TB-2643B
TB-2643B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|8x32
|TB-2644B
TB-2644B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|16x16
|TB-2645B
TB-2645B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|4x32
|TB-2646B
TB-2646B 100 Ohm
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264X Terminal Blocks (60V)
|SCB-264X
|Row and Column Cable Kit for TB-264xB Terminal Blocks (100V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for TB-264x Terminal Blocks (60V)
Matrix Expansion Cable for the TB-264xB (100V)
|N/A
|2x16
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
Group 3: 273x Matrix Device And Modules
|Module or
Device
|Topology
|Front Mounted Terminal
Block
|Cable
|Remote Terminal
Block
|2737
|4x64
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2738
|8x32
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire
|N/A
|2739
|16x16
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
|TBX-50
TBX-50B
|N/A
|160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin DIN to Bare Wire
|N/A
Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.
4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Matrix Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.
|Model or Accessory
|Note
|2532B
|
|TB-2634
|
|TB-2645B
|
|2501, 2503. 2530B
|
5. Glossary of Terms Used
- DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
- D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
- LFH- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on 160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
- Ribbon Cable - A low-cost unshielded cable solution. Click here for an example.
- SCSI 0.050 D-Type - Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
- Very-High-Density Cable Interconnect (VHDCI) - An improvement on the SCSI 68-pin connector featuring .8 mm pin spacing, allowing a smaller footprint and fewer bent pins during connection. Click here for an example.
6. Ordering Information
When purchasing a NI Matrix Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.
You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.
7. Additional Resources
- Main Page: NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility
- Browse dimensional drawings for NI cables and accessories
- NI Product Manuals, Product Specifications, Installation Guides and more
- Products and Services: NI Switches
- Products and Services: PXI Switches Connectivity Accessories