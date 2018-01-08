Main Page: NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. Using this Switch Cable and Accessory Guide
This guide is intended to cover compatibility between NI Switch devices and modules, and their cables and accessories.
2. Depth and Coverage of the Switch Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guides
While these guides cover a broad range of configurations, to stay concise, they are not intended to cover every potential combination or use case. The most common and recommended solutions are presented. Configurations with known limitations are noted.
These guides are intended to cover current, legacy, and recently obsoleted NI Switch hardware devices, and their cable and accessory options. They do not cover long-time end of life (EOL) NI Switch products, and do not cover EOL cable or accessory options. The guide is not intended to cover cable or accessory options for other NI hardware families such as RF, DAQ Multifunction I/O, Digital Waveform Instruments (formerly HSDIO), Digital Pattern Instruments, NI High-Speed Serial Instruments, C Series, or reconfigurable I/O (formerly R Series).
Some cables or accessories from other NI product families may share the same connector or visually appear the same, but typically come with limitations, incompatibilities, or safety concerns. For this reason, unless expressly mentioned in this guide, compatibility with other NI cables and accessories is not covered in this guide and is not recommended.
3. Finding Your Device or Module Model
These pages are arranged by first having you identify your hardware model and then choose the accessory or cable combination that best fits your needs. You will first need to select the correct guide for your product's family. After you have opened the page for your product family, follow the directions to identify which cables, terminal blocks, or connector blocks will meet your needs.
To start, your module or device's model number can be found on the physical device or in software.
How to locate your model number on the physical device:
If your device is already installed it may be easier to locate the model number in software, below.
- PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) modules: Model numbers are typically found at the top of the faceplate of the card. Click here for an example.
How to locate your model number in software:
If you've already installed NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and NI-Switch or NI-DAQmx (for legacy switches), complete the following steps.
- Open NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX).
- Select My System»Devices and Interfaces .
- PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) modules are listed under their chassis, which you will have to click to expand. Modules are listed as NI PXI- or NI PXIe- followed by the model number.
4. Find Your Switch Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
Matrix Switch Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model number can start with 250x, 253x, 252x or 273x and have PXI, or PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|25011
|2529
|2530B1,2
|2737
|25031
|2531
|2738
|2532B2
|2739
|2533
|2534
|2535
|2536
1Models normally are categorized as multiplexers but can be configured as matrices for specific topologies. As a result these modules can be found on both the Matrix and Multiplexer compatibility pages.
2Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.
Multiplexer Switch Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model numbers start with 250x, 252x, 253x, 257x, or 258x, and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|25011
|2524
|2530B1,2
|2575
|2584
|25031
|2525
|2576
|2585
|2526
|2527
1Models normally are categorized as multiplexers but can be configured as matrices for specific topologies. As a result these modules can be found on both the Matrix and Multiplexer compatibility pages.
2Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.
RF Switch Module and Transfer Switch Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
This Guide includes RF Matrix Switch Modules, RF Multiplexer Switch Modules and RF Relay Modules. These devices and modules model numbers start with 254x, 255x, 259x, 274x, or 279x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|2540
|2554
|2593
|2746
|2796
|2541
|2555
|2594
|2747
|2797
|2542
|2556
|2595
|2748
|2798
|2543
|2557
|2596
|2799
|2544
|2558
|2597
|2545
|2559
|2598
|2546
|2599
|2547
|2548
|2549
SwitchBlock Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model numbers start with 28xx and have PXI connectivity through the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.
|2800
|2810
|2833
|2811
|2834
|2812
|2813
|2814
|2815
|2816
|2817
Relay Module and Relay Driver Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model numbers start with 252x, 256x, 257x, or 258x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|2520
|2564
|2570
|2586
|2521
|2565
|2571
|2522
|2566
|2523
|2567
|2568
|2569
Programmable Resistor Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model numbers start with 272x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|2720
|2722
|2725
|2727
Signal Insertion Switch Module Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide
These devices and modules model numbers start with 251x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.
|2510
|2512
|2514
|2515
5. Additional Resources
NI Switches Cable and Accessory Resources
