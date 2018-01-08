Main Page: NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

This guide describes how to select an NI Switch cable or accessory that is compatible with your NI Switch hardware. When working with NI Matrix Switch modules, NI Multiplexer Switch Modules, NI Relay or Relay Driver Modules, NI RF Switch Modules, NI Switchblock Modules, NI Transfer Switch Modules, NI Signal Insertion Switch Modules or NI Programmable Resistor Modules there are many choices or decisions available. This guide recommends a variety of options whether you're looking for high performance, low noise, low cost, or a custom solution for your cable, terminal block, or connector block.

1. Using this Switch Cable and Accessory Guide

This guide is intended to cover compatibility between NI Switch devices and modules, and their cables and accessories.

2. Depth and Coverage of the Switch Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guides

While these guides cover a broad range of configurations, to stay concise, they are not intended to cover every potential combination or use case. The most common and recommended solutions are presented. Configurations with known limitations are noted.



These guides are intended to cover current, legacy, and recently obsoleted NI Switch hardware devices, and their cable and accessory options. They do not cover long-time end of life (EOL) NI Switch products, and do not cover EOL cable or accessory options. The guide is not intended to cover cable or accessory options for other NI hardware families such as RF, DAQ Multifunction I/O, Digital Waveform Instruments (formerly HSDIO), Digital Pattern Instruments, NI High-Speed Serial Instruments, C Series, or reconfigurable I/O (formerly R Series).



Some cables or accessories from other NI product families may share the same connector or visually appear the same, but typically come with limitations, incompatibilities, or safety concerns. For this reason, unless expressly mentioned in this guide, compatibility with other NI cables and accessories is not covered in this guide and is not recommended.

3. Finding Your Device or Module Model

These pages are arranged by first having you identify your hardware model and then choose the accessory or cable combination that best fits your needs. You will first need to select the correct guide for your product's family. After you have opened the page for your product family, follow the directions to identify which cables, terminal blocks, or connector blocks will meet your needs.

To start, your module or device's model number can be found on the physical device or in software.



How to locate your model number on the physical device:

If your device is already installed it may be easier to locate the model number in software, below.

PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) modules: Model numbers are typically found at the top of the faceplate of the card. Click here for an example.

How to locate your model number in software:

If you've already installed NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and NI-Switch or NI-DAQmx (for legacy switches), complete the following steps.

Open NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX). Select My System»Devices and Interfaces . PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) modules are listed under their chassis, which you will have to click to expand. Modules are listed as NI PXI- or NI PXIe- followed by the model number.

4. Find Your Switch Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide

These devices and modules model number can start with 250x, 253x, 252x or 273x and have PXI, or PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 250x, 253x, 252x or 273x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 25011 2529 2530B1,2 2737 25031 2531 2738 2532B2 2739 2533 2534 2535 2536

1Models normally are categorized as multiplexers but can be configured as matrices for specific topologies. As a result these modules can be found on both the Matrix and Multiplexer compatibility pages.

2Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

These devices and modules model numbers start with 250x, 252x, 253x, 257x, or 258x, and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 250x, 252x, 253x, 257x, or 258x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 25011 2524 2530B1,2 2575 2584 25031 2525 2576 2585 2526 2527

1Models normally are categorized as multiplexers but can be configured as matrices for specific topologies. As a result these modules can be found on both the Matrix and Multiplexer compatibility pages.

2Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530, and PXI-2532B will be identified as PXI-2532.

This Guide includes RF Matrix Switch Modules, RF Multiplexer Switch Modules and RF Relay Modules. These devices and modules model numbers start with 254x, 255x, 259x, 274x, or 279x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 254x, 255x, 259x, 274x, or 279x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 2540 2554 2593 2746 2796 2541 2555 2594 2747 2797 2542 2556 2595 2748 2798 2543 2557 2596 2799 2544 2558 2597 2545 2559 2598 2546 2599 2547 2548 2549

These devices and modules model numbers start with 28xx and have PXI connectivity through the PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock.

This table contains 28xx model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 2800 2810 2833 2811 2834 2812 2813 2814 2815 2816 2817

These devices and modules model numbers start with 252x, 256x, 257x, or 258x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 252x, 256x, 257x, or 258x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 2520 2564 2570 2586 2521 2565 2571 2522 2566 2523 2567 2568 2569

These devices and modules model numbers start with 272x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 272x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 2720 2722 2725 2727

These devices and modules model numbers start with 251x and have PXI and PXI Express (PXIe) connectivity.

This table contains 251x model numbers, which may come in any of the connectivity options listed. 2510 2512 2514 2515

5. Additional Resources

NI Switches Cable and Accessory Resources

Other NI Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guides