TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG Details

The TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG resolves an incompatibility with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 patch or later versions of LabWindows/CVI . If this ATML Toolkit patch is not installed, you will see the following error message when using the a LabWindows/CVI custom code generator with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 or later Development Environment:

An Error occurred attempting to translate the file '<FilePath>' to a TestStand Sequence file. The 'TranslateToSequenceFile callback in '<TranslatorPath>' returned the following error:



CVIAppManager - Worker Thread - Unable to Initialize. An unexpected system error occurred



National Instruments recommends this patch for all TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 installations. To install the patch: