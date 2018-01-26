TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG Details

The TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG resolves an incompatibility with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 patch or later versions of LabWindows/CVI . If this ATML Toolkit patch is not installed, you will see the following error message when using the a LabWindows/CVI custom code generator with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 or later Development Environment:

An Error occurred attempting to translate the file '<FilePath>' to a TestStand Sequence file. The 'TranslateToSequenceFile callback in '<TranslatorPath>' returned the following error:

CVIAppManager - Worker Thread - Unable to Initialize. An unexpected system error occurred


National Instruments recommends this patch for all TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 installations. To install the patch:

  1. Download the attached niatmltoolkit2013patch.zip
  2. Extract NIATMLTKit2013Patch430340.zip to your desktop.
  3. Open the folder pertaining to the version of TestStand you are applying the patch
  4. Close all instances of TestStand
  5. Replace the file <TestStand Public>/Components/Translators/ATMLTDTranslator.dll with the DLL in the archive. 

 

