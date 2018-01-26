TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG Details

The TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 Patch 6E7BRSOG resolves an incompatibility with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 patch or later versions of LabWindows/CVI . If this ATML Toolkit patch is not installed, you will see the following error message when using the a LabWindows/CVI custom code generator with the LabWindows/CVI 2013 f1 or later Development Environment:
An Error occurred attempting to translate the file '<FilePath>' to a TestStand Sequence file. The 'TranslateToSequenceFile callback in '<TranslatorPath>' returned the following error:
CVIAppManager - Worker Thread - Unable to Initialize. An unexpected system error occurred
National Instruments recommends this patch for all TestStand ATML Toolkit 2013 installations. To install the patch:
- Download the attached niatmltoolkit2013patch.zip
- Extract NIATMLTKit2013Patch430340.zip to your desktop.
- Open the folder pertaining to the version of TestStand you are applying the patch
- Close all instances of TestStand
- Replace the file <TestStand Public>/Components/Translators/ATMLTDTranslator.dll with the DLL in the archive.