Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems

You must install the required software before developing an application with a CompactRIO Controller and C Series I/O Modules. Carefully follow the instructions below to ensure that the CompactRIO System can be added to the LabVIEW Project. Not following instructions can cause compatibility issues. The main causes of software compatibility issues are:

Software Installation Order & Instructions

1. Identify the compatible minimum & maximum software versions for your CompactRIO System

A CompactRIO System includes a controller, chassis, and multiple C Series I/O Modules. The driver version for each depends when it was released. To identify the compatible software versions for your CompactRIO System, check attachment to get the minimum and maximum software version for your system.

Back to Top

2. Install the required Software

Programming Environment Driver Setup & Configuration Tool LabVIEW

LabVIEW Real Time (RT)

LabVIEW FPGA1 NI-RIO

CompactRIO Module Support 2

Additional Drivers for specific Module support3 (e.g. EtherCAT, XNET, NI-DAQmx) Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX)4

1LabVIEW FPGA software module is optional unless you need to develop code on FPGA target.

2NI CompactRIO Module Support see table below for more information.

3Additional driver needed to add support for specific C Series Modules (e.g., NI-RIO).

4Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) gets installed with the driver (e.g., NI-RIO). Therefore, MAX does not have a stand-alone installer.

CompactRIO Module Support is a semi-annual release to support new C Series Modules. You can install CompactRIO Module Support through one of the following methods:

Install CompactRIO Module Support on top of the prior large CompactRIO or NI-RIO driver release. E.g., install CompactRIO Module Support 14.6 on top of NI-RIO 14.5. Major releases typically end in .0 or .5. Install the next higher major CompactRIO or NI-RIO release. E.g., instead of installing CompactRIO Module Support 14.6, you could install CompactRIO 15.0 or higher (which will include the support for those modules).

CompactRIO Module Support to add specific C Series Modules NI-XNET NI-VISA, NI Serial NI CompactRIO Module Support NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT NI 9860 NI 9870 NI 9209 NI-9144 NI 9861 NI 9871 NI 9210 NI-9145 NI 9862 NI 9216 NI 9866 NI 9217 NI 9224 NI 9226 NI 9228 NI 9230 NI 9242 NI 9244 NI 9246 NI 9247 NI 9250 NI 9251 NI 9260 NI 9264 NI 9266 NI 9344 NI 9403 NI 9437 NI 9478 NI 9485 NI 9502 NI 9505 NI 9770 NI 9775

Back to Top

3. Activate the Software

Start NI License Manger by typing "License Manager" in the Windows task bar to verify that the software is activated. Click here for more information on how to activate NI software.

The NI-RIO device driver doesn't need to be activated. To verify which version of the device driver is installed, please do the following:

Open Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX). Open the software drop-down menu on the left- hand side and select NI-RIO.

Click here to download NI-RIO in case the device driver isn't listed.

Note: Always install LabVIEW, LabVIEW Real Time, LabVIEW FPGA Module before installing a device driver (e.g., NI-RIO).

NI License Manager 3.7 and earlier shows activated LabVIEW, Real-Time Module and FPGA Module. NI License Manager 4.0 shows activated LabVIEW, Real-Time Module and FPGA Module.

Back to Top

4. Add your CompactRIO Controller

If your CompactRIO Controller is not listed in MAX, there could be a software compatibility issue, firewall issue, or IP conflict. If your CompactRIO Controller offers a USB host connection, you can connect it directly to the development PC to avoid firewall issues and IP conflicts. Click here for more information.

Complete the following steps to run the Troubleshooting Remote System Discovery wizard:

1. Open MAX.

2. Right-click Remote System and select Troubleshoot Remote System Discovery.

3. Select your controller

4. Click Next.