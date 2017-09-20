Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems

Overview

This page lists instructions and tip and tricks to resolve software compatibility issues for CompactRIO Systems.

You must install the required software before developing an application with a CompactRIO Controller and C Series I/O Modules. Carefully follow the instructions below to ensure that the CompactRIO System can be added to the LabVIEW Project. Not following instructions can cause compatibility issues.  The main causes of software compatibility issues are:

  • Performing software updates
  • Uninstalling software
  • Installing mismatched software version between the development PC and CompactRIO System
  • Installing multiple version of LabVIEW (e.g., 64-bit vs. 32-bit)
  • Installing software out of order

Table of Contents

  1. Identify the compatible minimum & maximum software versions for your CompactRIO System
  2. Install the required Software
  3. Activate the Software
  4. Add your CompactRIO Controller

Software Installation Order & Instructions

Flowchart

1. Identify the compatible minimum & maximum software versions for your CompactRIO System

A CompactRIO System includes a controller, chassis, and multiple C Series I/O Modules. The driver version for each depends when it was released. To identify the compatible software versions for your CompactRIO System, check attachment to get the minimum and maximum software version for your system.

2. Install the required Software

Programming Environment Driver Setup & Configuration Tool
  • LabVIEW
  • LabVIEW Real Time (RT)
  • LabVIEW FPGA1
  • NI-RIO
  • CompactRIO Module Support2
  • Additional Drivers for specific Module support3 (e.g. EtherCAT, XNET, NI-DAQmx)
  • Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX)4

1LabVIEW FPGA software module is optional unless you need to develop code on FPGA target.
2NI CompactRIO Module Support see table below for more information.
3Additional driver needed to add support for specific C Series Modules (e.g., NI-RIO).
4Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) gets installed with the driver (e.g., NI-RIO). Therefore, MAX does not have a stand-alone installer.

CompactRIO Module Support is a semi-annual release to support new C Series Modules. You can install CompactRIO Module Support through one of the following methods:

  1. Install CompactRIO Module Support on top of the prior large CompactRIO or NI-RIO driver release. E.g., install CompactRIO Module Support 14.6 on top of NI-RIO 14.5. Major releases typically end in .0 or .5.
  2. Install the next higher major CompactRIO or NI-RIO release. E.g., instead of installing CompactRIO Module Support 14.6, you could install CompactRIO 15.0 or higher (which will include the support for those modules).
CompactRIO Module Support to add specific C Series Modules
NI-XNET NI-VISA, NI Serial NI CompactRIO Module Support NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT
NI 9860 NI 9870 NI 9209 NI-9144
NI 9861 NI 9871 NI 9210 NI-9145
NI 9862   NI 9216  
NI 9866   NI 9217  
    NI 9224  
    NI 9226  
    NI 9228  
    NI 9230  
    NI 9242  
    NI 9244  
    NI 9246  
    NI 9247  
    NI 9250  
    NI 9251  
    NI 9260  
    NI 9264  
    NI 9266  
    NI 9344  
    NI 9403  
    NI 9437  
    NI 9478  
    NI 9485  
    NI 9502  
    NI 9505  
    NI 9770  
    NI 9775  

 

3. Activate the Software

Start NI License Manger by typing "License Manager" in the Windows task bar to verify that the software is activated. Click here for more information on how to activate NI software. 

The NI-RIO device driver doesn't need to be activated. To verify which version of the device driver is installed, please do the following:

  1. Open Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).
  2. Open the software drop-down menu on the left- hand side and select NI-RIO.

Click here to download NI-RIO in case the device driver isn't listed. 

Note: Always install LabVIEW, LabVIEW Real Time, LabVIEW FPGA Module before installing a device driver (e.g., NI-RIO).

NI License Manager 3.7 and earlier shows activated LabVIEW, Real-Time Module and FPGA Module. NI License Manager 4.0 shows activated LabVIEW, Real-Time Module and FPGA Module.

 

4. Add your CompactRIO Controller

If your CompactRIO Controller is not listed in MAX, there could be a software compatibility issue, firewall issue, or IP conflict. If your CompactRIO Controller offers a USB host connection, you can connect it directly to the development PC to avoid firewall issues and IP conflicts. Click here for more information.

Complete the following steps to run the Troubleshooting Remote System Discovery wizard:

1. Open MAX.
2. Right-click Remote System and select Troubleshoot Remote System Discovery.
3. Select your controller
4. Click Next.

Troubleshooting Remote System Discovery

