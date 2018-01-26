NI-RFSG Devices and NI-DAQmx-Based Runtime Compatibility

This page shows the supported versions of NI-RFSG Devices compatible with NI-DAQmx-Based Runtime. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct driver version when upgrading or updating your system, when migrating or porting code to a new system, or after the purchase and installation of new NI hardware. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, the inability for your operating system to recognize or detect and then find a driver for your device, or missing devices in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 6T6BLA52: Which NI-RFSG Devices are Supported by the NI-DAQmx-Based Runtime?. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.