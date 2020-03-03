NI InsightCM™ Enterprise 2.0.0 Patch Details

The InsightCM™ Enterprise 2.0.0f1 patch is available for InsightCM Server.



This patch fixes the issues listed in the table below. National Instruments strongly recommends this patch for all InsightCM Enterprise installations.





1. Issues Fixed in InsightCM Enterprise 2.0.0f1

566744 InsightCM Alarm Process Can Crash and Restart When Evaluating Some Rules 566673 InsightCM Systems Manager Slow to Update Current Values for Large Systems 560334 Device Spreadsheets Missing Certain Fields Cause Import and Export to Fail With No Explanation 560332 Importing and Exporting Large Device Spreadsheets can Fail 560330 Changing Global Feature Sets that Modify Many Channels Often Fails 560292 On Large Systems Error Message: "NI InsightCM Services Did Not Respond" Happens Often 560021 Changes to Feature Properties Revert Back to Default When Device is Saved 560013 Orders on Custom Spectral Bands Can Not Be Changed 576396 CMS-9065 Fails to Come Online with Three or Four NI-9230 Modules Installed 585002 MMS-9065/9068 Report Out of Range Data with Specific Data Group Configuration

With respect to 576396, CMS-9065 devices with three or four NI-9230 modules installed can fail to come online successfully due to a known issue with the InsightCM 2.0 application image for the CMS-9065. This issue can be resolved by deploying an updated version of the CMS-9065 application image. Please see the associated KnowledgeBase article linked in this article for steps to deploy the updated image.



Due to a known issue with the InsightCM 2.0 application image for the MMS-9065/9068, specific motor data group configurations with MMS devices cause motor data group features to be reported as 0 values and no new data to be collected. Please see the associated KnowledgeBase article linked in this article for steps to deploy the updated image.



Related Links:

Web Download: NI InsightCM Server 2.0.0f1 Patch

KnowledgeBase 777FOCMY: CMS-9065 with NI-9230 Modules Displays InvalidConfig in InsightCM

KnowledgeBase 79CFHOMY: MMS-9065 or MMS-9068 Report Motor Data Features as 0 Values and Not Collecting New Data Values in NI InsightCM™ 2.0