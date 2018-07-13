LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module f1 Patch Details

This document contains information about the LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module f1 Patch.



All issues fixed in this patch are listed in the table below. National Instruments strongly recommends that you install the latest patch to all LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module installations.





Issues Fixed in LabVIEW 2017 FPGA Module f1 Patch

ID Description 629502 Built-in FIFOs on Kintex UltraScale targets in Xilinx Vivado 2015.4 do not function properly. This patch disables the built-in option from the FIFO properties for these targets. 662725 Error -61216 is returned intermittently from the FPGA Host Interface API when using a Kintex UltraScale target with a bitfile that was compiled with the "Allow removal of implicit enable signals inside single-cycle Timed Loops" option checked in the Build Specification. Note: This patch is distributed through the FlexRIO installer only.

