This page shows supported versions of RF Toolkit with RF devices. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct versions of your development environment, toolkit or module, and drivers during installation or setup, or when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing functions.

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 6ZU9STPK: RF Toolkit and RF Hardware Compatibility Chart. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.