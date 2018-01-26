1. RF Toolkit and RF Hardware Compatibility
|RF Toolkits Versions
|RF Hardware Version
|NI PXI-5671 VSG
|NI PXI-5672 VSG
|NI PXIe-5673E VSG
|NI PXI-5661 VSA
|NI PXIe-5663E VSA
|NI PXIe-5665 VSA
|NI PXIe-5644R VST
|NI PXIe-5645R VST
|NI PXIe-5646R VST
|Bluetooth Toolkit 14.0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FM-RDS Toolkit 1.0.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GNSS (GPS & GLONASS) Toolkit 3.0
|X
|X
|X1
|X1
|X1
|GSM-EDGE+ Toolkit 1.1.1
|X
|X
|X*
|X*
|X*
|X*
|LTE Toolkit 2.0.1
|X
|X
|X
|X*
|X*
|X*
|WCDMA-HSPA+ Toolkit 1.1.5
|X
|X
|X*
|X
|X*
|X*
|Mobile WiMAX Toolkit 1.0.1
|X
|X
|Fixed WiMAX Toolkit 1.0
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|WLAN Toolkit 4.1.1
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Compatible
* - missing from toolkit's readme
1 - GNSS Toolkit support is available through the VST Instrumental Design Libraries not through NI-RFSG
Note: For the latest hardware support refer to the particular RF toolkit's readme
Furthermore, we recommend that you consider the compatibility of RF Standards (wireless and cellular) and NI RF Hardware with the chart below. Please click on any of the X in the chart for additional software resources pertaining to the particular RF standard.
|NI 5663E
|NI 5673E
|NI 5665
|WLAN
|X
|X
|X
|Bluetooth
|X
|X
|WiMAX
|X
|X
|LTE FDD
|X
|X
|X
|LTE TDD
|X
|X
|GSM/EDGE
|X
|X
|X
|WCDMA/HSPA+
|X
|X
|X