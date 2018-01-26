RF Toolkit and RF Hardware Compatibility

Overview

This page shows supported versions of RF Toolkit with RF devices. Reference this information to ensure you install the correct versions of your development environment, toolkit or module, and drivers during installation or setup, or when upgrading or updating your system or software. Using incompatible versions may result in errors, or missing functions.

Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 6ZU9STPK: RF Toolkit and RF Hardware Compatibility Chart. Some NI manuals may still reference the previous document. If you were redirected from the previous KnowledgeBase URL, please update your bookmarks accordingly.

 

1. RF Toolkit and RF Hardware Compatibility

Use this table to compare RF Toolkit and RF Hardware
RF Toolkits Versions RF Hardware Version
NI PXI-5671 VSG NI PXI-5672 VSG NI PXIe-5673E VSG NI PXI-5661 VSA NI PXIe-5663E VSA NI PXIe-5665 VSA NI PXIe-5644R VST NI PXIe-5645R VST NI PXIe-5646R VST
Bluetooth Toolkit 14.0.0    
X
  
X
X*
X
X
X
FM-RDS Toolkit 1.0.1    
X
  
X
X*
X*
X*
X*
GNSS (GPS & GLONASS) Toolkit 3.0   X X       X1 X1 X1
GSM-EDGE+ Toolkit 1.1.1     X   X X* X* X* X*
LTE Toolkit 2.0.1     X   X X X* X* X*
WCDMA-HSPA+ Toolkit 1.1.5     X   X X* X X* X*
Mobile WiMAX Toolkit 1.0.1     X   X        
Fixed WiMAX Toolkit 1.0 X X X X X        
WLAN Toolkit 4.1.1     X   X X X X X


  Compatible


* - missing from toolkit's readme

1 - GNSS Toolkit support is available through the VST Instrumental Design Libraries not through NI-RFSG

Note: For the latest hardware support refer to the particular RF toolkit's readme

Furthermore, we recommend that you consider the compatibility of RF Standards (wireless and cellular) and NI RF Hardware with the chart below. Please click on any of the X in the chart for additional software resources pertaining to the particular RF standard.

  NI 5663E NI 5673E NI 5665
WLAN  X X  X
Bluetooth   X   X  
WiMAX   X  X  
LTE FDD  X X   X
LTE TDD   X  X
GSM/EDGE  X  X  X
WCDMA/HSPA+  X  X   X


 

2. Additional Resources

