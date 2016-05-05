Compatibility between Xilinx Compilation Tools and NI FPGA Hardware

In order to compile your LabVIEW FPGA code for your NI FPGA Hardware (RIO, R Series etc) from your computer, you will need the correct version of the Xilinx Compilation Tools installed locally on your computer. In general, the version of the Xilinx Compilation Tools you need depends on your version of LabVIEW and which FPGA is built into your RIO device. Note that this article replaces KnowledgeBase 73AI806R: Which Version of the Xilinx Compile Tools Do I Need to Compile My LabVIEW FPGA Code?. Some NI manuals may still reference that previous document.

Use the following tables to determine which version of the Xilinx Compilation Tools you will need to install. The first table shows the Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need to download based on your version of LabVIEW in general. The second table shows the minimum Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need to support your device. The list may be incomplete.

To determine the Xilinx Compilation Tools version that you need, first use Table 1 to cross reference which Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need based on the LabVIEW version you have installed on your development machine. Then find the minimum Xilinx Compilation Tools version that supports your device from Table 2. Tools are listed from top to bottom in order of newest version of the tool.

1. LabVIEW Version & Corresponding Xilinx Compilation Tools Support

2. Xilinx Compilation Tools & Corresponding NI Hardware Support

Minimum Compilation Tools Version Supported Devices Vivado 2015.4 NI ELVIS RIO Control Module

NI PXIe-7846R

NI PXIe-7847R

NI PXIe-7856R

NI PXIe-7857R

NI PXIe-7858R

NI PCIe-7820R

NI PCIe-7821R

NI PCIe-7822R

NI PXIe-7867R

NI PXIe-7868R Vivado 2014.4 NI cRIO-9032

NI cRIO-9037

NI IC-317x

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-793xR

NI PXIe-7902R

NI sbRIO-9607

NI sbRIO-9627

NI sbRIO-9637 Vivado 2013.4 NI 9147

NI 9149

NI cRIO-9030

NI cRIO-9031

NI cRIO-9033

NI cRIO-9034

NI cRIO-9035

NI cRIO-9036

NI cRIO-9038

NI cRIO-9039

NI cRIO-9063

NI cRIO-9064

NI cRIO-9065

NI cRIO-9066

NI cRIO-9067

NI PXIe-5170R

NI PXIe-5171R

NI PXIe-5624R

NI PXIe-6591R

NI PXIe-6592R

NI PXIe-7971R

NI PXIe-7972R

NI PXIe-7976R

NI PXIe-7820R

NI PXIe-7821R

NI PXIe-7822R

NI RoboRIO

NI sbRIO-9651

NI USRP-RIO 294x

NI USRP-RIO 295x ISE 14.7 NI PCIe-1473R-LX110

NI CVS-1457

NI 9144 ISE 14.4 myRIO-19004

myRIO-19504

NI cRIO-90684

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-7975R4

NI USB-7845R4

NI USB-7846R4

NI USB-7855R4

NI USB-7856R4 ISE 13.4 NI 9154

NI 9155

NI PXIe-5641R

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PCIe-1473R-LX110 ISE 12.4 NI cRIO-9081

NI cRIO-9082

NI PXIe-7966R ISE 11.5 NI 9146

NI 9148

NI 9157

NI 9159

NI cRIO-9075

NI cRIO-9076

NI PCIe-1473R

NI sbRIO-9605

NI sbRIO-9606

NI sbRIO-9623

NI sbRIO-9626

NI sbRIO-9633

NI sbRIO-9636 ISE 10.1 (non-Virtex II targets)1 NI cRIO-9072

NI cRIO-9073

NI cRIO-9074

NI cRIO-9111

NI cRIO-9112

NI cRIO-9113

NI cRIO-9114

NI cRIO-9116

NI cRIO-9118

NI PCIe-7841R

NI PCIe-7842R

NI PCIe-7851R

NI PCIe-7852R

NI PXI-7841R

NI PXI-7842R

NI PXI-7851R

NI PXI-7852R

NI PXI-7853R

NI PXI-7854R

NI PXI-7951R

NI PXI-7952R

NI PXI-7953R

NI PXI-7954R

NI PXIe-7961R

NI PXIe-7962R

NI PXIe-7965R

NI sbRIO-9601

NI sbRIO-9602

NI sbRIO-9611

NI sbRIO-9612

NI sbRIO-9631

NI sbRIO-9632

NI sbRIO-9641

NI sbRIO-9642 ISE 10.1 (Only Virtex II targets)1 NI cRIO-910x

NI PCI-7811R

NI PCI-7813R

NI PCI-7830R

NI PCI-7831R

NI PCI-7833R

NI PCIe-8255R

NI PXI-7811R

NI PXI-7813R

NI PXI-7830R

NI PXI-7831R

NI PXI-7833R

Notes:

Only install the Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 10.1 if your FPGA device contains a Virtex II chip. Otherwise, use the most recent version of Xilinx Compliation Tools that is compatible with your device. RIO devices using the Spartan 6 chip require LabVIEW 2010 SP1 or later. RIO devices using Virtex 6, Kintex 7, or Virtex 7 chips require compilation on a 64-bit OS. Starting in LabVIEW 2014, Xilinx Compilation Tools Vivado is required for Virtex 7, Zynq, and Kintex-7. All other chips supported in Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 14.4 require Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 14.7.

Multiple compilers can coexist on the same computer. LabVIEW will automatically choose the correct Xilinx Compilation Tools needed based on hardware. However, you still need to make sure that the Xilinx Compilation Tools supports your device.

To determine which Xilinx chip is in your device, refer to the product page for your device or KnowledgeBase 32SDRDUL: What Xilinx FPGA Chips Are Used by National Instruments RIO Devices?

To install the Xilinx Compilation Tools, refer to the Additional Resources section or to the Platform media included with the LabVIEW FPGA Module.

Additional Resources:

Product Documentation: Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems

Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW FPGA Module Xilinx Tools

What Xilinx FPGA Chips Are Used by National Instruments RIO Devices?