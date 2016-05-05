Compatibility between Xilinx Compilation Tools and NI FPGA Hardware

Use the following tables to determine which version of the Xilinx Compilation Tools you will need to install. The first table shows the Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need to download based on your version of LabVIEW in general. The second table shows the minimum Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need to support your device. The list may be incomplete.
To determine the Xilinx Compilation Tools version that you need, first use Table 1 to cross reference which Xilinx Compilation Tools version you need based on the LabVIEW version you have installed on your development machine. Then find the minimum Xilinx Compilation Tools version that supports your device from Table 2. Tools are listed from top to bottom in order of newest version of the tool.
1. LabVIEW Version & Corresponding Xilinx Compilation Tools Support
2. Xilinx Compilation Tools & Corresponding NI Hardware Support
|
Minimum Compilation Tools Version
|
Supported Devices
|Vivado 2015.4
|NI ELVIS RIO Control Module
NI PXIe-7846R
NI PXIe-7847R
NI PXIe-7856R
NI PXIe-7857R
NI PXIe-7858R
NI PCIe-7820R
NI PCIe-7821R
NI PCIe-7822R
NI PXIe-7867R
NI PXIe-7868R
|Vivado 2014.4
|NI cRIO-9032
NI cRIO-9037
NI IC-317x
NI PXIe-5840
NI PXIe-793xR
NI PXIe-7902R
NI sbRIO-9607
NI sbRIO-9627
NI sbRIO-9637
|Vivado 2013.4
|NI 9147
NI 9149
NI cRIO-9030
NI cRIO-9031
NI cRIO-9033
NI cRIO-9034
NI cRIO-9035
NI cRIO-9036
NI cRIO-9038
NI cRIO-9039
NI cRIO-9063
NI cRIO-9064
NI cRIO-9065
NI cRIO-9066
NI cRIO-9067
NI PXIe-5170R
NI PXIe-5171R
NI PXIe-5624R
NI PXIe-6591R
NI PXIe-6592R
NI PXIe-7971R
NI PXIe-7972R
NI PXIe-7976R
NI PXIe-7820R
NI PXIe-7821R
NI PXIe-7822R
NI RoboRIO
NI sbRIO-9651
NI USRP-RIO 294x
NI USRP-RIO 295x
|ISE 14.7
|NI PCIe-1473R-LX110
NI CVS-1457
NI 9144
|ISE 14.4
|myRIO-19004
myRIO-19504
NI cRIO-90684
NI PXIe-5646R
NI PXIe-7975R4
NI USB-7845R4
NI USB-7846R4
NI USB-7855R4
NI USB-7856R4
|ISE 13.4
|NI 9154
NI 9155
NI PXIe-5641R
NI PXIe-5644R
NI PXIe-5645R
NI PCIe-1473R-LX110
|ISE 12.4
|NI cRIO-9081
NI cRIO-9082
NI PXIe-7966R
|ISE 11.5
|NI 9146
NI 9148
NI 9157
NI 9159
NI cRIO-9075
NI cRIO-9076
NI PCIe-1473R
NI sbRIO-9605
NI sbRIO-9606
NI sbRIO-9623
NI sbRIO-9626
NI sbRIO-9633
NI sbRIO-9636
|ISE 10.1 (non-Virtex II targets)1
|NI cRIO-9072
NI cRIO-9073
NI cRIO-9074
NI cRIO-9111
NI cRIO-9112
NI cRIO-9113
NI cRIO-9114
NI cRIO-9116
NI cRIO-9118
NI PCIe-7841R
NI PCIe-7842R
NI PCIe-7851R
NI PCIe-7852R
NI PXI-7841R
NI PXI-7842R
NI PXI-7851R
NI PXI-7852R
NI PXI-7853R
NI PXI-7854R
NI PXI-7951R
NI PXI-7952R
NI PXI-7953R
NI PXI-7954R
NI PXIe-7961R
NI PXIe-7962R
NI PXIe-7965R
NI sbRIO-9601
NI sbRIO-9602
NI sbRIO-9611
NI sbRIO-9612
NI sbRIO-9631
NI sbRIO-9632
NI sbRIO-9641
NI sbRIO-9642
|ISE 10.1 (Only Virtex II targets)1
|NI cRIO-910x
NI PCI-7811R
NI PCI-7813R
NI PCI-7830R
NI PCI-7831R
NI PCI-7833R
NI PCIe-8255R
NI PXI-7811R
NI PXI-7813R
NI PXI-7830R
NI PXI-7831R
NI PXI-7833R
Notes:
- Only install the Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 10.1 if your FPGA device contains a Virtex II chip. Otherwise, use the most recent version of Xilinx Compliation Tools that is compatible with your device.
- RIO devices using the Spartan 6 chip require LabVIEW 2010 SP1 or later.
- RIO devices using Virtex 6, Kintex 7, or Virtex 7 chips require compilation on a 64-bit OS.
- Starting in LabVIEW 2014, Xilinx Compilation Tools Vivado is required for Virtex 7, Zynq, and Kintex-7. All other chips supported in Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 14.4 require Xilinx Compilation Tools ISE 14.7.
Multiple compilers can coexist on the same computer. LabVIEW will automatically choose the correct Xilinx Compilation Tools needed based on hardware. However, you still need to make sure that the Xilinx Compilation Tools supports your device.
To determine which Xilinx chip is in your device, refer to the product page for your device or KnowledgeBase 32SDRDUL: What Xilinx FPGA Chips Are Used by National Instruments RIO Devices?
To install the Xilinx Compilation Tools, refer to the Additional Resources section or to the Platform media included with the LabVIEW FPGA Module.
Additional Resources:
Product Documentation: Preventing Software Compatibility Issues for CompactRIO Systems
Drivers and Updates: LabVIEW FPGA Module Xilinx Tools
What Xilinx FPGA Chips Are Used by National Instruments RIO Devices?