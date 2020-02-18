NI InsightCM 2.0 Known Issues

Known Issues by Category
The following items are known issues in InsightCM 2.0 sorted by Category.
|ID
|Known Issue
|InsightCM Condition Monitoring Systems
|566264
Return
|Modbus Errors Are Not Logged
Any Modbus errors that occur when trying to read from a Modbus device are not logged to a CMS log file.
Workaround: n/a
|576396
Return
|CMS-9065 Fails to Come Online with Three or Four NI-9230 Modules Installed
CMS-9065 devices with three or four NI-9230 modules installed can fail to come online successfully due to a known application image issue.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in CMS-9065 application image, version 2.0.0.204. Update the InsightCM application image installed on the CMS-9065 device. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|585002
Return
|MMS-9065/9068 Report Out of Range Data with Specific Data Group Configuration
Specific motor data group configurations with MMS devices cause motor data group features to be reported as 0 values and no new data to be collected.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the MMS-9065 and MMS-9068 application images, version 2.0.1.1. Update the InsightCM application image installed on the MMS-9065/9068 device. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|InsightCM SDK
|559845
Return
|InsightCM SDK Installer Includes Obsolete Analysis SDK VIs
The VIs installed at "<Install Drive>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2015\InsightCM\AnalysisSDK" are obsolete and no longer used by InsightCM 2.0.
Workaround: The correct location for examples of Analysis plugin VIs are located here: <Install Drive>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2015\examples\InsightCM
|InsightCM Systems Manager
|554688
Return
|Duplicate Alarm Rules Can Be Created for Channel Status
If an alarm rule for channel status is disabled, a duplicate alarm rule will be created the next time the associated device reboots.
Workaround: n/a
|560013
Return
|Orders on Custom Spectral Bands Can Not Be Changed
Extra quotation characters get added to the range of a custom spectral band. This causes the CMS devices to not calculate custom spectral bands.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|560021
Return
|Changes to Feature Properties Revert Back to Default When Device is Saved
For example changing the amplitude scale on a spectral band away from the default will get reverted back to the default RMS scale.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|560292
Return
|On Large Systems Error Message: "NI InsightCM Services Did Not Respond" Happens Often
Actions in the Systems Manager become slow and do not complete fast enough on large systems and timeout. The Systems Manager will then throw an error "NI InsightCM Services Did Not Respond".
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|560330
Return
|Changing Global Feature Sets that Modify Many Channels Often Fails
When a change is made to a global feature set, InsightCM has to look up and modify all channels of that type. If there are many channels of this type the operation can take a long time and likely fail.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|560332
Return
|Importing and Exporting Large Device Spreadsheets can Fail
On large systems it's common that exporting the entire list of devices to a spreadsheet or importing a device spreadsheet that updates all devices on the server will fail.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|560334
Return
|Device Spreadsheets Missing Certain Fields Cause Import and Export to Fail With No Explanation
If no values are entered into a device spreadsheet for certain fields, it will cause the device spreadsheet to fail without explaination
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
|566673
Return
|InsightCM Systems Manager Slow to Update Current Values for Large Systems
Current values on dashboard pages and device list pages show no longer current values even though new values are available. This issues becomes more likely as more devices are connected to a single InsightCM Server.
Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.
Document last updated on 5/17/2016