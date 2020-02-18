NI InsightCM 2.0 Known Issues

The following items are known issues in InsightCM 2.0 sorted by Category.

ID Known Issue

566264



Modbus Errors Are Not Logged

Any Modbus errors that occur when trying to read from a Modbus device are not logged to a CMS log file.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2016

576396



CMS-9065 Fails to Come Online with Three or Four NI-9230 Modules Installed

CMS-9065 devices with three or four NI-9230 modules installed can fail to come online successfully due to a known application image issue.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in CMS-9065 application image, version 2.0.0.204. Update the InsightCM application image installed on the CMS-9065 device. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 03/03/2016

585002



MMS-9065/9068 Report Out of Range Data with Specific Data Group Configuration

Specific motor data group configurations with MMS devices cause motor data group features to be reported as 0 values and no new data to be collected.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the MMS-9065 and MMS-9068 application images, version 2.0.1.1. Update the InsightCM application image installed on the MMS-9065/9068 device. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 5/12/2016

559845



InsightCM SDK Installer Includes Obsolete Analysis SDK VIs

The VIs installed at "<Install Drive>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2015\InsightCM\AnalysisSDK" are obsolete and no longer used by InsightCM 2.0.



Workaround: The correct location for examples of Analysis plugin VIs are located here: <Install Drive>:\Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2015\examples\InsightCM



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2016

554688



Duplicate Alarm Rules Can Be Created for Channel Status

If an alarm rule for channel status is disabled, a duplicate alarm rule will be created the next time the associated device reboots.



Workaround: n/a



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 01/29/2016

560013



Orders on Custom Spectral Bands Can Not Be Changed

Extra quotation characters get added to the range of a custom spectral band. This causes the CMS devices to not calculate custom spectral bands.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016

560021



Changes to Feature Properties Revert Back to Default When Device is Saved

For example changing the amplitude scale on a spectral band away from the default will get reverted back to the default RMS scale.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016

560292



On Large Systems Error Message: "NI InsightCM Services Did Not Respond" Happens Often

Actions in the Systems Manager become slow and do not complete fast enough on large systems and timeout. The Systems Manager will then throw an error "NI InsightCM Services Did Not Respond".



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016

560330



Changing Global Feature Sets that Modify Many Channels Often Fails

When a change is made to a global feature set, InsightCM has to look up and modify all channels of that type. If there are many channels of this type the operation can take a long time and likely fail.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016

560332



Importing and Exporting Large Device Spreadsheets can Fail

On large systems it's common that exporting the entire list of devices to a spreadsheet or importing a device spreadsheet that updates all devices on the server will fail.



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016

560334



Device Spreadsheets Missing Certain Fields Cause Import and Export to Fail With No Explanation

If no values are entered into a device spreadsheet for certain fields, it will cause the device spreadsheet to fail without explaination



Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 2.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 2.0.0 Patch Details for more information.



Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: 2.0 Added: 01/29/2016