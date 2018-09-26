LabVIEW Communications 802.11 Application Framework 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 Known Issues

Each issue appears as a row in the table and includes the following fields:
- Issue ID - The number in at the top of each of the cells in the first column. When you report an issue to NI, you may be given this ID, you can also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in Knowledge Base articles. "N/A" indicates that there is no ID assigned to the issue.
- Issue Title (in italics) - Describes the issue in one sentence or less.
- Problem Description - A few sentences which describe the problem in further detail. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail, and it is expected that you may want more information on an issue. If you would like more information on an issue, contact NI and reference the ID number given in the document.
- Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem. The workarounds that appear in the document are not always tested by NI and are not guaranteed to resolve the issue. If a workaround refers you to the NI KnowledgeBase, visit www.ni.com/kb/ and enter the KnowledgeBase number in the search field to locate the specific document.
- Reported Version - The earliest version of the 802.11 Application Framework in which the issue was reported. If you discover the issue appears in an earlier version of the 802.11 Application Framework than is reported in this field, report the discrepancy to NI to have the field updated.
- Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
- Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).
LabVIEW Communications reports back-end compile errors on unchanged VIs.
It may be necessary to iterate this process until all back-end compile errors are gone.
|High packet error rate for MCS 9 with Subcarrier Format IEEE 802.11ac 40 MHz.
When using the Subcarrier Format IEEE 802.11ac 40 MHz and MCS 9 (256-QAM and code rate 5/6), a high packet error rate may be observed. That outcome is related to the non-adaptive configuration of the LLR demapper noise coefficient. It might also be related to the general receiver performance.
Workaround: You can lower the packet error rate by configuring the noise coefficient for the LLR demapper according to the actual channel conditions.
|RF performance degradation can be experienced on the high and low ends of the NI USRP RIO frequency range
Close to the upper and lower limits of the NI USRP frequency range, there are degradations on the RF perfomance from the NI USRP device. For the 802.11 Application Framework, these degradations result in a noisy RX constellation even at high signal power levels. You can see the certain peaks in the subcarrier channel magnitude plot where the amplitude is usually flat.
Workaround: Avoid using frequencies at the high and low endpoints of the frequency range.
Contacting NI
Contact NI regarding this document or issues in the document. If you contact NI in regards to a specific issue, reference the ID number given in the document. The ID number contains the current issue ID number as well as the legacy ID number (use the current ID number when contacting NI). You can contact us through any of the normal support channels including phone, email, or the discussion forums. Visit the NI Website to contact us. Also contact us if you find a workaround for an issue that is not listed in the document.