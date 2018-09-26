LabVIEW Communications 802.11 Application Framework 2.0, 2.1, and 2.2 Known Issues

LabVIEW Communications reports back-end compile errors on unchanged VIs.

Having large and complex type definitions in a project may lead to a back-end compile error on VIs that use these type definitions. These error messages include the following: "The back-end compiler for this deploy target failed with an error while processing this file. The compiler failed to update the code for a dependency. The file may be corrupt or there may be a bug in the back-end compiler. Consider undoing recent edits, closing and reloading the current project, or restarting the application. Control-clicking the run or compile buttons will force another compile attempt. For help with this issue, please contact National Instruments or the third-party vendor responsible for this target compiler."

"The back-end compiler for this deploy target failed with an unknown error while processing this file. The file may be corrupt or there may be a bug in the back-end compiler. Consider undoing recent edits, closing and reloading the current project, or restarting the application. Control-clicking the run or compile buttons will force another compile attempt. For help with this issue, please contact National Instruments or the third-party vendor responsible for this target compiler. Details: Maximum recompile limit reached."

Workaround: Close all VI tabs in the project. Close the project. Delete the .lvcodedb file of the project (located in the same folder as the project itself). In LabVIEW Communications, navigate to File>>Editor Preferences to open LabVIEW Communications settings. Switch to the Editor tab. Remove the checkmark from the Suppress document edits that happen as side-effects checkbox. Close the Settings window. Open the project. Open the affected VI. The VI, and possibly other VIs, will be modified, and the back-end compile errors will be gone. Wait for type propagation, that is, until the CPU utilization of the LabVIEW Communications executable drops below 5%. Select File>>Save all. Repeat steps 4 and 5. Enable the checkbox for the Supress document edits that happen as side-effects. It may be necessary to iterate this process until all back-end compile errors are gone. Reported Version: 2.0 Resolved Version: N/A Added: 03/07/2018