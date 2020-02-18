NI InsightCM 1.0 Known Issues

Publish Date: Feb 18, 2020 | 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 | Print

Overview

This document contains the InsightCM Enterprise 1.0 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of InsightCM Enterprise. Not every issue known to NI will appear on this list; it is intended to only show the severe and common issues.

Known Issues by Category

The following items are known issues in InsightCM Enterprise 1.0 sorted by Category.

InsightCM Condition Monitoring Systems
501153 CMS-9074 Devices Sometimes Fails to Detect 9205 Module in Slot 7
501335 Some Data Can be Lost if a CMS-9024 Disconnects While Streaming
512907 Alarms improperly transition between states when on or off delays are configured
InsightCM Data Explorer
495198 Data Explorer Crashes if the Trend Viewer X Axis is Changed to Logarithmic
502166 Data Explorer Error: "DataFinder query returned an error. This can be caused by malformed or invalid data files"
506760 Waterfall Viewer Clears When Data is Manually Refreshed
509735 Data Explorer Meta Data Pane Does Not Update Units for Waterfall Viewer
537793 Waterfall Viewer Clears When Data is Manually Refreshed
InsightCM Systems Manager
485592 Using Delete Key to Delete a Curve From the Waterfall Viewer Crashes Data Explorer
487238 Device Has Error Status on Dashboard
488672 Connection Info Sometimes Contains Incorrect IP address of InsightCM Server
488925 Configurations On Device Not Updated When Imported Alarms Make Changes to Device's Rules
493283 PI Historian ServiceDidNotRespond Error While Processing Data
494133 Historian ServiceDidNotRespond error on PI Point Query
494312 Stream Data Won't be Processed if More than 8 Devices Stream at the Same Time
505431 Equipment Layout Information at Wrong Level when Imported from Spreadsheet
506363 Alarm Rules Not Transferred When a Template is Applied to an Existing Device
509554 Systems Manager Exports Incorrectly Named Connection File
511151 InsightCM tag aging service crashes and can cause other services to hang



ID Known Issue
InsightCM Condition Monitoring Systems
501153

Return		 CMS-9074 Devices Sometimes Fails to Detect 9205 Module in Slot 7
This causes the device to not come online since it is missing a module.

Workaround: Reboot the CMS-9074 then save the Device Configuration.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
501335

Return		 Some Data Can be Lost if a CMS-9024 Disconnects While Streaming
If a CMS-9024 is disconnected for more than 3 minutes while streaming, a new stream will be started if it reconnects later on while still in the streaming conditions. Two partial streams will end up stored on the server, one before the disconnect, and one after the disconnect. Data collected while the cRIO was disconnected will be lost.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
512907

Return		 Alarms improperly transition between states when on or off delays are configured
This can be observed if the feature the alarm is triggered off of is close to the set point of the alarm. The alarm on and off delays do not prevent the alarm from transitioning.

Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 1.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 1.0.0 Patch Details for more information.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.0    Added: 01/05/2015
InsightCM Data Explorer
495198

Return		 Data Explorer Crashes if the Trend Viewer X Axis is Changed to Logarithmic
The viewers in Data Explorer inherit the native DIAdem feature to change X axis scaling to logarithmic. If this is done to the trend viewer it will crash Data Explorer.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
502166

Return		 Data Explorer Error: "DataFinder query returned an error. This can be caused by malformed or invalid data files"
This error happens because DataFinder was unable to complete it's query in less than 15 seconds. Query times are effected by several variables, common causes of long query times are: large DataFinder indexes, limited CPU resources and disk access time.

Workaround: Reduce the amount of TDMS of files that DataFinder has to index to improve query times. If this isn't possible contact National Instruments. This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 1.0.0f1 Patch. See <a href="http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/FBC22C1E22942E7786257DD90061BD93?OpenDocument">InsightCM 1.0.0 Patch Details</a> for more information.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.0.1    Added: 01/05/2015
506760

Return		 Waterfall Viewer Clears When Data is Manually Refreshed
The Waterfall Viewer curves are removed if the Data Explorer's data is refreshed by View>Refresh action.

Workaround: To recover the viewer, use the "Clear All Viewers" button, then reconfigure the waterfall viewer.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
509735

Return		 Data Explorer Meta Data Pane Does Not Update Units for Waterfall Viewer
The units shown in the Meta Data Pane do not always reflect the units displayed on the Waterfall viewer's axes. This will happen using integration or differentiation to change the Y axis units away from the channel's native units. Additionally this will happen if the X axis units are changed from Hz to CPM or Orders.

Workaround: The Waterfall Viewer units are the correct units. The normal FFT Viewer does not have this problem. This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 1.0.0f1 Patch. See <a href="http://digital.ni.com/public.nsf/allkb/FBC22C1E22942E7786257DD90061BD93?OpenDocument">InsightCM 1.0.0 Patch Details</a> for more information.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.0.1    Added: 01/05/2015
537793

Return		 Waterfall Viewer Clears When Data is Manually Refreshed
The Waterfall Viewer curves are removed if the Data Explorer's data is refreshed by View>Refresh action.

Workaround: To recover the viewer, use the "Clear All Viewers" button, then reconfigure the waterfall viewer.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
InsightCM Systems Manager
485592

Return		 Using Delete Key to Delete a Curve From the Waterfall Viewer Crashes Data Explorer
In the Data Explorer curve legend it's possible to select a curve and use the delete key to remove the curve. If this is done to a curve in the Waterfall Viewer it will crash Data Explorer.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
487238

Return		 Device Has Error Status on Dashboard
If a module is ever removed from a slot that has configured channels, the device will report back to the server an error state. The device will not automatically recover if the module is placed back and rebooted

Workaround: After replacing the module and rebooting the device, the device configuration in the Systems Manager must be saved.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
488672

Return		 Connection Info Sometimes Contains Incorrect IP address of InsightCM Server
InsightCM identifies it's own IP address when it sends Connection information to a device. In rare circumstances this information can be incorrect.

Workaround: In the Systems Manager Reset the Connection from the Devices page. If problem persists contact National Instruments.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
488925

Return		 Configurations On Device Not Updated When Imported Alarms Make Changes to Device's Rules
A device's alarm rules can be modified when alarm rules are imported on the Alarm Panel page. The actual device will not have updated configurations sent to it.

Workaround: Open the device's configuration page and save the configuration to send the updated alarm rules to the device.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
493283

Return		 PI Historian ServiceDidNotRespond Error While Processing Data
Historian page will sometimes fail to load on InsightCM systems with many Devices and PI Points and all Devices acquire at the same time. The Historian service prioritizes updating PI tags over displaying updates to Systems Manager

Workaround: Historian page will load when it is done processing acquired data.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
494133

Return		 Historian ServiceDidNotRespond error on PI Point Query
ServiceDidNotRespond errors can occur if the query string is to broad and the PI server has many points. For example a query of "tag='*'" will return all points for a server and the query times out.

Workaround: Make queries to PI Server more specific to reduce the amount of results. InsightCM can only display 1000 PI point results.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
494312

Return		 Stream Data Won't be Processed if More than 8 Devices Stream at the Same Time
By default InsightCM can only handle 8 simultaneous streaming at the same time. Any additional streams will not be processed by InsightCM

Workaround: see KB on how to enable more analysis instances

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
505431

Return		 Equipment Layout Information at Wrong Level when Imported from Spreadsheet
The Enterprise level of the Equipment Layout is created when the Equipment Layout page is loaded for the first time after installation. This will cause importation problems if a Devices Spreadsheet with Equipment Layout information is imported before the Enterprise level has been created.

Workaround: Navigate to the Equipment Layout page once before importing a Device Spreadsheet with equipment layout for the first time.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
506363

Return		 Alarm Rules Not Transferred When a Template is Applied to an Existing Device
If a template is saved for a device that has alarm rules configured, the alarm rules will not be created when the template is applied to an already configured device. Alarm Rules are applied when a template is used on a new device.

Workaround: Instead of applying the template to an existing device, add a new device and apply the template during the initial configuration wizard.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
509554

Return		 Systems Manager Exports Incorrectly Named Connection File
The Connection file exported by the Systems Manager's Devices page will use the Device name instead of the Hardware name for the file name. This causes the desired cRIO to not recognize the file when place on a USB stick.

Workaround: Manually rename the Connection file to match the device's Hardware name. This name will be the same as the cRIO's host name.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 2.0    Added: 01/05/2015
511151

Return		 InsightCM tag aging service crashes and can cause other services to hang
The InsightCM tag aging service deletes old cRIO status information each night at 1:15 am. On InsightCM systems with many connected devices this service can crash and cause other services to hang. This will prevent users from logging into the InsightCM Systems Manager.

Workaround: This issue has been fixed in the InsightCM 1.0.0f1 Patch. See InsightCM 1.0.0 Patch Details for more information.

Reported Version: 1.0    Resolved Version: 1.0.1    Added: 01/05/2015

Document last updated on 12/7/2015

Back to Top

Bookmark & Share

Ratings

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit