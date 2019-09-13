This document explains cascade and remote cascade setups.





1. Cascade Initialization

FOUNDATION Fieldbus provides a protocol called Cascade Initialization that allows a control function block to smoothly transition from Out of Service or Manual mode to Auto mode. Cascade Initialization allows the PID algorithm to know the current setpoint of the AO block to balance the actual setpoint with the control’s setpoint over time. Cascade Initialization is also used to prevent windup in the PID.

2. Parameter Connections for Cascade Initialization



Cascade initialization takes place between two blocks: an upstream controlling block, and a downstream controlled block. In a PID loop, the upstream block is the PID block, and the downstream block is the AO block. In the case of cascaded PID blocks, the upstream PID feeds a setpoint into a second PID that is acting as the downstream block. In both cases, the parameter connections are the same. The output (OUT) parameter of the upstream block is connected to the cascade input (CAS_IN) parameter of the downstream block. This connection controls the setpoint of the downstream block. To allow the upstream block to determine the current setpoint of the downstream block, you must also connect the backward calculation output (BKCAL_OUT) parameter of the downstream block with the backward calculation input (BKCAL_IN) of the upstream block. The connections are shown below.







3. Mode and Status Behavior During Cascade Initialization



Cascade initialization is arbitrated through the status of the backward calculation path from the downstream block and the forward calculation path on the upstream block. If the upstream block publishes a status of Good, Non-Cascade, it does not support cascade initialization, and the lower block immediately transitions into a Cascade mode. This happens in the case where an Analog Input (AI) block is acting as the upstream block for an Analog Output (AO) block. Since the AI block does not have a back calculation input, it does not support cascade initialization.

If the upstream block does support cascade initialization, it publishes a status of Good, Cascade on its forward calculation output. This signals to the downstream block to begin the cascade initialization process as soon as it is able. If the downstream block is unable to begin cascaded control, it publishes a status of Good Cascade, Not Invited on its backward calculation output. This signals to the upstream block that the control path from the downstream block to the process has been broken. As soon as the ability to begin control is established, the downstream block publishes a status of Good Cascade, Initialization Request on its backward calculation output. This signals to the upstream block that it should initialize itself for cascade control. While the initialization request status is active, the downstream block is also publishing its current setpoint to the upstream block. This enables the upstream block to prepare for a smooth transfer to automatic control. While the upstream block is initializing itself for automatic control, it enters an actual mode of Initialization Manual (IMan). When it is ready to begin control, it publishes a status of Good Cascade, Initialization Acknowledge to signal that it is beginning cascade control. The lower block then enters Cascade mode.

To prevent windup, the control loop needs to be aware when it is unable to control the process. If the downstream block can no longer control the process, it reports a status of Bad to the upstream block. This breaks the cascade until automatic control can be resumed, in which case cascade initialization takes place again.

4. Remote Cascades



If a host application (rather than another block) provides the setpoint of a block, FOUNDATION Fieldbus provides the Remote Cascade mode. The remote cascade mode is equivalent to Cascade mode, except that the cascade input parameter is RCAS_IN instead of CAS_IN, and the back calculation output is RCAS_OUT instead of BKCAL_OUT. Unlike CAS_IN and BKCAL_OUT, which are input/output parameters, RCAS_IN and RCAS_OUT are contained parameters and can only be written by a host application. To allow the controlled block to enter Remote Cascade mode, the host application must act as the upstream block in the cascade initialization and implement the status handling described above.





Remote Cascade Model



There is a second remote mode in which a cascade must be initialized: Remote Output (ROut mode). Unlike RCas mode, where the block setpoint is set remotely, in ROut mode the block output is set by the host application. The back calculation output for ROut mode is ROUT_OUT, and the cascade input is ROUT_IN. Otherwise, cascade initialization proceeds normally.

5. Bypassing Cascade Initialization



If cascade initialization is unnecessary, you can bypass it by leaving the back calculation input of the upstream block unwired. By manually writing a status of Good, Non-cascade to the back calculation input, the block bypasses cascade initialization and immediately transitions to automatic control. The upstream block signals to the downstream block that cascade initialization has been bypassed by setting its output to a status of Good, Non-cascade.

