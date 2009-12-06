National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 7

1. What is the difference between Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit?
Windows 7 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 7 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 7 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 7 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.
Windows 7 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces. In order to run successfully on Windows 7 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 7 emulation layer.
For more detailed information on the difference between Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, see Using National Instruments Products with Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.
2. Software
The following National Instruments Software Packages are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit. As of 2011, all new versions of National Instruments software will document their compatibility with Windows 7 64-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit in their Readme files. If there is any question about the compatibility of a piece of software with the 64-bit versions of Windows and LabVIEW, please refer to the Readme for that release.
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
|National Instruments Software
|Windows 7 32-bit
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|NI Analog Video Generator
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI Analog Waveform Editor
|1.2.1
|1.2.1
|Not supported
|NI AudioMASTER
|6.2
|6.2
|Not supported
|NI Calibration Executive
|3.5
|3.5
|Not supported
|NI Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ
|3.5.2
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI DIAdem
|11.1 SP1
|11.1 SP1
|2015
|NI Digital Video Generator
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI Digital Waveform Editor
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI FlexLogger
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|2018 R2
|NI Functional Safety Editor
|Not supported
|Not supported
|September 2017
|NI Instrument Studio
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|2018
|NI LabVIEW 32-bit
|2009 SP1
|2009 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW 64-bit
|Not supported
|Not supported
|2009
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Software
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Education Edition
|2010
|2010
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW for LEGO® MINDSTORMS
|2010
|2010
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW NXG
|Not Supported
|Not Supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 32-bit
|2009 SP1
|2009 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 64-bit
|Not supported
|Not applicable
|2009 SP1
|NI LabVIEW SignalExpress
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI Lookout
|6.5
|6.5
|Not supported
|NI MATRIXx
|8.1.x
|8.1.x
|8.1.x
|NI Measurement & Automation Explorer
|4.6.2
|4.6.2
|4.6.2
|NI Measurement Studio
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI Multisim
|11.0
|11.0
|Not supported
|NI Package Manager
|Not supported
|Not supported
|17.0
|NI Picture Quality Analysis (PQA)
|1.0
|1.0
|2014
|NI Real-Time Hypervisor
|3.0
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Requirements Gateway
|1.1
|1.1
|Not supported
|NI I/O Trace1
|2.7.1
|2.7.1
|2.7.1
|NI Switch Executive
|3.5
|3.5
|2015
|NI SystemLink Client
|Not supported
|Not supported
|17.0
|NI SystemLink Server
|Not supported
|Not supported
|17.0
|NI TestStand 32-bit
|4.2.1
|4.2.1
|Not supported
|NI TestStand 64-bit
|Not supported
|Not applicable
|2014
|NI Ultiboard
|11.0
|11.0
|Not supported
|NI Update Service
|2.0
|2.0
|17.0
|NI VeriStand
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI Video Measurement Suite (VMS)
|3.1
|3.1
|Not supported
|NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection
|2009
|2009
|2014 SP1
|NI Volume License Manager
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI Test Integration Adapter for IBM Rational Quality Manager
|1.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI Batch Installer Builder
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|InsightCM Server
|Not supported
|Not supported
|3.0
|NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI Software Platform Bundle
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI Developer Suite
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI LabVIEW Student Edition
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NIWeek 2010
|NI Automated Test Software Suite
|NIWeek 2016
|NIWeek 2016
|NIWeek 2016
|NI Software for FRC
|2012
|2012
|2012
1. NI Spy was renamed to NI I/O Trace starting with version 3.0.
3. Add-ons and Toolkits
The following National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits are compatible with the listed versions Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit:
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
|National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits
|Windows 7 32-bit
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|NI ActiveX Automation Symbols Toolkit
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set for NI-CAN
|1.0.2
|1.0.2
|15.0.0
|NI Bluetooth Toolkit
|1.0
|1.0
|14.0
|NI CANopen LabVIEW Library
|1.1.2
|1.1.2
|Not supported
|NI CAN Frame Channel Conversion Library
|1.0.3
|1.0.3
|Not supported
|NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit
|2.1.2
|2.1.2
|14.0.0
|NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI GNSS Measurement Suite
|3.0
|3.0
|Not supported
|NI GPS Simulation Toolkit
|1.5
|1.5
|Not supported
|NI GSM/EDGE Measurement Suite
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI InsightCM SDK
|2.0
|2.0
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Adaptive Filter Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit
|2017
|2017
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Application Builder
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI LabVIEW Biomedical Toolkit
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW C Generator Toolkit
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework
|Not supported
|Not supported
|1.0
|NI LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module
|2009
|2009
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Desktop Execution Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2018
|NI LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit
|2011
|2011
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Embedded Module for ARM Microcontrollers
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA IP Builder
|2012
|2012
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Module
|2009
|2009
|2018
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 10
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 14
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2013.4
|2014
|2014
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2014.4
|2015
|2015
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2015.4
|2016
|2016
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Graphical Differencing & User Interface Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Internet Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Jitter Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW LEGO® MINDSTORMS® NXT Module
|2009
|2010
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW MathScript RT Module
|2009
|2009
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Mobile Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit
|4.2
|4.2
|4.3.3
|NI LabVIEW Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit
|2011 SP1
|2011 SP1
|2011 SP1
|NI LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit
|2017
|2017
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office
|2010
|2010
|2014
|NI LabVIEW Robotics Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Simulation Interface Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Softmotion Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Statechart Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW System Identification Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Touch Panel Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2016
|NI LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network Module
|2009 SP1
|2009 SP1
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2016
|NI LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit
|4.1
|4.1
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI PID Toolkit
|2.1
|2.1
|2.1
|NI LabWindows/CVI Real Time Module
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2010
|NI LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit
|2.2
|2.2
|2.2
|NI LTE Measurement Suite
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI Motion Assistant
|2.3.1
|2.3.1
|Not supported
|NI OPC Servers
|2009
|2009
|Not supported
|NI PID Toolkit for Visual Basic
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit
|2009
|2009
|2010
(excluding Express VIs)
|NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite
|2009
|2009
|2010
(excluding Express VIs)
|NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit
|2.5
|2.5
|2.6.3
|NI SystemLink Server - Test Module
|Not applicable
|Not applicable
|18.0
|NI TDMS
|2.4.0
|2.4.0
|2.4.0
|NI TestStand ATML Toolkit
|2010
|2010
|2017
|NI Vision Development Module
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI Vision Development Module Run-Time
|2009
|2009
|2009
|NI WCDMA/HSPA Measurement Suite
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI WLAN Toolkit
|3.0
|3.0
|14.0
|Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit
|2010
|2010
|2010
|NI Software Calibration Management Toolkit
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|NI Combustion Analysis System Software
|2013
|2013
|Not supported
|MINDSTORMSÂ® Competition Toolkit
|2011
|2011
|Not supported
|NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit
|2015
|2015
|Not Supported
|NI TestStand Semiconductor Module
|2012
|2012
|2014
|NI Wireless Test Module
|1.0.1
|1.0.1
|Not supported
|NI-RFFastACP
|1.0.0
|1.0.0
|1.0.0
4. Hardware Drivers
The following National Instruments Hardware Drivers are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit.
Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.
|National Instruments Hardware Drivers
|Windows 7 32-bit
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)
|Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
|MXI Express
|See PXI Platform Services
|See PXI Platform Services
|See PXI Platform Services
|MXI-4
|See PXI Platform Services
|See PXI Platform Services
|See PXI Platform Services
|NI-435x
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-488.2
|2.7.3
|2.7.3
|2.7.3
|NI-5640R
|1.5
|1.6
|Not supported
|NI-568x
|1.0
|1.1
|1.2
|NI-5690
|1.1
|14.5
|14.5
|NI-845x
|1.1.3
|1.1.3
|2.1
|NI-985x
|1.3.4
|1.3.4
|Not supported
|NI-CAN
|2.6.3
|2.6.3
|Not supported
|Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy)
|7.5
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-DAQmx
|8.9.5
|8.9.5
|8.9.5
|NI-DAQmx Base
|3.4
|3.4
|Not supported
|NI-DCPower
|1.3.1
|1.3.1
|1.3.1
|NI-Digital Pattern Driver
|16.01
|16.0
|16.0
|NI-DMM
|3.0.0
|3.0.0
|3.0.0
|NI-DNET
|1.6.5
|1.6.5
|Not supported
|NI-ELVIS Traditional
|3.0.5
|3.0.5
|Not supported
|NI-ELVISmx
|4.2.2
|4.2.2
|Not supported
|NI-Embedded CAN for RIO
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-FBUS
|4.0.1
|4.0.1
|Not supported
|NI-FGEN
|2.7
|2.7
|2.7
|NI-FieldPoint
|6.0.6
|6.0.6
|Not supported
|NI-HSDIO
|1.7.2
|1.7.2
|1.7.2
|NI-IMAQ
|4.3
|4.3
|4.3
|NI-IMAQ for IEEE1394
|see NI-IMAQdx
|see NI-IMAQdx
|see NI-IMAQdx
|NI-IMAQ for USB
|see NI-IMAQdx
|see NI-IMAQdx
|see NI-IMAQdx
|NI-IMAQ I/O
|2.3
|2.3
|2.6.1
|NI-IMAQdx
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|NI-Industrial Communications for 60870-5
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for 61850
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet
|2.0.1
|2.0.1
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT
|Not supported
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|NI Instrument Design Libraries
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI IVI Compliance Package
|4.1
|4.1
|4.1
|NI-Motion
|8.0
|8.1
|Not supported
|NI-OSI
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI PXI-5660
|1.6.9
|Not supported
|Not supported
|NI PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R Instrument Design Libraries
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-PXImc
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFSA
|2.1.2
|2.1.2
|2.3.1
|NI-RFSG
|1.5.1
|1.5.1
|1.6.3
|NI-RIO
|3.2.1
|3.2.1
|3.2.1
|NI-Scope
|3.6
|3.6
|3.6
|NI-Serial
|3.5.1
|3.5.1
|3.5.12
|NI-SLSC
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-Switch
|4.1
|4.1
|4.1
|NI-Sync
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|NI System Configuration
|4.7
|4.7
|4.7
|NI System Monitor
|1.1.1
|1.1.1
|Not supported
|NI-TimeSync
|1.0
|1.0
|Not supported
|NI-USRP
|1.0
|1.0
|14.0
|NI-VISA
|4.6
|4.6
|4.6
|NI-VISA Run-time engine
|4.6
|4.6
|4.6
|NI Vision Acquisition Software
|August 2009
|August 2009
|August 2009
|NI-VNA
|1.0
|1.2
|1.2
|NI-VXI
|3.7
|3.8
|3.8
|NI-WSN
|1.1
|1.1
|1.1
|NI-XNET
|1.6
|1.6
|14.0
|NI-VirtualBench
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFmx SpecAn
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|NI-RFmx Demod
|1.0
|1.0
|1.0
|PXI Platform Services
|2.5.3
|2.5.3
|2.5.3
|NI-PAL
|2.6
|2.6
|2.6
|NI FlexRIO
|12.0
|12.0
|12.0
|NI CompactRIO Device Drivers
|August 2015
|August 2015
|August 2015
|NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers
|August 2014
|August 2014
|August 2014
|NI-PXIe-659x Instrument Design Libraries
|14.0
|14.0
|14.0
|NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers
|15.5
|15.5
|15.5
1. The NI-Digital Pattern Driver only supports deployment on 32-bit versions of Windows and does not support development on 32-bit Windows.
2. Serial ENET interfaces are not supported by NI-Serial on 64-bit versions of Windows, but may be used directly through NI-VISA. Please refer to the NI-VISA Help for more information.
5. Additional Resources
For more information regarding the difference between 32-bit and 64-bit software, please see the following articles:
LabVIEW 64-Bit vs. 32-Bit Applications FAQ
How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?