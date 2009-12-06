National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 7

The following document outlines National Instruments minimum software version support for Windows 7. The included tables list available software, drivers, add-ons, and toolkits with the minimum version required to operate each on Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit.

1. What is the difference between Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit?

Windows 7 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 7 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 7 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 7 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.

Windows 7 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces. In order to run successfully on Windows 7 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 7 emulation layer.

For more detailed information on the difference between Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, see Using National Instruments Products with Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.

2. Software

The following National Instruments Software Packages are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit. As of 2011, all new versions of National Instruments software will document their compatibility with Windows 7 64-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit in their Readme files. If there is any question about the compatibility of a piece of software with the 64-bit versions of Windows and LabVIEW, please refer to the Readme for that release.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Software Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 32-bit Software) Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 64-bit Software) NI Analog Video Generator 3.0 3.0 Not supported NI Analog Waveform Editor 1.2.1 1.2.1 Not supported NI AudioMASTER 6.2 6.2 Not supported NI Calibration Executive 3.5 3.5 Not supported NI Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ 3.5.2 Not supported Not supported NI DIAdem 11.1 SP1 11.1 SP1 2015 NI Digital Video Generator 1.1 1.1 Not supported NI Digital Waveform Editor 3.0 3.0 Not supported NI FlexLogger Not applicable Not applicable 2018 R2 NI Functional Safety Editor Not supported Not supported September 2017 NI Instrument Studio Not applicable Not applicable 2018 NI LabVIEW 32-bit 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported NI LabVIEW 64-bit Not supported Not supported 2009 NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Software Not supported Not supported 1.0 NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0 NI LabVIEW Education Edition 2010 2010 Not supported NI LabVIEW for LEGO® MINDSTORMS 2010 2010 Not supported NI LabVIEW NXG Not Supported Not Supported 1.0 NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 32-bit 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 64-bit Not supported Not applicable 2009 SP1 NI LabVIEW SignalExpress 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabWindows/CVI 2009 2009 2009 NI LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine 2009 2009 2009 NI Lookout 6.5 6.5 Not supported NI MATRIXx 8.1.x 8.1.x 8.1.x NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 4.6.2 4.6.2 4.6.2 NI Measurement Studio 2009 2009 2009 NI Multisim 11.0 11.0 Not supported NI Package Manager Not supported Not supported 17.0 NI Picture Quality Analysis (PQA) 1.0 1.0 2014 NI Real-Time Hypervisor 3.0 Not supported Not supported NI Requirements Gateway 1.1 1.1 Not supported NI I/O Trace1 2.7.1 2.7.1 2.7.1 NI Switch Executive 3.5 3.5 2015 NI SystemLink Client Not supported Not supported 17.0 NI SystemLink Server Not supported Not supported 17.0 NI TestStand 32-bit 4.2.1 4.2.1 Not supported NI TestStand 64-bit Not supported Not applicable 2014 NI Ultiboard 11.0 11.0 Not supported NI Update Service 2.0 2.0 17.0 NI VeriStand 2009 2009 Not supported NI Video Measurement Suite (VMS) 3.1 3.1 Not supported NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009 2009 2014 SP1 NI Volume License Manager 3.0 3.0 Not supported NI Test Integration Adapter for IBM Rational Quality Manager 1.0 2.0 Not supported NI Batch Installer Builder 1.0 1.0 Not supported InsightCM Server Not supported Not supported 3.0 NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0 NI Software Platform Bundle NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NI Developer Suite NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NI LabVIEW Student Edition NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NI Automated Test Software Suite NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016 NI Software for FRC 2012 2012 2012

1. NI Spy was renamed to NI I/O Trace starting with version 3.0.

3. Add-ons and Toolkits

The following National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits are compatible with the listed versions Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit:

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 32-bit Software) Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 64-bit Software) NI ActiveX Automation Symbols Toolkit Not supported Not supported Not supported NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set for NI-CAN 1.0.2 1.0.2 15.0.0 NI Bluetooth Toolkit 1.0 1.0 14.0 NI CANopen LabVIEW Library 1.1.2 1.1.2 Not supported NI CAN Frame Channel Conversion Library 1.0.3 1.0.3 Not supported NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 2.1.2 2.1.2 14.0.0 NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI GNSS Measurement Suite 3.0 3.0 Not supported NI GPS Simulation Toolkit 1.5 1.5 Not supported NI GSM/EDGE Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI InsightCM SDK 2.0 2.0 Not supported NI LabVIEW Adaptive Filter Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit 2017 2017 2018 NI LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2009 2009 2018 NI LabVIEW Application Builder 2009 2009 2009 NI LabVIEW Biomedical Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported NI LabVIEW C Generator Toolkit 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework Not supported Not supported 1.0 NI LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2009 2009 2016 NI LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Desktop Execution Toolkit 2009 2009 2016 NI LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2009 2009 2018 NI LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported NI LabVIEW Embedded Module for ARM Microcontrollers 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA IP Builder 2012 2012 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Module 2009 2009 2018 NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 10 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 14 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2013.4 2014 2014 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2014.4 2015 2015 Not supported NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2015.4 2016 2016 2016 NI LabVIEW Graphical Differencing & User Interface Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Internet Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Jitter Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW LEGO® MINDSTORMS® NXT Module 2009 2010 Not supported NI LabVIEW MathScript RT Module 2009 2009 2016 NI LabVIEW Mobile Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.2 4.2 4.3.3 NI LabVIEW Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 NI LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2017 2017 Not supported NI LabVIEW PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office 2010 2010 2014 NI LabVIEW Robotics Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Simulation Interface Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Softmotion Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Statechart Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW System Identification Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Touch Panel Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit 2009 2009 2016 NI LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network Module 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported NI LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit 2009 2009 2016 NI LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported NI LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit 4.1 4.1 Not supported NI LabWindows/CVI PID Toolkit 2.1 2.1 2.1 NI LabWindows/CVI Real Time Module 2009 2009 Not supported NI LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit 2009 2009 2010 NI LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.2 2.2 2.2 NI LTE Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI Motion Assistant 2.3.1 2.3.1 Not supported NI OPC Servers 2009 2009 Not supported NI PID Toolkit for Visual Basic Not supported Not supported Not supported NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2009 2009 2010

(excluding Express VIs) NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2009 2009 2010

(excluding Express VIs) NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 2.5 2.5 2.6.3 NI SystemLink Server - Test Module Not applicable Not applicable 18.0 NI TDMS 2.4.0 2.4.0 2.4.0 NI TestStand ATML Toolkit 2010 2010 2017 NI Vision Development Module 2009 2009 2009 NI Vision Development Module Run-Time 2009 2009 2009 NI WCDMA/HSPA Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI WLAN Toolkit 3.0 3.0 14.0 Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit 2010 2010 2010 NI Software Calibration Management Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported NI Combustion Analysis System Software 2013 2013 Not supported MINDSTORMSÂ® Competition Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit 2015 2015 Not Supported NI TestStand Semiconductor Module 2012 2012 2014 NI Wireless Test Module 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported NI-RFFastACP 1.0.0 1.0.0 1.0.0

4. Hardware Drivers

The following National Instruments Hardware Drivers are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Hardware Drivers Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 32-bit Software) Windows 7 64-bit

(Using 64-bit Software) MXI Express See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services MXI-4 See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services NI-435x Not supported Not supported Not supported NI-488.2 2.7.3 2.7.3 2.7.3 NI-5640R 1.5 1.6 Not supported NI-568x 1.0 1.1 1.2 NI-5690 1.1 14.5 14.5 NI-845x 1.1.3 1.1.3 2.1 NI-985x 1.3.4 1.3.4 Not supported NI-CAN 2.6.3 2.6.3 Not supported Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) 7.5 Not supported Not supported NI-DAQmx 8.9.5 8.9.5 8.9.5 NI-DAQmx Base 3.4 3.4 Not supported NI-DCPower 1.3.1 1.3.1 1.3.1 NI-Digital Pattern Driver 16.01 16.0 16.0 NI-DMM 3.0.0 3.0.0 3.0.0 NI-DNET 1.6.5 1.6.5 Not supported NI-ELVIS Traditional 3.0.5 3.0.5 Not supported NI-ELVISmx 4.2.2 4.2.2 Not supported NI-Embedded CAN for RIO Not supported Not supported Not supported NI-FBUS 4.0.1 4.0.1 Not supported NI-FGEN 2.7 2.7 2.7 NI-FieldPoint 6.0.6 6.0.6 Not supported NI-HSDIO 1.7.2 1.7.2 1.7.2 NI-IMAQ 4.3 4.3 4.3 NI-IMAQ for IEEE1394 see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx NI-IMAQ for USB see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx NI-IMAQ I/O 2.3 2.3 2.6.1 NI-IMAQdx 3.4 3.4 3.4 NI-Industrial Communications for 60870-5 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for 61850 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.0.1 2.0.1 Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Not supported Not supported Not supported NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 1.1 1.1 1.1 NI Instrument Design Libraries 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI IVI Compliance Package 4.1 4.1 4.1 NI-Motion 8.0 8.1 Not supported NI-OSI 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI PXI-5660 1.6.9 Not supported Not supported NI PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R Instrument Design Libraries 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-PXImc 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI-RFSA 2.1.2 2.1.2 2.3.1 NI-RFSG 1.5.1 1.5.1 1.6.3 NI-RIO 3.2.1 3.2.1 3.2.1 NI-Scope 3.6 3.6 3.6 NI-Serial 3.5.1 3.5.1 3.5.12 NI-SLSC 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI-Switch 4.1 4.1 4.1 NI-Sync 3.1 3.1 3.1 NI System Configuration 4.7 4.7 4.7 NI System Monitor 1.1.1 1.1.1 Not supported NI-TimeSync 1.0 1.0 Not supported NI-USRP 1.0 1.0 14.0 NI-VISA 4.6 4.6 4.6 NI-VISA Run-time engine 4.6 4.6 4.6 NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2009 August 2009 August 2009 NI-VNA 1.0 1.2 1.2 NI-VXI 3.7 3.8 3.8 NI-WSN 1.1 1.1 1.1 NI-XNET 1.6 1.6 14.0 NI-VirtualBench 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI-RFmx SpecAn 1.0 1.0 1.0 NI-RFmx Demod 1.0 1.0 1.0 PXI Platform Services 2.5.3 2.5.3 2.5.3 NI-PAL 2.6 2.6 2.6 NI FlexRIO 12.0 12.0 12.0 NI CompactRIO Device Drivers August 2015 August 2015 August 2015 NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers August 2014 August 2014 August 2014 NI-PXIe-659x Instrument Design Libraries 14.0 14.0 14.0 NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 15.5 15.5 15.5

1. The NI-Digital Pattern Driver only supports deployment on 32-bit versions of Windows and does not support development on 32-bit Windows.

2. Serial ENET interfaces are not supported by NI-Serial on 64-bit versions of Windows, but may be used directly through NI-VISA. Please refer to the NI-VISA Help for more information.

5. Additional Resources

For more information regarding the difference between 32-bit and 64-bit software, please see the following articles:



LabVIEW 64-Bit vs. 32-Bit Applications FAQ

How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?