National Instruments Product Compatibility for Microsoft Windows 7

Overview

The following document outlines National Instruments minimum software version support for Windows 7. The included tables list available software, drivers, add-ons, and toolkits with the minimum version required to operate each on Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit.

Table of Contents

  1. What is the difference between Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit?
  2. Software
  3. Add-ons and Toolkits
  4. Hardware Drivers
  5. Additional Resources

1. What is the difference between Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit?

Windows 7 32-bit can run on either x86 or x64 hardware. Similar to Windows XP 32-bit, Windows 7 32-bit provides access only to 32-bit addresses. As a result, even though Windows 7 32-bit will run on x64 hardware, it is limited to using 4 gigabytes of RAM. Windows 7 32-bit cannot run 64-bit versions of drivers or software designed to run natively on 64-bit operating systems.

Windows 7 64-bit can be installed only on x64 hardware. This version of the operating system allows software to use 64-bit addresses to access hardware and can therefore access much larger memory spaces.  In order to run successfully on Windows 7 64-bit, all drivers must have native 64-bit support. However, most 32-bit software applications can run within a Windows 7 emulation layer.

For more detailed information on the difference between Windows 32-bit and 64-bit, see Using National Instruments Products with Windows 32-bit and 64-bit.

2. Software

The following National Instruments Software Packages are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit. As of 2011, all new versions of National Instruments software will document their compatibility with Windows 7 64-bit and LabVIEW 64-bit in their Readme files. If there is any question about the compatibility of a piece of software with the 64-bit versions of Windows and LabVIEW, please refer to the Readme for that release.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Software Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
NI Analog Video Generator 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI Analog Waveform Editor 1.2.1 1.2.1 Not supported
NI AudioMASTER 6.2 6.2 Not supported
NI Calibration Executive 3.5 3.5 Not supported
NI Calibration Executive for Traditional DAQ 3.5.2 Not supported Not supported
NI DIAdem 11.1 SP1 11.1 SP1 2015
NI Digital Video Generator 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI Digital Waveform Editor 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI FlexLogger Not applicable Not applicable 2018 R2
NI Functional Safety Editor Not supported Not supported September 2017
NI Instrument Studio Not applicable Not applicable 2018
NI LabVIEW 32-bit 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW 64-bit Not supported Not supported 2009
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Software Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Education Edition 2010 2010 Not supported
NI LabVIEW for LEGO® MINDSTORMS 2010 2010 Not supported
NI LabVIEW NXG Not Supported Not Supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 32-bit 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Run-Time Engine 64-bit Not supported Not applicable 2009 SP1
NI LabVIEW SignalExpress 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI 2009 2009 2009
NI LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine 2009 2009 2009
NI Lookout 6.5 6.5 Not supported
NI MATRIXx 8.1.x 8.1.x 8.1.x
NI Measurement & Automation Explorer 4.6.2 4.6.2 4.6.2
NI Measurement Studio 2009 2009 2009
NI Multisim 11.0 11.0 Not supported
NI Package Manager Not supported Not supported 17.0
NI Picture Quality Analysis (PQA) 1.0 1.0 2014
NI Real-Time Hypervisor 3.0 Not supported Not supported
NI Requirements Gateway 1.1 1.1 Not supported
NI I/O Trace1 2.7.1 2.7.1 2.7.1
NI Switch Executive 3.5 3.5 2015
NI SystemLink Client Not supported Not supported 17.0
NI SystemLink Server Not supported Not supported 17.0
NI TestStand 32-bit 4.2.1 4.2.1 Not supported
NI TestStand 64-bit Not supported Not applicable 2014
NI Ultiboard 11.0 11.0 Not supported
NI Update Service 2.0 2.0 17.0
NI VeriStand 2009 2009 Not supported
NI Video Measurement Suite (VMS) 3.1 3.1 Not supported
NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2009 2009 2014 SP1
NI Volume License Manager 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI Test Integration Adapter for IBM Rational Quality Manager 1.0 2.0 Not supported
NI Batch Installer Builder 1.0 1.0 Not supported
InsightCM Server Not supported Not supported 3.0
NI LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI Software Platform Bundle NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI Developer Suite NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI LabVIEW Student Edition NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010 NIWeek 2010
NI Automated Test Software Suite NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016 NIWeek 2016
NI Software for FRC 2012 2012 2012

1. NI Spy was renamed to NI I/O Trace starting with version 3.0.

3. Add-ons and Toolkits

The following National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits are compatible with the listed versions Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit:

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Add-ons and Toolkits Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
NI ActiveX Automation Symbols Toolkit  Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Automotive Diagnostic Command Set for NI-CAN 1.0.2 1.0.2 15.0.0
NI Bluetooth Toolkit 1.0 1.0 14.0
NI CANopen LabVIEW Library 1.1.2 1.1.2 Not supported
NI CAN Frame Channel Conversion Library 1.0.3 1.0.3 Not supported
NI ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit 2.1.2 2.1.2 14.0.0
NI FM/RDS Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI GNSS Measurement Suite 3.0 3.0 Not supported
NI GPS Simulation Toolkit 1.5 1.5 Not supported
NI GSM/EDGE Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI InsightCM SDK 2.0 2.0 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Adaptive Filter Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Analytics and Machine Learning Toolkit 2017 2017 2018
NI LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2009 2009 2018
NI LabVIEW Application Builder 2009 2009 2009
NI LabVIEW Biomedical Toolkit 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW C Generator Toolkit 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Communications MIMO Application Framework Not supported Not supported 1.0
NI LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2009 2009 2016
NI LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW DataFinder Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Desktop Execution Toolkit 2009 2009 2016
NI LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2009 2009 2018
NI LabVIEW Electrical Power Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Embedded Module for ARM Microcontrollers 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA IP Builder 2012 2012 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Module 2009 2009 2018
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 10 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 14 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2013.4 2014 2014 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2014.4 2015 2015 Not supported
NI LabVIEW FPGA Xilinx 2015.4 2016 2016 2016
NI LabVIEW Graphical Differencing & User Interface Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Internet Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Jitter Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW LEGO® MINDSTORMS® NXT Module 2009 2010 Not supported
NI LabVIEW MathScript RT Module 2009 2009 2016
NI LabVIEW Mobile Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.2 4.2 4.3.3
NI LabVIEW Multicore Analysis and Sparse Matrix Toolkit 2011 SP1 2011 SP1 2011 SP1
NI LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2017 2017 Not supported
NI LabVIEW PID and Fuzzy Logic Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Execution Trace Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office 2010 2010 2014
NI LabVIEW Robotics Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Simulation Interface Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Softmotion Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Statechart Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW System Identification Toolkit 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Touch Panel Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit 2009 2009 2016
NI LabVIEW Wireless Sensor Network Module 2009 SP1 2009 SP1 Not supported
NI LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit 2009 2009 2016
NI LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler Toolkit 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI LabWindows/CVI Modulation Toolkit 4.1 4.1 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI PID Toolkit 2.1 2.1 2.1
NI LabWindows/CVI Real Time Module 2009 2009 Not supported
NI LabWindows/CVI Signal Processing Toolkit 2009 2009 2010
NI LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.2 2.2 2.2
NI LTE Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI Measurement Suite for Fixed WiMAX 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI Measurement Suite for Mobile WiMAX 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI Motion Assistant 2.3.1 2.3.1 Not supported
NI OPC Servers 2009 2009 Not supported
NI PID Toolkit for Visual Basic Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2009 2009 2010
(excluding Express VIs)
NI Sound and Vibration Measurement Suite 2009 2009 2010
(excluding Express VIs)
NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 2.5 2.5 2.6.3
NI SystemLink Server - Test Module Not applicable Not applicable 18.0
NI TDMS 2.4.0 2.4.0 2.4.0
NI TestStand ATML Toolkit 2010 2010 2017
NI Vision Development Module 2009 2009 2009
NI Vision Development Module Run-Time 2009 2009 2009
NI WCDMA/HSPA Measurement Suite 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI WLAN Toolkit 3.0 3.0 14.0
Third Party Licensing & Activation Toolkit 2010 2010 2010
NI Software Calibration Management Toolkit 2013 2013 Not supported
NI Combustion Analysis System Software 2013 2013 Not supported
MINDSTORMSÂ® Competition Toolkit 2011 2011 Not supported
NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit 2015 2015 Not Supported
NI TestStand Semiconductor Module 2012 2012 2014
NI Wireless Test Module 1.0.1 1.0.1 Not supported
NI-RFFastACP 1.0.0 1.0.0 1.0.0

 

4. Hardware Drivers

The following National Instruments Hardware Drivers are compatible with the listed versions of Windows 7 32-bit and Windows 7 64-bit.

Note: In the table below, the column titled 'Windows 7 64-bit (Using 32-bit Software)' indicates the first version of 32-bit software that will run within the Windows on Windows (WOW64) emulation layer.

National Instruments Hardware Drivers Windows 7 32-bit Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 32-bit Software)		 Windows 7 64-bit
(Using 64-bit Software)
MXI Express See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services
MXI-4 See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services See PXI Platform Services
NI-435x Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-488.2 2.7.3 2.7.3 2.7.3
NI-5640R 1.5 1.6 Not supported
NI-568x 1.0 1.1 1.2
NI-5690 1.1 14.5 14.5
NI-845x 1.1.3 1.1.3 2.1
NI-985x 1.3.4 1.3.4 Not supported
NI-CAN 2.6.3 2.6.3 Not supported
Traditional NI-DAQ (Legacy) 7.5 Not supported Not supported
NI-DAQmx 8.9.5 8.9.5 8.9.5
NI-DAQmx Base 3.4 3.4 Not supported
NI-DCPower 1.3.1 1.3.1 1.3.1
NI-Digital Pattern Driver 16.01 16.0 16.0
NI-DMM 3.0.0 3.0.0 3.0.0
NI-DNET 1.6.5 1.6.5 Not supported
NI-ELVIS Traditional 3.0.5 3.0.5 Not supported
NI-ELVISmx 4.2.2 4.2.2 Not supported
NI-Embedded CAN for RIO Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-FBUS 4.0.1 4.0.1 Not supported
NI-FGEN 2.7 2.7 2.7
NI-FieldPoint 6.0.6 6.0.6 Not supported
NI-HSDIO 1.7.2 1.7.2 1.7.2
NI-IMAQ 4.3 4.3 4.3
NI-IMAQ for IEEE1394 see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx
NI-IMAQ for USB see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx see NI-IMAQdx
NI-IMAQ I/O 2.3 2.3 2.6.1
NI-IMAQdx 3.4 3.4 3.4
NI-Industrial Communications for 60870-5 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for 61850 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for DeviceNet 2.0.1 2.0.1 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for DNP3 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT Not supported Not supported Not supported
NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 1.1 1.1 1.1
NI Instrument Design Libraries 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI IVI Compliance Package 4.1 4.1 4.1
NI-Motion 8.0 8.1 Not supported
NI-OSI 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI PXI-5660 1.6.9 Not supported Not supported
NI PXIe-5644R/5645R/5646R Instrument Design Libraries 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-PXImc 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFSA 2.1.2 2.1.2 2.3.1
NI-RFSG 1.5.1  1.5.1 1.6.3
NI-RIO 3.2.1 3.2.1 3.2.1
NI-Scope 3.6 3.6 3.6
NI-Serial 3.5.1 3.5.1 3.5.12
NI-SLSC 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-Switch 4.1 4.1 4.1
NI-Sync 3.1 3.1 3.1
NI System Configuration 4.7 4.7 4.7
NI System Monitor 1.1.1 1.1.1 Not supported
NI-TimeSync 1.0 1.0 Not supported
NI-USRP 1.0 1.0 14.0
NI-VISA 4.6 4.6 4.6
NI-VISA Run-time engine 4.6 4.6 4.6
NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2009 August 2009 August 2009
NI-VNA 1.0 1.2 1.2
NI-VXI 3.7 3.8 3.8
NI-WSN 1.1 1.1 1.1
NI-XNET 1.6 1.6 14.0
NI-VirtualBench 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFmx SpecAn 1.0 1.0 1.0
NI-RFmx Demod 1.0 1.0 1.0
PXI Platform Services 2.5.3 2.5.3 2.5.3
NI-PAL 2.6 2.6 2.6
NI FlexRIO 12.0 12.0 12.0
NI CompactRIO Device Drivers August 2015 August 2015 August 2015
NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers August 2014 August 2014 August 2014
NI-PXIe-659x Instrument Design Libraries 14.0 14.0 14.0
NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers 15.5 15.5 15.5

1. The NI-Digital Pattern Driver only supports deployment on 32-bit versions of Windows and does not support development on 32-bit Windows. 

2. Serial ENET interfaces are not supported by NI-Serial on 64-bit versions of Windows, but may be used directly through NI-VISA. Please refer to the NI-VISA Help for more information.

5. Additional Resources

For more information regarding the difference between 32-bit and 64-bit software, please see the following articles:

LabVIEW 64-Bit vs. 32-Bit Applications FAQ
How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?

