What Is PXI?

PXI Systems
PXI systems provide high-performance modular instruments and other I/O modules that feature specialized synchronization and key software features for test and measurement applications from device validation to automated production test.
In a PXI system, a chassis provides power, cooling, and a communication bus for modular instruments or I/O modules. You can control these modules from either an embedded controller or an external PC, using one or several of NI's specialized engineering software tools to customize your system.
PXI COMPONENTS
Explore the NI products you can use to create a new system or use our online advisor to configure a custom PXI system.
Houses PXI modules and controllers and connects them with a high-performance backplane that offers timing and synchronization capabilities.
Contains everything you need to run your PXI system without an external PC or lets you control your PXI system from desktops, laptops, or server computers.
Interface to bus standards, acquire data and images, trigger and synchronize devices, generate and route signals, provide motion control, and make a variety of measurements.
Meets engineers’ needs from interactive exploration to custom engineering design with a portfolio of highly interoperable software products.
Translate your ideas into reality faster with NI’s extensive portfolio of software. This software flexibility lets you customize and reconfigure systems to solve test requirements that evolve over time. Application development environments like LabVIEW and test management software like TestStand along with PXI modular instrumentation provide an integrated solution that simplifies test development and reduces long-term maintenance.
You can more easily synchronize modules and measurements using the shared signals on the backplane of a PXI Chassis. The backplane enables PXI modules to send and receive triggers and share a system Reference Clock, all without the need for external cabling. Integrated timing and synchronization help you vastly improve the accuracy of measurements, apply advanced triggering schemes, or synchronize multiple devices to act as one for extremely high-channel-count applications.
The PXI platform has grown parallel to the rising demand for processing power and bandwidth over the past decades. It continues to evolve as technology advances by incorporating the latest PCI Express switches for faster data throughput, the latest Intel multicore processors for faster and more efficient parallel testing, the latest FPGA technology from Xilinx to push signal processing algorithms to the edge, and the latest data converters from TI and ADI to continually increase the measurement range and performance of PXI instrumentation.
You can design and implement flexible test systems that can be repurposed quickly using software-defined modular instruments. NI has designed over 600 of the more than 1,500 PXI products on the market with measurement capabilities ranging from DC to mmWave.
PXI instruments contain only the relevant instrumentation circuitry. That’s because central processing and control functions are designated to a shared controller and human interfacing occurs through external peripherals connected to the controller. This modular system delivers performance in a compact form factor that saves space on your benchtop or manufacturing floor.
Valeo designed and tested automated parking systems using the PXI platform to adapt to changing requirements and aggressive timelines.
G Systems used the PXI platform to provide Lockheed Martin Aeronautics with a configurable, expandable system for the F-35 vehicle systems integration facility (VSIF).
Analog Devices used PXI and LabVIEW to test microelectromechanical system (MEMS) devices at a fraction of the cost, weight, power consumption, and footprint of its previous ATE system.
This kit includes architectural notes, relevant case studies, and performance metrics to help you learn the basics of the PXI platform for automated test and measurement.
A PXI system is often only one component of a full automated test setup. Learn best practices for building a complete test system from start to finish.