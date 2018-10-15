Semiconductor
Semiconductor technology requirements often outpace the test coverage that traditional approaches offer for analog, mixed-signal, and RF test. Semiconductor test engineers need smarter solutions that address cost, scalability, design, and device challenges.
A platform-based approach from characterization to production offers cost-optimized, high-performance test solutions for RF and mixed-signal test.
NI semiconductor test customers report a 10X improvement in test times while maintaining measurement and performance requirements.
NI products deliver industry-leading measurement accuracy supported through calibration and system services to ensure long-term performance.
Integrated Device Technology used the STS to test an array of device types while maintaining high test throughput and scalability for future performance requirements.
Configure LabVIEW and PXI to develop an MEMS test system that reduces capital equipment costs by 11X over the previous automated test equipment used in production.
Use PXI to reduce the characterization time of cellular power amplifiers from two weeks to one day without sacrificing measurement quality or increasing capital cost.
Whether you are testing power management ICs or RF power amplifiers, taking quality DC measurements is a cornerstone of testing semiconductor chips. Improve measurement accuracy and product quality by applying these foundational best practices.
3GPP Release 15 introduced a formal definition of a 5G New Radio (NR) mobile communications standard. Learn about the standard’s new features and solutions for design and test.