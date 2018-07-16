Get to Your Solution Faster

Work With an NI Alliance Partner
Partners have NI product, platform, and domain expertise to help you with research, consulting, integration, additional software and hardware, deployment, training, and support.
Alliance Partners are part of a global ecosystem comprising a network of over 1,000 companies that support customer success. These trusted experts are NI- and industry-certified, tiered by specialties and technical capabilities, and equipped to provide the engineering solutions you need.
Partner integration companies help reduce development time and cost by providing expertise and complete solutions in a broad range of industries and application areas.
Hourly consultants help mitigate risk and shorten design cycles through software architecture design, code review, and individual or team training.
Specialty Alliance Partners are NI- and industry-certified domain experts within specific NI product, platform, industry, or application focus areas.
The LabVIEW Tools Network is the NI app store equipping engineers and scientists with hundreds of NI and third-party add-ons and apps. Products are reviewed to meet specific guidelines and ensure compatibility with NI products and platforms. Developed by industry experts, these cutting-edge technologies expand the power of NI software and modular hardware to complete your system solution needs.
Test a variety of aerospace electronics assemblies with this hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) system that combines off-the-shelf technologies and a powerful real-time environment.
Perform long-term durability and precise specification monitoring for power semiconductor component testing with a high-temperature reverse bias test system.
Test single devices or complete systems in functional or HIL connected car (sensor fusion) applications using this V2X framework, which is a flexible solution.
A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.