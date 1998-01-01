NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0.2 Readme

July 2012

This file contains information about the NI-IndCom for CANopen software, including system requirements, installation instructions, new features and changes, a partial list of bugs fixed, and how to access the help and examples.

Overview

New Features and Changes

CANopen 1.0.1

CANopen 1.0

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Bug Fixes

The NI-IndCom for CANopen software contains an extensive library of VIs and properties in LabVIEW. Use these VIs and properties to program CANopen master applications that comply with the CiA DS-301 standard. This software also provides built-in functionality for device configuration and online test panel in LabVIEW.

New Features and Changes

CANopen 1.0.1

Added support for LabVIEW 2011.

Added support for NI cRIO-9081, NI cRIO-9082 along with NI-RIO 4.0.

The CANopen VIs palette includes the following changed polymorphic VI instance: CANopen Interface Create —Includes an optional termination? input that enables or disables the onboard termination. The termination is a 120 Ω resistor.

palette includes the following changed polymorphic VI instance:

CANopen 1.0

First release to support NI CANopen hardware that includes PCI-8531, PXI-8531 and NI 9881.

Released a common high-level API across PCI, PXI, and CompactRIO targets running either a Windows or LabVIEW Real-Time OS.

Supported Operating Systems

You can install and run this version of the NI-IndCom for CANopen software on the following operating systems:

Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows XP SP3 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

The NI-IndCom for CANopen installer does not support Windows NT/Me/2000/98/95, the Windows Server non-R2 editions, or Windows XP x64.

Caution If you upgrade your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you must uninstall all National Instruments software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade is complete, you can reinstall your National Instruments software.

Supported Hardware

This version of the NI CANopen software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows and LabVIEW RT:

NI PCI-8531 (1-Port CANopen Interface for PCI)

NI PXI-8531 (1-Port CANopen Interface for PXI)

NI 9881 (1-Port C Series CANopen module for CompactRIO) CompactRIO - NI-RIO 3.6.1 (or newer) and LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (or newer) required. Real-Time Controller: NI cRIO-9012, NI cRIO-9014, NI cRIO-9022, NI cRIO-9023, NI cRIO-9024 and NI cRIO-9025 CompactRIO Reconfigurable Chassis: NI cRIO-9111, NI cRIO-9112, NI cRIO-9113, NI cRIO-9114, cRIO-9116, and cRIO-9118 The LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (or newer) FPGA Module is required to build and deploy a bitstream with an NI 9881 module in the project CompactRIO - NI-RIO 4.0 (or newer) and LabVIEW 2011 (or newer) required for the following targets: Integrated CompactRIO Real-Time Controller: NI cRIO-9081, NI cRIO-9082 LabVIEW FPGA 2011 (or newer) is required to build and deploy a bitstream with an NI 9881 module in the project.



Caution If you use the cRIO-9012 controller together with a cRIO 9116 or 9118 backplane, NI recommends you remove software components from the cRIO-9012 that are not required in order to maximize the amount of available free memory. Please refer to KB 5LG4DIJL for more information.

Supported Development Environment

This version of the NI-IndCom for CANopen software supports the following development environments:

LabVIEW 2010 SP1 (32-bit), and LabVIEW 2011 (32-bit)

LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) 2010 SP1, and 2011

Before installing the NI-IndCom for CANopen software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-IndCom for CANopen software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-IndCom for CANopen software:

Insert the NI-IndCom for CANopen software CD into your CD-ROM drive. The installer launches if your CD-ROM drive plays data CDs automatically. If the installer does not launch automatically, navigate to the CD using Windows Explorer and launch the autorun.exe file from your NI-IndCom for CANopen software CD. The installation wizard guides you through the necessary steps to install the NI-IndCom for CANopen software. You can go back and change values where appropriate by clicking the Back button. You can exit the setup where appropriate by clicking Cancel. When the installation is complete, click Finish.

Installing the Software on a Real-Time Target

Complete the following steps to install the NI-IndCom for CANopen software on a real-time target in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX):

Expand Remote Systems in the configuration tree and expand your real-time target. Select the Software category. Click the Add/Remove Software icon on the toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. If the real-time target is a CompactRIO controller, select Custom software installation. Select NI-IndCom for CANopen in the feature list and click Next. Follow the remaining installation instructions until installation is complete.

Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen from the pull-down menu in LabVIEW, for information about using the NI-IndCom for CANopen software.

LabVIEW examples for the NI-IndCom for CANopen software are in the labview\examples\NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application or copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI you create.

The following table contains the ID and title of the issue fixed in the NI-IndCom for CANopen 1.0.1. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-IndCom for CANopen.

ID Fixed Issue 310647 Allow users to choose whether to enable onboard termination

Important Information

Copyright

© 2011-2012 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

Copyright (c) 1998, 1999, 2000 Thai Open Source Software Center Ltd and Clark Cooper Copyright (c) 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 Expat maintainers.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

Trademarks

LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI, ni.com, the National Instruments corporate logo, and the Eagle logo are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Refer to the Trademark Information at ni.com/trademarks for other National Instruments trademarks.

Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.