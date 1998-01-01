NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen 1.0.2 Readme

July 2012
This file contains information about the NI-IndCom for CANopen software, including system requirements, installation instructions, new features and changes, a partial list of bugs fixed, and how to access the help and examples.
The NI-IndCom for CANopen software contains an extensive library of VIs and properties in LabVIEW. Use these VIs and properties to program CANopen master applications that comply with the CiA DS-301 standard. This software also provides built-in functionality for device configuration and online test panel in LabVIEW.
You can install and run this version of the NI-IndCom for CANopen software on the following operating systems:
The NI-IndCom for CANopen installer does not support Windows NT/Me/2000/98/95, the Windows Server non-R2 editions, or Windows XP x64.
Caution If you upgrade your system from a prior version of Microsoft Windows to Microsoft Windows Vista, you must uninstall all National Instruments software prior to performing the upgrade. After the upgrade is complete, you can reinstall your National Instruments software.
This version of the NI CANopen software supports the following National Instruments hardware products on Windows and LabVIEW RT:
Caution If you use the cRIO-9012 controller together with a cRIO 9116 or 9118 backplane, NI recommends you remove software components from the cRIO-9012 that are not required in order to maximize the amount of available free memory. Please refer to KB 5LG4DIJL for more information.
This version of the NI-IndCom for CANopen software supports the following development environments:
Before installing the NI-IndCom for CANopen software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-IndCom for CANopen software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-IndCom for CANopen software:
Complete the following steps to install the NI-IndCom for CANopen software on a real-time target in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX):
Refer to the NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen from the pull-down menu in LabVIEW, for information about using the NI-IndCom for CANopen software.
LabVIEW examples for the NI-IndCom for CANopen software are in the labview\examples\NI-Industrial Communications for CANopen folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application or copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI you create.
The following table contains the ID and title of the issue fixed in the NI-IndCom for CANopen 1.0.1. This table is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-IndCom for CANopen.
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|310647
|Allow users to choose whether to enable onboard termination
Copyright
© 2011-2012 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
Copyright (c) 1998, 1999, 2000 Thai Open Source Software Center Ltd and Clark Cooper Copyright (c) 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 Expat maintainers.
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations:
Trademarks
LabVIEW, National Instruments, NI, ni.com, the National Instruments corporate logo, and the Eagle logo are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Refer to the Trademark Information at ni.com/trademarks for other National Instruments trademarks.
Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.