Lookout 6.7.1 Readme

July 2013

This file contains information about Lookout 6.7.1, including supported platforms, installation instructions, and a list of new features and changes.

Overview

System Requirements

Features and Changes

Installation Instructions

Activation

Upgrade Notes

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016



National Instruments Lookout is a human machine interface (HMI) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) software system for industrial automation. Lookout runs under Windows and communicates with field I/O through control hardware. Lookout can support the following applications:

Continuous process monitoring and supervisory control

Discrete manufacturing

Batch applications

Remote telemetry systems

Lookout supports the following operating systems:

Windows 8 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit)

Windows XP SP3 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit)

Note: Lookout does not support Windows Me/2000/9x/NT or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Lookout has the following minimum system requirements:

A minimum of 512 MB of RAM. National Instruments recommends 1 GB of RAM.

A minimum of 1 GB of free disk space, plus more to store the amount of historical data you intend to log to the Citadel storage system. National Instruments also recommends that you have 1.5 GB of free disk space for file swapping.

A minimum screen resolution of 800 x 600 pixels. National Instruments recommends a screen resolution of 1,024 x 768 pixels.

Internet Explorer 6 SP1 or later.

Note: The performance of Lookout depends on the number, size, and complexity of the processes you run. While the minimum requirements are sufficient for some processes, you might need to use more powerful computer configurations for complex and data-intensive applications.

If you want to use the networking capabilities of Lookout, you must have a network card installed on the computer and have the computer properly set up on a network with TCP/IP protocols. You also must be able to ping any computer on the network that you intend to have as a part of the Lookout network. To test if a computer is on the Lookout network, access a command prompt and enter the following command:

Ping compname

where compname is the name of the computer you want to ping.

If TCP/IP is working properly on the computer, you receive a response similar to the following example:

Pinging compname [123.45.67.89] with 32 bytes of data:

Reply from 123.45.67.89: bytes=32 time<10ms TTL=128

Reply from 123.45.67.89: bytes=32 time<10ms TTL=128

Reply from 123.45.67.89: bytes=32 time<10ms TTL=128

Reply from 123.45.67.89: bytes=32 time<10ms TTL=128

If TCP/IP is not working properly on the computer, consult the system administrator. Refer to the Lookout Help, available by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Lookout x»Lookout Help or (Windows 8) by clicking NI Launcher and selecting Lookout x»Lookout Help in the window that appears, for more information about networking and network configuration with Lookout.

Lookout 6.7.1 incorporates the following new features and changes:

Adding the security update 67L8J3QW

Upgrading to NI OPC Servers 2013

Supporting Windows 8

National Instruments recommends that you install Lookout 6.7.1 on a clean computer without previous versions of Lookout installed to obtain maximum stability. If you must install Lookout 6.7.1 and previous versions of Lookout on the same computer, do not run multiple versions of Lookout at the same time. Lookout 6.7.1 updates any existing Lookout 6.7 installation to 6.7.1 and installs with any other previous version side by side.

Note: If you plan to use the networking capabilities of Lookout, verify that TCP/IP is working properly on all the computers you intend to use before you install Lookout.

Complete the following steps to install Lookout:

Insert the Lookout media. If the computer has the AutoPlay feature enabled, the Lookout Setup window appears. Click Install Lookout to start the installation.

window appears. Click to start the installation. If the computer does not have the AutoPlay feature enabled, navigate to x: \Lookout , where x is the letter of the DVD-ROM drive, and run the setup.exe program to start the installation. Follow the instructions on the screen. Restart the Computer.

After completing the previous installation process, refer to the following additional installation considerations for the required Lookout components.

The Lookout software requires Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2 Express Edition (SQL Express). This component is installed by default when you install Lookout. During the installation process, the Lookout installer creates an instance of SQL Express named CITADEL. To prevent unauthorized access to SQL Express, the installer also generates a password for the SQL Express administrator sa. The default password is the computer ID. Complete the following steps to find the computer ID using NI License Manager.

Launch NI License Manager by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI License Manager or (Windows 8) by clicking NI Launcher and selecting NI License Manager in the window that appears. Click the Display Computer Information button in the toolbar.

The Lookout installer enables a mixed security mode on existing SQL Servers. If the target computer does not have an SQL Server installed, the Lookout installer installs SQL Express in the mixed security mode.

Use the following command line prompt to change the default password for the sa user:

Sqlcmd -S"localhost\CITADEL" -U"sa" -P"COMPUTER_ID" -Q"sp_password 'COMPUTER_ID', 'NEW_PASSWORD', 'sa'"

If the mixed security mode is not acceptable, change both the SQL Express and Citadel login modes. You must set the registry DWORD values HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\MSSQLServer\MSSQLServer\LoginMode and HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\National Instruments\Citadel\5.0\IntegratedSecurity to 1.

National Instruments recommends you to change the login mode immediately after you install Lookout. Otherwise, you must relink all existing Citadel databases. Restart the SQL Express and Citadel services in order for changes to take effect. If you use integrated NT security, you might need to configure the server machine and all clients explicitly.

Note: Lookout 6.0.2 and earlier use Microsoft SQL Server 2000 Desktop Engine (MSDE 2000), not SQL Express. If you upgrade Lookout 6.0.2 or earlier to Lookout 6.7.1, any existing databases continue to use MSDE 2000 for alarm logging, but new databases you create use SQL Express. If you detach an existing database from Lookout and then reattach the database, Lookout migrates the database to SQL Express.

You might want to uninstall MSDE 2000 after installing Lookout 6.7.1. Complete the following steps to uninstall MSDE 2000.

Exit Lookout if Lookout is running. Open NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) and select My System»Historical Data»Citadel 5 Universe from the Configuration tree. On the Databases page, detach all databases from the local computer. Open the Windows Control Panel and uninstall MSDE 2000. Restart the computer. Open MAX and reattach all databases.

National Instruments posts information about critical updates and security notifications on ni.com . Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code updates to access this information.

Lookout relies on licensing activation. You have a temporary license for a 7-day evaluation period. If you do not activate the Lookout license, Lookout runs in evaluation mode for a 7-day period. During the evaluation period, you can use only 50 I/O points and one client connection. When the evaluation period expires, you must activate a valid Lookout license to continue using Lookout. Activating Lookout includes activating the Lookout license and the Lookout Client Connection.

Activating the Lookout License

Use the serial number you received as part of the installation package. Activate the Lookout license in any of the following ways:

During installation, enter the serial number and run the NI Activation Wizard at the end of installation.

at the end of installation. After you launch Lookout in evaluation mode, follow the steps in the NI Activation Wizard . If Lookout does not run this wizard, click the Activate Lookout button in the Lookout — Unlicensed Version dialog box to run this wizard.

. If Lookout does not run this wizard, click the button in the dialog box to run this wizard. Select Options»System while running Lookout in evaluation mode to display the System Options dialog box. Click the Activate Lookout button to run the NI Activation Wizard . The license activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout.

while running Lookout in evaluation mode to display the dialog box. Click the button to run the . The license activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout. Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI License Manager, or (Windows 8) click NI Launcher and selecting NI License Manager in the window that appears, to launch NI License Manager. The license activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout.

Note: If the activation fails, Lookout remains in evaluation mode until the 7-day evaluation period expires. If you activate Lookout by using a Development/Runtime Server license or a Runtime Only Server license, NI License Manager activates the NI OPC Servers automatically. If you activate Lookout by using a Lookout Integrator license, NI License Manager does not activate the NI OPC Servers with Lookout.

Activating the Lookout Client Connection

Activate the Lookout Client Connection in either of the following ways:

Select NI License Manager to launch NI License Manager. The license activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout.

to launch NI License Manager. The license activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout. In Lookout, select Options»System to display the System Options dialog box. Click the Activate Client Connection button to run the NI Activation Wizard. The activation does not take effect until you restart Lookout.

Note: If you do not activate the Lookout Client Connection, you cannot connect to Lookout on the local computer through Lookout clients on other computers on the same network.

Upgrade from Lookout 6.6 or later

NI OPC Servers is upgraded to the 2013 version. In Lookout 6.7.1, if you want to use NI OPC Servers 2013 to run applications built in NI OPC Servers 2011 or later, you do not need to complete any extra steps.

Upgrade from Lookout 6.5 or earlier

Complete the following steps to use NI OPC Servers 2013 to run applications built in NI OPC Servers 2010 or earlier:

Launch OPC Servers Configuration by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»OPC Servers 2013»OPC Servers Configuration or (Windows 8) by clicking NI Launcher and selecting OPC Servers 2013»OPC Servers Configuration in the window that appears. Select File»Open from the menu bar to open the NI OPC Servers project file ( .opt ) built in NI OPC Servers 2010 or earlier. In Lookout 6.7.1, select File»Open from the menu bar to open the Lookout source code file ( .lks ) compiled by Lookout 6.5 or earlier. Switch to edit mode and select Object»Object Explorer. In the Object Explorer dialog box that appears, expand your process tree and show your OPC client objects. Right-click the OPC client object you want to use and select Properties from the shortcut menu. In the Revise OPC Client dialog box that appears, switch to National Instruments.NIOPCServers.V5 from the Server Name pull-down menu. Click OK.

Tip: National Instruments recommends that you save the Lookout process file (.l4p) after completing the previous steps for easier access later. If you do not save this file, you need to complete the previous steps again the next time.

Refer to the NI OPC Servers Help, available by selecting Start»All Programs»National Instruments»OPC Servers 2013»OPC Servers Help or (Windows 8) by clicking NI Launcher and selecting OPC Servers 2013»OPC Servers Help in the window that appears, for more information about using the NI OPC Servers application.

Upgrade from Lookout 5.x or earlier

Refer to the National Instruments website at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exd569 for information about upgrading Lookout from the earlier versions.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in Lookout.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), and the new NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8. You can launch MAX either from the Start screen or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8 Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8 Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8 Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8, visit ni.com/windows8.

National Instruments Lookout will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of Lookout that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code NI LabVIEW lifecycle NI LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle NI Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle NI TestStand tslcp NI DIAdem ddlcp NI SignalExpress selcp NI VeriStand nivslifecycle

