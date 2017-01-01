STS Software 19.0.0 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about STS Software 19.0.0, including installation instructions and new features. STS Software is a collection of NI software for developing, executing, and debugging test programs on a non-STS computer.

Included Components

Installation Considerations

Installation Instructions

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

Product Security

New Features

What's Changed

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Documentation

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Legal Information

STS Software 19.0.0 includes the following major components:

STS Software 19.0.0

TestStand 2019 f1

NI TestStand Semiconductor Module™ 2019 (TSM)

LabVIEW 2019 f2

NI-Digital Pattern Driver 19.0.1

NI-DCPower 19.1.0

NI-SCOPE 19.1.1

NI-RFPM 19.0.0

NI-RFmx 19.0.0

NI-RFSA 19.1.5

NI-RFSG 19.1.5

STS Auxiliary Mixed Signal Tools 19.0.0

STS Auxiliary RF Tools 19.0.0

TSM RF Steps 19.0

STS Handler and Prober Drivers 19.0.0

STS Maintenance Software 19.0.0

NI now offers two installation paths for STS software—installing the STS Software Bundle through the STS Version Selector for developing on an STS and installing STS Software through NI Package Manager for developing on a non-STS computer.

NI recommends installing through NI Package Manager if you are using a non-STS computer. Use STS Software 19.0.0 to develop, run, and debug STS test programs on a non-STS computer without access to NI instruments. When test program development is complete, transfer the test program to an STS from which you will deploy the test program into a production environment.

Note If you install STS Software 19.0.0 through NI Package Manager, you cannot downgrade STS Software. NI does not recommend updating components of STS Software on the non-STS computer. The set of software you use to develop an STS test program must match the set of software on the STS from which you will deploy the test program.

If you need to switch among STS Software Bundle versions on a non-STS computer, install through the STS Version Selector. The STS Version Selector 19.0 requires that no NI software has ever been installed on the non-STS computer. If you have previously installed NI software, you must reimage the computer before installing the STS Version Selector 19.0. Refer to the STS Software Bundle 19.0.0 Readme for more information about installing the STS Software Bundle through the STS Version Selector.

NI installs STS Software 19.0.0 using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, STS Software 19.0.0 installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of NI software.

Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager. In NI Package Manager, use the search bar on the Browse Products tab to locate Semiconductor Test System Software. Click the Semiconductor Test System Software tile, click Install, and follow the on-screen prompts. Note If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate STS Software 19.0.0. For more information on STS Software 19.0.0 activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Note You must restart after you activate a software bundle.

If you are using NI .NET Class Libraries, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI .NET Class Libraries can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products.

Spectre and Meltdown

Refer to the STS Spectre and Meltdown Remediation document, located on the STS FTP site, for more information about addressing Spectre and Meltdown issues. All STS customers in the private NI STS Technical Support Community, located at https://decibel.ni.com/content/groups/ni-sts-technical-support, have access to the STS FTP site. You can work directly with NI Services personnel contracted on your project or contact stssupport@ni.com to request to be added to the NI STS Technical Support Community.

STS Software 19.0.0 adds the following major new features.

T4 High Density Test Head with Direct Dock for High Sensitivity RF and Analog Testing —A direct dock STS provides an integrated docking solution that facilitates the connection between the STS and a prober without the use of a probe tower. Direct dock reduces losses when interfacing between the STS and the DUT by removing excessive transition points in the signal path.

—A direct dock STS provides an integrated docking solution that facilitates the connection between the STS and a prober without the use of a probe tower. Direct dock reduces losses when interfacing between the STS and the DUT by removing excessive transition points in the signal path. Offline Mode —Use Offline Mode in TSM to develop, run, and debug test programs only on a computer without access to NI instruments. You cannot use Offline Mode on the STS. Refer to the STS Software Licensing Options topic in the STS Help for more information about Offline Mode licenses.

—Use Offline Mode in TSM to develop, run, and debug test programs only on a computer without access to NI instruments. You cannot use Offline Mode on the STS. Refer to the STS Software Licensing Options topic in the STS Help for more information about Offline Mode licenses. Test Program Execution Performance Improvements —TSM 2019 includes extensive optimizations for multisite testing with improved parallel test efficiency. These performance improvements can significantly increase throughput for systems, depending heavily on the specifications of the system.

—TSM 2019 includes extensive optimizations for multisite testing with improved parallel test efficiency. These performance improvements can significantly increase throughput for systems, depending heavily on the specifications of the system. Test Program Development and Debugging Improvements —LabVIEW 2019, TestStand 2019, and TSM 2019 include incremental improvements for development and debugging.

—LabVIEW 2019, TestStand 2019, and TSM 2019 include incremental improvements for development and debugging. Grouping Instruments for Use in Multi-Instrument Sessions —You can now group multiple NI-Digital Pattern instruments or multiple NI-SCOPE instruments together and treat them as a single instrument.

—You can now group multiple NI-Digital Pattern instruments or multiple NI-SCOPE instruments together and treat them as a single instrument. InstrumentStudio —When you launch InstrumentStudio from TSM, the software-based front panel application is pin and site aware. Use InstrumentStudio to monitor, control, and record measurements from supported devices.

—When you launch InstrumentStudio from TSM, the software-based front panel application is pin and site aware. Use InstrumentStudio to monitor, control, and record measurements from supported devices. Documentation Improvements—Use the STS Documentation Portal to navigate among the installed help files and PDF manuals in the STS documentation set. Select Start»National Instruments»STS Documentation Portal or click the STS Documentation Portal desktop shortcut to access the STS Documentation Portal. You must have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed to view the PDFs.

STS Software 19.0.0 includes updates to the following major components.

Note This is not an exhaustive list of updated products in STS Software 19.0.0.

Previous Version Current Version LabVIEW 2018 f2 LabVIEW 2019 f2 STS Maintenance Software 18.1.0 STS Maintenance Software 19.0.0 NI-RFmx 3.0.1 NI-RFmx 19.0.0 NI-RFPM 18.1.0 NI-RFPM 19.0.0 NI-DCPower 18.5.1 NI-DCPower 19.1.0 InstrumentStudio 2018 SP1 InstrumentStudio 2019 NI-SCOPE 18.7.0 NI-SCOPE 19.1.1

STS Software 19.0.0 Auxiliary Components

STS Software 19.0.0 changes the following auxiliary components.

Note This is not an exhaustive list of changed auxiliary components in STS Software 19.0.0.

Previous Version Renamed/Current Version TSM RF Steps 18.5.0 TSM RF Steps 19.0.0 NI STS Project Creation Tool 18.5.0 NI STS Project Creation Tool 19.0.0 STS RF User-Defined Calibration Assistant 18.5.0 STS RF User-Defined Calibration Assistant 19.0.0

You can access the known issues list online. Refer to the private NI STS Technical Support Community, located at https://decibel.ni.com/content/groups/ni-sts-technical-support, for an up-to-date list of known issues in STS Software 19.0.0. You can work directly with NI Services personnel contracted on your project or contact stssupport@ni.com to request to be added to the NI STS Technical Support Community.

You can access the bug fixes list online. Refer to the private NI STS Technical Support Community, located at https://decibel.ni.com/content/groups/ni-sts-technical-support, for an up-to-date list of bug fixes in STS Software 19.0.0. You can work directly with NI Services personnel contracted on your project or contact stssupport@ni.com to request to be added to the NI STS Technical Support Community.

Select Start»National Instruments»STS Help to access the STS Help, which includes information about STS Software 19.0.0.

If you open help files directly from the <Program Files>\National Instruments\STS\Documentation\Help directory, National Instruments recommends that you open STSDocumentation.chm first because this file is a collection of help files and provides a complete table of contents and index.

STS manuals are available as PDFs in the <Program Files>\National Instruments\STS\Documentation\Manuals directory. You must have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed to view the PDFs.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

