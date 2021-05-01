Bluetooth Toolkit 19.1 Readme

October 2019

This file contains important information about the Bluetooth Toolkit, including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Accessing the API

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Bluetooth Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021

Legal Information

Bluetooth Toolkit enables you to generate and analyze Bluetooth BDR, EDR, 4.0 LE, 4.2 LE, 5.0 LE (2 Mbps and long range) signals. The toolkit also supports generation of Bluetooth 5.1 signals. Helps in characterising the performance of Bluetooth design with powerful interactive examples.

New Features in Bluetooth Generation NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 19.1 includes the following new features: Support for PXIe-5841

Support for antenna switching with per slot amplitude and phase configuration in LE 5.1 NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 19.0 includes the following new features: Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit) NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 18.0 includes the following new features: Support for Bluetooth LE Standard v5.1

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit) New Features in Bluetooth Analysis NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 19.1 includes the following new features: Support for PXIe-5841 NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 19.0 includes the following new features: Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit) NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 includes the following new features: Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

The following table shows the hardware models supported in Bluetooth Toolkit:

Hardware Product Hardware Model Vector Signal Analyzer PXIe-5663/5663E PXIe-5665 PXIe-5668R Vector Signal Transceiver PXIe-5820 PXIe-5840 PXIe-5841 PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R Vector Signal Generator PXIe-5673/5673E

Bluetooth Toolkit has the following requirements:

1 GHz or faster 64-bit (x64) Processor or equivalent

At least 2 GB of disk space

At least 2 GB RAM

Required Software

NI-RFSA 15.0 or later

NI-RFSG 15.0 or later

Bluetooth Toolkit has the following requirements:

Bluetooth Toolkit 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2019, Bluetooth Toolkit dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. Bluetooth Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to Bluetooth Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Bluetooth Toolkit 19.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by Bluetooth Toolkit LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 SP2 and later

NI installs Bluetooth Toolkit using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, Bluetooth Toolkit installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

LabVIEW

Bluetooth Toolkit VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions » RF Communications » Bluetooth palette.

Bluetooth Toolkit functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Library menu.

Interactive Example

To launch the Bluetooth Interactive Example, navigate to the following locations:

Start » All Programs » National Instruments » Bluetooth Analysis » Bluetooth Analysis Interactive Example

Start » All Programs » National Instruments» Bluetooth Generation» Bluetooth Generation Interactive Example .

Accessing the Help

Bluetooth Analysis Interactive ExampleBluetooth Generation Interactive Example

The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description Path Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about Bluetooth Analysis. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to Bluetooth Analysis

A complete reference for all Bluetooth Analysis programming functions and VIs Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Bluetooth Analysis»Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Documentation Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about Bluetooth Generation. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to Bluetooth Generation

A complete reference for all Bluetooth Generation programming functions and VIs Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Bluetooth Generation»Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Documentation Bluetooth Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Bluetooth»Bluetooth Toolkit Readme

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals .

Finding Examples

To access all the installed Bluetooth Toolkit examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI, navigate to the following locations:

Start » All Programs » National Instruments » Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit » Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Examples

Start » All Programs » National Instruments » Bluetooth Generation Toolkit » Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Examples

Bluetooth Analysis Interactive ExampleBluetooth Generation Interactive Example

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Behavior Changes in Bluetooth Generation The following item is a behavior change in Bluetooth Toolkit 19.1 from Bluetooth Toolkit 19.0. Error is returned for invalid values of CTE Length property. The following item is a behavior change in Bluetooth Toolkit 18.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0. Headroom is applied after applying impairments. Behavior Changes in Bluetooth Analysis The following item is a behavior change in Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0. The computations of DF1 and CFO results for LE-LR-125k packets are modified as per the final test specification.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI Bluetooth Toolkit Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

Bug Fixes in Bluetooth Generation The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 19.1 from Bluetooth Toolkit 19.0. Bug ID Fixed Issue 244072 Fixed an issue in generation of LE-TP Ext and LE Enhanced packets where CTE time field was set to 0 bits when you set Direction Finding Mode property to value other than Disabled .

. CTE type field was incorrect when you set the Direction Finding Mode property to Angle of Departure and CTE slot duration to 2 us. 244074 Fixed an issue where filter delay was not accounted for the continuous mode of EDR packet generation. 217088 Fixed an issue where the waveform length was incorrectly computed for continuous mode of LE packet generation when you set Direction Finding Mode property to value other than Disabled . The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 19.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 18.0. Bug ID Fixed Issue 244056 Fixed an issue where phase discontinuity was present in the continuous mode of LE packet generation. 244043 Fixed an issue where an error was thrown while loading a configuration TDMS file in the Bluetooth generation API. Bug Fixes in Bluetooth Analysis The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0. ID Fixed Issue 243973 Fixed an issue where the results of Maximum Carrier Drift (Hz) properties of CFO and DF2 measurements had a wrong sign.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10 .

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8 .

Bluetooth Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport .

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

