WLAN Toolkit 19.1 Readme

July 2019

This file contains important information about the WLAN Toolkit, including installation instructions, new features, bug fixes, and known issues.

New Features

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Hardware

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the API

LabVIEW

LabWindows/CVI

Soft Front Panel

Finding Examples

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

WLAN Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021

Legal Information

The WLAN Toolkit gives you direct and fine control over the generation and analysis of IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and ax signals, as well as 802.11j/p/ah/af waveforms, with industry-leading speed and accuracy. It empowers you to characterize, validate, and test a variety of WLAN connectivity products, such as RF front end components, wireless modules, and user devices.

New Features in WLAN Analysis WLAN Analysis 19.1 includes the following new features: Support for Channel Estimation on L-LTF for OFDM Standards

Support for 802.11ax MU PPDU demodulation when number of HE-SIG-B symbols exceeds 16 WLAN Analysis 19.0 includes the following new feature: Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit) WLAN Analysis 18.0 includes the following new features: Support for midambles in 802.11ax

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Estimation and compensation for frequency selective Tx IQ impairments New Features in WLAN Generation WLAN Generation 19.1 includes the following new feature: Support for configuring waveform duration for OFDM standards WLAN Generation 19.0 includes the following new feature: Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit) WLAN Generation 18.0 includes the following new features: Support for multiuser configuration using RU allocation values for 802.11ax

Support for midambles in 802.11ax

Support for configuring Idle interval independent of RF blanking

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Added power CCDF trace on Generation Soft Front Panel

Pentium IV Processor or equivalent

At least 2 GB of disk space

4 GB RAM

Required Software

NI-RFSA 15.0 or later

NI-RFSG 15.0 or later

PXI Platform Services 14.0

WLAN Toolkit has the following requirements:

WLAN Toolkit 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1/7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

In 2019, WLAN Toolkit dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. Refer to WLAN Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

WLAN Toolkit 19.1 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by WLAN Toolkit LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 SP2 and later TestStand 4.2.0 for TestStand sequences

NI automates WLAN Toolkit installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

WLAN Toolkit is available for download from NI Software Product Downloads.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following table shows the hardware models supported in WLAN Toolkit:

Hardware Product Hardware Model Vector Signal Analyzer PXIe-5663/5663E PXIe-5665 PXIe-5668R Vector Signal Transceiver PXIe-5830/5831 PXIe-5820 PXIe-5840 PXIe-5644R PXIe-5645R PXIe-5646R Vector Signal Generator PXIe-5673/5673E

Behavior Changes in WLAN Analysis The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Analysis 18.0 from WLAN Analysis 17.5: The behavior of LO Frequency Offset Mode property with value Auto has been changed to address frequencies less than 2.4 GHz. The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Analysis 17.5 from WLAN Analysis 17.0: The default value of the OFDM CFR Interpolation Enabled property, which is applicable for 1x/2x HE-LTF in IEEE 802.11ax, is changed to True .

. The OFDM Low Pass Filter Enabled property is bypassed for 802.11ac 80 MHz when you set the OFDM oversampling factor to -1 and the waveform IQ rate is equal to the IQ Recommended Sampling Rate (S/s).

The OFDM Oversampling Factor property is applicable for 802.11a/g, 802.11j, 802.11p, 802.11n, and 802.11ac standards.

The 802.11ac 80 MHz signal will be processed at 120 MS/s irrespective of the incoming IQ rate when the OFDM oversampling factor is -1.

The low pass filter coefficient generation is disabled if input IQ rate falls within 1 Hz of the IQ recommended sampling rate (S/s). The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Analysis 17.0 from WLAN Analysis 16.0: The default value of the LO Sharing Enabled property is changed to False .

. The default value of the OFDM Common Clock Source Enabled property has been changed to True .

. The NI-RFSA Downconverter Loop Bandwidth property is set to Narrow for NI 5646R. Behavior Changes in WLAN Generation The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Generation 19.1 from WLAN Generation 19.0: Configuring the Auto Payload Data Length [Mode] property to L-SIG length (1) for PPDU Type, other than Trigger-Based PPDU, throws an error. The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Generation 18.0 from WLAN Generation 17.5: The behavior of the LO Frequency Offset Mode property with value Auto has been changed to address frequencies less than 2.4 GHz. The following are the behavior changes in WLAN Generation 17.5 from WLAN Generation 17.0: Application of time delay impairment has been changed to be relative among users.

ID Known Issue 741171 RFSA Fetch Error is observed when there is a transition from multi-record single-instrument to single-record multi-instrument acquisition on PXIe-5840/5830/5831, if NI-RFSA handles are not closed between transitions.

Bug Fixes in WLAN Analysis The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 19.1 from WLAN Toolkit 19.0. Bug ID Fixed Issue 738829 Fixed an issue where the number of midambles computation was incorrect at midamble boundaries. 737441 Fixed an issue where the Transmit Power class is not selectable for 802.11p in Analysis Soft front Panel. 736490 Fixed an issue where the spectral flatness margin results were incorrect for 802.11ax 80MHz with HE-LTF size as 2x and CFR Interpolation Disabled. 720531 Fixed an issue where the SCO correction was incorrect for 26 RU in 802.11ax Trigger based PPDU. The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 18.0 from WLAN Toolkit 17.5. Bug ID Fixed Issue 707639 Fixed an issue where the carrier frequency leakage results were incorrect for 802.11ax extended range SU and/or when the HE-LTF Size is 2x or 1x. 457302 Fixed an issue where error in the estimates of Tx IQ impariments were more for higher timing skew in 802.11 ax 40M SU PPDU. The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.5 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1. Bug ID Fixed Issue 681254 Fixed an issue where the niWLANA RFSA Measure VI calls the niTClk Synchronize TClk VI, when TClk synchronization is enabled for multiple NI PXIe-5840 devices. 676629 Fixed an issue where channel estimate was not corrected for amplitude distortion when the OFDM Amplitude Tracking Enabled property was set to True. 680970 Fixed an issue where the result of the OFDM Detected PSDU Length result was incorrect for 802.11ax MU signals when dual carrier modulation (DCM) was enabled only for a few or all users. 661309 Fixed an issue where errors in the estimated sample clock offset were high for 802.11ax 40 MHz signals when the OFDM Common Clock Source Enabled property was set to False and IQ impairments compensation is enabled. 660725 Fixed an issue where errors in quadrature skew estimates were high in the presence of timing skew when the IQ mismatch model is Rx . 561529 Fixed an issue where the IQ impairments compensation was failing for 5x5 and 6x6 802.11ac MIMO signals. 647016 Fixed an issue where the preamble, pilots, and data method for CFO estimation was incorrect for trigger-based PPDU in 802.11ax when the OFDM measurement start location was non zero. 680707 Fixed an issue where the EVM reported was incorrect in the presence of ignored symbols when you set the Combined Signal Demodulation Enabled property to True. 687193 Fixed an issue where spectral measurements were incorrect on the NI 5665 with 25 MHz DDC. 639337 Fixed an issue where quadrature skew compensation was incorrect for the MIMO OFDM standards. Bug Fixes in WLAN Generation The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 19.1 from WLAN Toolkit 19.0. Bug ID Fixed Issue 738836 Fixed an issue where L-SIG length was incorrect for 802.11ax waveform with midamble. 722796 Fixed an issue where the waveforms were being power scaled incorrectly in multi-user Trigger based PPDU generation. The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 19.0 from WLAN Toolkit 18.0. Bug ID Fixed Issue 730357 Fixed an issue where the toolkit is unable to generate 802.11ax MU PPDU when the number of HE-SIG-B symbols exceeds 16. The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 18.0 from WLAN Toolkit 17.5. Bug ID Fixed Issue 710003 Fixed an issue where in multiframe generation of 802.11j or 802.11p standard, always fixed headroom of 12 dB is applied for the frames other than the first frame. 703693 Fixed an issue where the Tx Beamforming bit in the HE-SIG-B user info of the center 26 RU in 80 MHz/160 MHz was always set to 1. 701203 Fixed an issue where the number of data symbols value returned was incorrect for the standards 802.11b and 802.11g. 701134 Fixed an issue where the nominal packet padding in 802.11ax was 0 for 106 RU with DCM. 700404 Fixed an issue where the average power computation for headroom computation in ER SU PPDU with STBC was incorrect. 641901 Fixed an issue where AWGN applied was incorrect for 802.11ax MU users with power boost factor. 517534 Fixed an issue where windowing applied to the last OFDM symbol was improper in 802.11ac. The following items are changes in WLAN Toolkit 17.5 from WLAN Toolkit 17.0.1. Bug ID Fixed Issue 687075 Fixed an issue where incorrect MAC padding was applied to 802.11ax when the LDPC extra symbol segment was equal to 1. 648844 Fixed an issue where the multi-user generation of trigger-based PPDU was incorrect when the number of space time streams was different across users. 688689 Fixed an issue where the waveform generated for IEEE 802.11ax was incorrect when you set the STBC All Streams Enabled property set to True and Guard Interval Type property to 1/8 or 1/16.

LabVIEW

WLAN Toolkit VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»RF Communications»WLAN palette.

WLAN Toolkit functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Library menu.

Soft Front Panel

To launch the WLAN Soft Front Panel, navigate to the following locations:

(Windows 7) Start » All Programs » National Instruments » WLAN Analysis » WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel .

» » » » . (Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Analysis Soft Front Panel.

(Windows 7) Start » All Programs » National Instruments» WLAN Generation» WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel .

» » . (Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Generation Soft Front Panel.

WLAN Analysis Soft Front PanelWLAN Generation Soft Front Panel

To access all the installed WLAN Toolkit examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI, navigate to the following locations:

(Windows 7) Start » All Programs » National Instruments » WLAN Analysis Toolkit » WLAN Analysis Toolkit Examples .

» » » » . (Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Analysis Toolkit Examples.

(Windows 7) Start » All Programs » National Instruments » WLAN Generation Toolkit » WLAN Generation Toolkit Examples .

» » » » . (Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Generation Toolkit Examples.

WLAN Analysis Soft Front PanelWLAN Generation Soft Front Panel

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description Path WLAN Analysis Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about WLAN Analysis. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to WLAN Analysis

A complete reference for all WLAN Analysis programming functions and VIs (Windows 7) Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WLAN Analysis»WLAN Analysis Toolkit Documentation



(Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Analysis»WLAN Analysis Toolkit Documentation WLAN Generation Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about WLAN Generation. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to WLAN Generation

A complete reference for all WLAN Generation programming functions and VIs (Windows 7) Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WLAN Generation»WLAN Generation Toolkit Documentation



(Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Generation»WLAN Generation Toolkit Documentation WLAN Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. (Windows 7) Start»All Programs»National Instruments»WLAN»WLAN Toolkit Readme



(Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»WLAN Toolkit Readme

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

WLAN Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting from 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2009–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

378072B-01