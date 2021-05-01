NI Package Builder 19.6.0 Readme

November 2019

This file contains important information about NI Package Builder, including installation instructions, features, and known issues.

Use NI Package Builder to set up, create, and publish complex package-based deployments.

NI Package Builder 19.6.0 has the following recommended requirements:

Intel i5 or equivalent

At least 130 MB of disk space

4 GB RAM

NI Package Builder 19.6.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI Package Builder 19.6.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by Package Builder 19.6.0 Integration Support Package Builder Can Deploy NI TestStand™ 2019 and later 2017 and later LabVIEW 2016 SP1 and later 2018 and later LabVIEW NXG1 N/A 2.0 and later LabWindows™/CVI™ 1 N/A 2019 and later Measurement Studio1 N/A 2019 and later

1 NI Package Builder can create and deploy package-based installers for these products; however, NI Package Builder does not perform any discovery, custom staging, or automatic selection of package dependencies for these products' deployment files.

NI automates Package Builder installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI Package Builder helps you perform the following tasks:

Configuring and creating packages, including defining the dependencies between packages;

Creating local repositories that contain one or more top-level packages including any package dependencies and a feed that lists the collection of packages and their location;

Creating package installers that contain one or more top-level packages including any package dependencies; and

Bundling multiple NI product installers into a package installer.

NI plans to continuously develop and release new features in NI Package Builder to address known limitations. Refer to the NI Package Builder Help for more information about known limitations. Look for updates to NI Package Builder in NI Package Manager.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/r/nipbknownissues196 and for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI Package Builder 19.6.0.

Refer to NI Package Builder Bug Fixes for a list of bugs fixed in NI Package Builder 19.6.0. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI Package Builder.

Refer to the NI Package Builder Help, accessible from the Package Builder toolbar, for information about Package Builder.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

