NI Software Platform Bundle (SPB) Fall 2019 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about the Software Platform Bundle (SPB), including installation instructions, compatibility issues, and a list of included products.

Installation Instructions

Products Included in the NI SPB

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI SPB Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

LabVIEW MathScript Module for macOS or Linux with the NI Academic Site License (ASL)

Legal Information

Installing and Activating the NI SPB

NI installs the NI SPB using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the NI SPB installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate the NI SPB. For more information on the NI SPB activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

You can also install products using the NI SPB USB drive. The NI SPB USB drive includes the majority of the NI software portfolio for building any application. Develop applications in multiple environments, including LabVIEW Professional, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, and Measurement Studio™. The NI SPB contains all of the products included in the NI Alliance Partner Software (APS) and the NI Academic Site License (ASL). The products that you can activate are determined by the type of license you purchased, and you can download additional products that you are entitled to from ni.com.

Complete the following steps to install products using the NI SPB media:

Insert the NI SPB media. Select the products you want to install. You can use the media to install and activate any options you purchased. For a full list of products included with the option you purchased, visit ni.com/info and enter the following Info Code for the product you purchased. For NI APS (SRL), enter the Info Code alliancesoftware. For NI ASL, enter the Info Code ASLsoftware.

and enter the following Info Code for the product you purchased. If you want to evaluate any of the products included in the NI SPB before purchasing them, you can install and try them at no cost. Refer to the product documentation for the length of the evaluation period. Begin installation and follow the instructions on your screen. Activate when prompted.

Save the media to modify or repair your installation or to distribute NI software with your custom-built installers.

All NI ASL software is installed using the NI SPB. You have full access to any software included in your purchased license.



The following links contain useful information for using and activating ASL.

Installing modules and toolkits from the NI SPB media ensures compatibility. Some versions of LabVIEW toolkits that are not found on the NI SPB media may not work with the version of LabVIEW included in this release. Installing an incompatible toolkit might cause some features in the toolkit or LabVIEW to behave incorrectly.

The following products are included on the NI SPB media. Refer to the readme of each product for information including system requirements, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

Application Software

Product Version Bitness Circuit Design Suite Professional 14.2 32-bit and 64-bit DAQExpress 4.0 64-bit DIAdem Professional 2019 64-bit LabVIEW NXG 4.0 64-bit LabVIEW Professional Development System 2019 SP1 32-bit and 64-bit LabWindows/CVI Full Development System 2019 32-bit and 64-bit Measurement Studio 2019 f2 32-bit and 64-bit NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2018 SP1 32-bit and 64-bit NI Switch Executive 2019 32-bit and 64-bit Requirements Gateway 2018 32-bit and 64-bit TestStand 2019 f1 32-bit and 64-bit VeriStand 2019 R2 32-bit and 64-bit

Add-Ons

Product Version Bitness LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Control Design and Simulation Module 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA ISE Compilation Tool 14.7 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA Module 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA Vivado Compilation Tool 2017.2 2019 64-bit LabVIEW MathScript Module 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Model Interface Toolkit 2019 32-bit LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module 4.0 64-bit LabVIEW NXG Web Module 4.0 64-bit LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Robotics Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW myRIO Toolkit 2019 32-bit LabWindows/CVI Execution Profiler 1.1.1 32-bit and 64-bit LabWindows/CVI PID Control Toolkit 2.2 32-bit and 64-bit LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabWindows/CVI SQL Toolkit 2.4 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Sound and Vibration Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit NI Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 32-bit and 64-bit JKI VI Package Manager 2019 32-bit and 64-bit VeriStand Model Generation Support for LabVIEW 2019 R2 32-bit and 64-bit VeriStand Model Framework 2019 R2 32-bit and 64-bit

Drivers

Product Version FlexRIO with Modular I/O 19.5 FlexRIO with Integrated I/O 19.0 IVI Compliance Package 19.5 NI CompactRIO 19.5 NI-ELVISmx 19.0 NI PXI Platform Services 19.5 NI R Series Multifunction RIO 19.1 NI-488.2 19.5 NI-DAQmx 19.5 NI-DCPower 19.5 NI-DMM 19.5 NI-FGEN 19.5 NI-HSDIO 19.5 NI-IMAQ 19.5 NI-IMAQdx 19.5 NI-IMAQ I/O 19.5 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherCAT 19.0 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 19.0 NI-SCOPE 19.5 NI-Serial 19.5 NI-SLSC 19.0 NI-SWITCH 19.5 NI-Sync 19.5 NI-VISA 19.5 NI-XNET 19.5

Note The LabVIEW Professional Development System installs the LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit and the LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit. You can locate the readmes for these products in the labview\readme directory.

To compare the products included in NI Software Suites, including the NI SPB, refer to Compare NI Software Suites.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI SPB will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

LabVIEW MathScript Module for macOS or Linux with the NI ASL

If you are an NI ASL user and want to request a version of the LabVIEW MathScript Module that runs on macOS or Linux, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ASLMathScript.

Copyright

© 1996–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the NI Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from NI and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

