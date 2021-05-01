NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite Fall 2019 Readme

September 2019

This file contains important information about the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite, including installation instructions, compatibility issues, and a list of products included on the media.

Installation Instructions

Products Included on the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite Media

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

Installing and Activating the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite

NI installs the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite. For more information on the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Complete the following steps to install products using the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite media.

Insert the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite installation media. Follow the installer prompts, enter any required information, and activate when prompted, if necessary.

Save the media in order to modify or repair your installation or to distribute NI software with your custom-built installers.

Installing LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits, from the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite media ensures compatibility. Some versions of LabVIEW add-ons that are not found on the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite media may not work with the version of LabVIEW included in this release. Installing an incompatible add-on might cause some features in the add-on or LabVIEW to behave incorrectly.

The following products are included on the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite media. Refer to the readme of each product for information including system requirements, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

Application Software

Product Version Bitness LabVIEW Professional Development System 2019 SP1 32-bit

Add-Ons

Product Version Bitness LabVIEW Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit 2019 32-bit LabVIEW FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA ISE Compilation Tool 14.7 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW FPGA Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW MathScript Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW OPC UA Toolkit 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2019 32-bit LabVIEW Unit Test Framework Toolkit 2019 32-bit and 64-bit LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit 2019 32-bit NI Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 32-bit and 64-bit JKI VI Package Manager 2019 32-bit and 64-bit

Driver Software

Product Version FlexRIO with Modular I/O 19.5 FlexRIO with Integrated I/O 19.0 NI CompactRIO 19.5 FPGA Interface C API 19.0 NI R Series Multifunction RIO 19.1 NI-DAQmx 19.5 NI-IMAQ 19.5 NI-IMAQ I/O 19.5 NI-IMAQdx 19.5 NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP 19.0 NI-Serial 19.5 NI-Sync 19.5 NI-VISA 19.5 NI-XNET 19.5

Note The LabVIEW Professional Development System installs the LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit and the LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit.

To compare the products included in NI Software Suites, including the NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite, refer to Compare NI Software Suites.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI Embedded Control and Monitoring Software Suite will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2014–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

377939B-01

