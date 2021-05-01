LabVIEW 2019 Platform Readme

June 2019

With the LabVIEW Platform, one installation gives you access to nearly all products in the LabVIEW platform. If you purchased any LabVIEW modules or toolkits, install and activate them using the LabVIEW Platform installer to ensure compatibility with LabVIEW 2019. If you want to evaluate any of these add-ons before purchasing them, you can install these add-ons and try them for free for a set period of time.

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Installing Another Language Version

LabVIEW Module and Toolkit Compatibility

Products Included in the LabVIEW Platform

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

LabVIEW Platform Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

You can run the LabVIEW Platform installer on the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to LabVIEW Platform Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016 LabVIEW dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. LabVIEW 2019 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use LabVIEW 2019 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing LabVIEW 2019, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio™ on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for additional system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System and to the product readmes for additional module and toolkit system requirements.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If you install software using the LabVIEW Platform media, insert the LabVIEW Platform media and follow the onscreen instructions to install LabVIEW, modules, toolkits, and drivers. When prompted, enter the serial number for each product you want to activate. Your serial number can be found at ni.com/myproducts. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2019.

If you have another language version of LabVIEW 2019 installed on your computer, uninstall that version before installing the new language version.

If you want to install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, ensure you install modules and toolkits that are compatible with LabVIEW 2019. If you attempt to install incompatible toolkit versions, you might corrupt your LabVIEW installation. If you install an incompatible version and corrupt your LabVIEW installation, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code repair to learn how to repair software in NI Package Manager.

The following products are included in the LabVIEW Platform. Refer to the readme of each product for information including system requirements, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

Application Software

LabVIEW Development System

Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit System Identification Assistant

Control Design and Simulation Module Control Design Assistant System Identification Assistant

Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module

Datalogging and Supervisory Control Runtime Module

Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit for Windows

Digital Filter Design Toolkit

FPGA Compile Farm Toolkit

FPGA ISE Compilation Tool

FPGA Module

FPGA Vivado Compilation Tool

JKI VI Package Manager

MathScript Module

NI Switch Executive

Real-Time Module

Robotics Module

Sound and Vibration Toolkit

Unit Test Framework Toolkit

VI Analyzer Toolkit

Vision Development Module

LabVIEW NXG Support

LabVIEW NXG

LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module

LabVIEW NXG Web Module

Device Drivers

FlexRIO with Integrated I/O

FlexRIO with Modular I/O

IVI Compliance Package

NI-488.2

NI-DAQmx

NI-DCPower

NI-DMM

NI-FGEN

NI-HSDIO

NI-IMAQ

NI-IMAQ I/O

NI-IMAQdx

NI-Industrial Communications for EtherNet/IP

NI-SCOPE

NI-Serial

NI-SWITCH

NI-Sync

NI-VISA

NI-XNET

NI CompactRIO

NI PXI Platform Services

NI R Series Multifunction RIO

Notes

LabVIEW 2019 installs the LabVIEW Database Connectivity Toolkit and the LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office.

The DataFinder Toolkit no longer exists. You can now find the functionality of this toolkit on the DataFinder Connectivity palette in LabVIEW 2019.

In 2019, the Statechart Module moved to the LabVIEW Tools Network.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW Platform will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

