NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 19.1 Readme

October 2019

This file contains important information about the NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode, including system requirements and installation instructions.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Installed Software

File Locations

Accessing the API

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021

Legal Information

Processor—1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode has the following requirements:

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2019, NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Bluetooth Direct Test Mode supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing Bluetooth Direct Test Mode. To add support for application software installed after installing Bluetooth Direct Test Mode modify your Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installation or launch the Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support .

Application Software Versions Supported by Bluetooth Direct Test Mode LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018 SP1 f4 patch, or 2019

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the Bluetooth Direct Test Mode .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The Bluetooth Direct Test Mode .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0.

NI installs NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: Windows\SysWOW64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.BluetoothDtm.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Bluetooth Direct Test Mode palette VIs are available from the Functions » Measurement I/O » NI-RFmx » Bluetooth » niBluetoothDTM palette.

Accessing the Help

Documentation for NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Documentation . The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode programming functions and VIs NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 19.1 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

Finding Examples

You can access all the installed NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Examples.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals .

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10 .

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8 .

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport .

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Legal Information

Copyright

© 2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents .

377892C-01