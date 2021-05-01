NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 19.0 Readme

Application Software Versions Supported by Bluetooth Direct Test Mode LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018 SP1 f4 patch, or 2019

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the Bluetooth Direct Test Mode .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The Bluetooth Direct Test Mode .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0.

NI installs Bluetooth Direct Test Mode using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: Windows\SysWOW64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFmx

iBluetoothDTM\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx

iBluetoothDTM .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.BluetoothDtm.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

You can access all the installed NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Bluetooth Direct Test Mode»Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Examples.

Documentation for Bluetooth Direct Test Mode is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Bluetooth Direct Test Mode »Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to Bluetooth Direct Test Mode

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all Bluetooth Direct Test Mode programming functions and VIs Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 19.0 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Bluetooth Direct Test Mode palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»Bluetooth»niBluetoothDTM palette.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Bluetooth Direct Test Mode will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

