NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 3.0 Readme

Supported Operating Systems

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 3.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 3.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—4 GB *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode, modify your NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installation or launch the NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, 2017, or 2018

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode will not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010 (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) windows\system32 (64-bit) windows\SysWow64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (32-bit) <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc C, .NET Examples <NIDocDir> \NI-RFmx

iBluetoothDTM\Examples LabVIEW Examples <NIDir> \LabVIEW <version>\examples\RFmx

iBluetoothDTM .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.BluetoothDtm.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> \DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Documentation for NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode »NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode programming functions and VIs NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode 3.0 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»NI-RFmx»BT»niBluetoothDTM palette.

You can access all the installed NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode examples in the following locations:



(Windows 7) Start » All Programs » National Instruments » NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode » NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Examples .

» » » » . (Windows 10/8.1) Start»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Direct Test Mode Examples.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

When developing memory intensive applications, you may encounter memory limits as 32-bit Windows applications only utilize 2 GB of memory by default. To expand the amount of memory an application can utilize, you can configure the executable to be large address aware to gain access to up to 3 GB of memory on a 32-bit Windows operating system and up to 4 GB of memory on a 64-bit Windows operating system.

For more information, refer to Memory Limits for Windows and Windows Server Releases on the Microsoft website.

Note LabVIEW 8.5 and later are large address aware. For more information, refer to How Much Memory can LabVIEW 32-bit or 64-bit Use?.

In TestStand 2013 and later, the Large Address Aware flag is enabled by default for the TestStand Sequence Editor and TestStand User Interfaces. For more information, refer to Using the Large Address Aware Flag With TestStand Applications.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

